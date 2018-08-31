Calendar (week of August 31)

Polish American Festival

DOYLESTOWN, PA – On Labor Day Weekend – September 1st, 2nd and 3rd – and the following weekend – Saturday, September 8th & Sunday, September 9th – the Polish American Festival will be held at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, Doylestown, PA. Live music, dance groups, food and refreshments each day from12 Noon till 8 P.M. Call 215-345-0600 or visit Polish Shrine.com.

Riverdale’s Annual Labor Day Street Fair

NEW JERSEY – Riverdale’s Annual Labor Day Street Fair will be held on Monday, September 3, 2018 from 10 AM-5 PM along Newark Pompton Turnpike, from Cotuss Road to Newbury Pl., Riverdale, NJ 07457. Admission: Free. Hosted by the Town of Riverdale. For information please call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info Newark Pompton Turnpike will be transformed into a giant town block party. There will be mechanical kiddie rides, climbing wall, pony rides, petting zoo, clown, face painting, sand art, temporary tattoos and much more. Many of the local merchants and businesses will showcase their shops and offer their special sales. Everyone will surely enjoy the open air cafes along the street fair route offering a wide selection of delicious foods such as hot dogs, ice cream, pizza, chicken fingers, zeppoles, shish ka bobs, fresh squeezed lemonade, Italian Ices, french fries, hamburgers, sausage and pepper sandwiches, cheesesteaks, kettle corn and much more. There will be live entertainment all day long including Wayne School of Rock, Zeke Carey, All Star TDK and Fitness, Skyward Story and more!! There will be attractions for everyone. For your shopping pleasure JC Promotions, Inc. promoter of the street fair will feature many new merchandise dealers offering lots of great bargains and unique items for all.

Heirloom Bulb Sale

NEW JERSEY – The Montclair History Center announces that their Heirloom Bulb Sale returns. This year they have 10 varieties of heirloom bulbs for you to choose from — the top sellers from last year, plus a couple of new ones, too! All varieties you can’t find at your local garden center or hardware store. They also have two medleys this year: A Long-Lasting Medley that comes with 76 bulbs that will give your garden a parade of color for months, and a Snow White Medley with 36 glistening bulbs and distinctive forms that bloom from late April into May. All orders are due no later than September 20! You can download the order form below or visit our website to download one there. 2018 Heirloom Bulb Sale Flyer.pdf The Montclair History Center is located at 108 Orange Road, Montclair, NJ 07042. For more information call 973-744-1796. http://montclairhistory.org

Polish Library’s 2018 Picnic

VIRGINIA – You are invited to the Polish Library’s 2018 Picnic to be held on Saturday, September 8th from 1 to 5 p.m. at Alcova Heights Park, 901 George Mason Dr., Arlington, VA 22204. The scheduled highlights for the picnic is as follows: 1:00 PM – START! Grilled kielbasa (and veggie options), homemade salads, lemonade, poppy seed cake etc.; 1:30 PM The best grain dish COOKING CONTEST deadline – bring as many as you want homemade dishes made with traditional Polish grains and win a great price; 2:00 PM Old good GRAINS – contest awards followed by Staropolska cuisine lecture by the Polish Embassy Chef; 3:00 PM – How many will eat grains in POLAND ‘2050? – panel talk with IFM and World Bank Economists; 4:00 PM – All about JAZZ – lecture by the jazz connoisseur Leszek Strzelecki; 5:00 pm – the end. Throughout the day there will be jazz music in the background, food and drinks, games for children, networking, book and DVD sale, sport games and playground, and other interesting talks (e.g. Old Polish customs). This is a fundraising event to support the Polish Library in Washington. Tickets: $20 for members and $25 for non-members, kids 12 & younger, free. Pay at the location with cash or check (no credit cards, sorry!) The Polish Library is located in Washington, D.C., 1503 21st St. NW, Washington, DC 20036. For more information go to www.polishlibrary.org or call (202) 466-2665.

St. John Kanty Church Picnic

CLIFTON, NJ – St. John Kanty Church will be holding its annual picnic on Sunday, September 9th from 1 to 10 pm on the church grounds, 49 Speer Ave., Clifton. Ethnic foods, games, music. Band performance by the one and only Eddie Forman Orchestra beginning at 2 pm. Come on out! For further information, please call parish office at 973-779-4102.

Polish School Registration

PENNSYLVANIA – On Friday, September 7 , St. John Cantius Polish Language School will hold Registration & First Day of School in the School Building next to St. John Cantius Rectory at 4415 Almond Street, Bridesburg section of Philadelphia. For more information call Ewa Jasz 215-888-7769.

