Calendar (week of August 8th)

Author James Conroyd Martin At Twin Cities Polish Festival

MINNESOTA – James Conroyd Martin, author of The Poland Trilogy and The Boy Who Wanted Wings, will be present at the Twin Cities Polish Festival (Old Main Street, Minneapolis) this weekend, August 10-12. He will maintain an autograph table and will speak from the stage several times, recounting his road to publishing the story based on the diary of a countess who lived through the Third of May Constitution years. The Poland Trilogy (Push Not the River, Against a Crimson Sky, & The Warsaw Conspiracy) has just recently won a Gold Medal IPPI Award from the Independent Publisher Book Awards. All of the books are available in hardcover, softcover, and e-book. Check out the Twin Cities’ Festival information here: http://www.tcpolishfestival.org/ On September 22nd and 23rd, Martin will have a booth at the Polish Festival in Portland, Oregon. http://portlandpolonia.org/welcome-pf/

Beat The Heat With An Ice Cream Social

NEW JERSEY – The Red Hat Angels, a team in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life Clifton, invites you to their “Beat the Heat Ice Cream Social” on Sunday 8/12/18 at 2:30 PM at the Senior Citizens Center, Dog Pound Road, Clifton. Enjoy making your own sundae, join in a sing along and win some gifts as the cutest jockeys and their miniature pony’s race for a cure. Tickets are $10.00 with all proceeds to benefit the Relay for Life Clifton. Contact Chris at 973-650-2719 for tickets. Come and enjoy a SUNDAE afternoon in the air-conditioned center and beat the heat while helping to beat cancer. We are asking our guests to help us support the Back2school Outreach Program in Clifton by donating a backpack or supplies; bring them to the ice cream social. This of course is VOLUNTARY. For more information on the services provided by the American Cancer Society, please visit cancer.org. To learn more about being involved in the Relay for Life of Clifton, please visit relayforlife.org/cliftonnj WE’RE FIGHTING TO THE FINISH!

Free Prostate Cancer Screening

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department, in partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center, will be hosting a FREE Prostate Cancer Screening on Thursday, August 16, 2018 from 2 pm-3:30 pm at the Clifton Health Department Clinic, located at 900 Clifton Ave. in Clifton. Men who are not under the care of an urologist, are between 50-75 years of age, have a family history of prostate cancer, or are African American and aged 45 or older qualify for this free screening. This cancer-related screening includes the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test, digital rectal exam (DRE) and counseling. Registration is required; please call 973-470-5773 to register. This screening is open to Clifton and Little Falls residents only. Regular Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) screenings and Digital Rectal Exams (DRE) help to detect prostate cancer during its early stages, while it is still easy to treat. A PSA test measures the amount of PSA in the blood which is a substance made by the prostate. The levels of PSA in the blood can be higher in men who have prostate cancer. The PSA level may also be elevated in other conditions that affect the prostate. If you have not been screened, and feel that you are at risk for developing prostate cancer, the Clifton Health Department and Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center encourage you to sign up for this screening. It could save your life. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

Clifton “Drive-In Movie: Rain Date”

CLIFTON, NJ – RAIN DATE: Grab the family and drive over to Main Memorial Park, located at Park Slope and Main Avenue, on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 for this year’s Drive-In Movie which will be featured during National Night Out, sponsored by the Clifton Recreation Department and “Clifton Against Substance Abuse”. Spend the evening outdoors and view the award winning blockbuster hit, “The Greatest Showman” (rated PG) on a large movie screen. The movie begins as soon as it is dark enough to view; the show usually begins between 8:45 and 9:00 p.m. Set up a few chairs or lay down on a blanket and get ready to enjoy an evening under the stars. Soda, popcorn, ice-cream and other snacks will be available for purchase that evening.

AARP Smart Driver Course

CLIFTON, N.J. – An AARP Smart Driver Course, sponsored by the Clifton Senior Advisory Committee and the Clifton Senior Center, will be held on Saturday, August 18th from 9:30 am to 4 :00 pm at the Senior Center, Barn C-5, off Dog Pound Road. Members: $15 (show your AARP member card)l; Non-Members: $20. Please make checks payable to: AARP.

KF 2018 Marcella Sembrich International Voice Competition Application Deadline

NEW YORK – Applications are now available for The Kosciuszko Foundation 2018 Marcella Sembrich Voice Competition which will be held on November 3-4, 2018 at the Ida K. Lang Recital Hall at Hunter College, New York, New York 10065. Artistic Director is Edyta Kulczak and Honorary Patrons are Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak. The Kosciuszko Foundation Marcella Sembrich International Voice Competition was established in 1968 to encourage young singers to study the repertoire of Polish composers and to honor Polish soprano Marcella Sembrich, one of the greatest artists of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, who made her Metropolitan Opera debut in 1883. After an enormously successful career, the popular singer founded the vocal programs at both the Juilliard School and the Curtis Institute. Previous winners of the competition include Barbara Hendricks. The Competition is open to singers of all voice types and of all nationalities who are 20-32 years old. $17,000 in monetary awards, and special winner’s prize – entry into International Moniuszko Vocal Competition in Warsaw, Poland (airfare included) Application deadline: September 1, 2018. For applications and more information contact The Kosciuszko Foundation at (212) 734-2130 or visit the website: thekf.org

Van Houten Ave Street Fair – Sunday, September 16, 2018

CLIFTON, NJ – The Athenia Business Association of Clifton presents its 16th Annual VAN HOUTEN AVE STREET FAIR which will be held on Sunday, September 16th from 11 am to 5 pm. Van Houten Ave will be transformed into a giant town block party, a pedestrian marketplace – exhibitors displaying their merchandise, a host of vendors, food, a stage with entertainment & music, rides for the children, and much more! Live entertainment by Swingman & The Misfit Mutts Band and The Garrett Mountain Boys; a martial arts demonstration by the Clifton Martial Arts Academy at 12:30 p.m.; a performance by Clifton High School’s Mustang Marching Band at 2 p.m., a classic car show sponsored by Shook Funeral Home, and Medieval Times will showcase sword fights between the knights. Also this year, Cliffhanger Productions will bring an added attraction – a 300 ft zipline (31/2 stories tall). We would like to invite merchants, civic groups and non-profit organizations to become a part of this event. Note: The ABA is also looking for more vendors. For more information about prices, etc., please call 201-410-1686 or 973-778-7837, or e-mail posteagle@aol.com (attn. Chris). Rain date: Sun. Sept. 23rd. Come out and bring the family; enjoy the festivities!

POLKA DANCES

THE JERSEY POLKA STARS – FREE CONCERTS IN THE PARKS

AUGUST 15, 2018 – TWO FREE CONCERTS IN THE PARK

THE JERSEY POLKA STARS

THE AFTERNOON CONCERT IS IN THOMPSON PARK

IN THE LAKESIDE GAZEBO, JAMESBURG, NJ

2:00 – 3:30 PM

–Thompson Park Gazebo

Forsgate Drive, Jamesburg

Concerts held on Wednesday afternoons, 2 to 3:30pm

Go to http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/About/ParksRecreation/Pages/PR/ThompDirections.asp

for directions.

THE EVENING CONCERT IS IN RARITAN BAY WATERFRONT PARK

KENNAN WAY AND JOHN T O’LEARY BLVD., SOUTH AMBOY, NJ

6:30 – 8:30 PM

–Raritan Bay Waterfront Park

South Amboy/Sayreville Beach Front – O’Leary Boulevard, South Amboy, N.J.

Concerts held on Wednesday evenings, 6:30pm to 8:30pm rain or shine*.

*In the case of inclement weather, concerts will be held at the South Amboy Middle/High School Auditorium.

Go to http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/About/ParksRecreation/Pages/PR/RBWPDirections.aspx

for directions

The Jersey Polka Stars are…Gene Wojna, Eddie Goldberg, Mike Griffin, Bob Zaborowski, Joe Yachnik, and Bruce Zamorski.