PAHA To Celebrate 75th Anniversary

On September 7-9, 2018 PAHA (Polish American Historical Association) will be celebrating its 75th Anniversary. The Association is planning a three-day event to take place at Layola University in Chicago. The director of the Polish Studies Program at Layola – Bozena McLees – will serve as host to PAHA and its guests at the conference venue located right on the waterfront of Lake Michigan. Polish Academy of Arts and Sciences (Kraków, Poland) is a proud partner to this event. Our program includes academic sessions related to PAHA’s contribution to the fields of migration and ethnic studies, association’s current research as well as community outreach projects. You will hear from some of the most promitent PAHA’s scholars – of all generations. Our plan includes plenty opportunities for PAHA scholars to meet, interact and plan future programs with members of American Polonia. Dominic Pacyga, the key PAHA expert on history of Chicago, whose energy and talent continue to go into promoting Polish heritage in this city, will chair a session on Polish American history in Museums – both in the USA and in Poland. As a teaser to what’s coming up give a listen to a series of podcasts presented by Pacyga (part 1: http://wpna.fm/podcast/za-chlebem-part-1-journey-from-a-little-village-to-the-port-of-bremen/). The complete program for PAHA’s 75th Birthday in Chicago will be available by May under this link: http://polishamericanstudies.org/text/97/75th.html. Come and join us! The Polish American Historical Association is located at the Central Connecticut State University, 1615 Stanley St., New Britain, CT 06050. For more information call Magda Jacques, Secretary, 860-832-3010.

Disco 70s & 80s Dance

NEW JERSEY – The Polish American Citizens Club will host a Disco 70’s & 80’s Dance on Saturday, September 8th from 7-11 pm. The club is located at 29 Kline Blvd., Whitehouse Station. The evening features DJ Jared spinning songs we grew up with. Tickets are $15 pre-sale. Call 908-534-6230 or online squareup.com/market/PACCWHS $20 at the door. Includes a hustle lesson at 7pm and coffee/tea and desserts. Additional food and beverages available for purchase.

Giant Fall Flea Market

OCEAN GROVE, NJ – Ocean Grove’s Giant Fall Flea Market will be held on Saturday, September 8th from 9 am to 4 pm – rain or shine – from the Great Auditorium to the ocean. Free Admission. Over 300 vendors. For more information go to www.OceanGroveNJ.com or call 732-774-1391.

66th Kosciuszko Foundation Chopin Piano Competition

NEW YORK – Applications are now available for The 66th Kosciuszko Foundation Chopin Piano Competition which will be held on March 29-31, 2019 at The Kosciuszko Foundation, 15 E. 65th Street, New York, NY 10065. Application deadline: January 1, 2019. The Kosciuszko Foundation’s Chopin Piano Competition was established in 1949, in honor of the hundredth anniversary of the death of Frederic Chopin. The inauguration took place at the Kosciuszko Foundation House in New York City, with Witold Malcuzynski as a guest artist, and Abram Chasins, composer and music director of the New York Times Radio Station, presiding. Over the years, many outstanding musicians have been associated with the competition including Van Cliburn (on the picture with KF Founder Stephen Mizwa), Ian Hobson, and Murray Perahia. Today, the Kosciuszko Foundation’s Chopin Competition continues to encourage gifted young pianists to further their studies and to perform the works of Polish composers. For more information call (212) 734-2130 or email: chopin@thekf.org

Dozynki – Polish Harvest Festival

MASSACHUSETTS – St. Joseph’s Polish National Catholic Church in Westfield, MA will hold its annual Dozynki – Polish Harvest Festival on Sunday, September 9th. The festival will be held from 12 noon to 4:00 p.m. at the parish social center and parish grounds, Main Street and Clinton Avenue, Westfield, MA. The Harvest Wreath will be blessed during the 8:00 am Mass that morning and carried in a procession to the festival at 2:00 pm. A Dozynki program will highlight members of the St. Joseph’s Dozynki Dancers who will perform traditional Polish folk dances. Polish music will be played during the festival. There will be games for children as well as the adults, and the Dozynki kitchen will be open from 12 noon until closing. There is no admission charge and the public is cordially invited. For more information contact Pastor Very Rev. Joseph Soltysiak at 413-562-4403 or email: Soltysiak@comcast.net

Thousands of NJ Students Are Heading To Court This School Year!

NEW JERSEY – But it’s not because they did anything wrong. Instead, they’re learning about law and our justice system by participating in the New Jersey State Bar Foundation’s free mock trial programs for grades 3 – 12. Students also learn to increase basic life and leadership skills such as listening, speaking, writing, reading and analyzing. In October the State Bar Foundation will sponsor free mock trial workshops with professional development hours for elementary, middle and high school teachers. For more information about Law Fair (grades 3 – 6), Law Adventure (grades 7 and 8) and our High School Mock Trial Competition, visit our website, njsbf.org. Questions? Please contact Sheila Boro, director of mock trial programs.

HarvestFest At St. Mary

PENNSYLVANIA – The 2018 Harvest Fest at St. Mary Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg, PA will be held on Friday, October 5 (4-9 PM) and Saturday, October 6 (12-9 PM). Friday – Music by Chris Tray (4-5:30 PM); Oldies Band (5:30-8:30 PM). Saturday: The Golden Tones Polka Band (1-4 PM); Polka Mass 4:30; Blue Mtn Heritage Chorus (5:30 -6:30 PM), Tommy Dee (6:30-9 PM). Homemade ethnic food, fun, activities, ongoing entertainment and games for all ages, corn hole tournament (Saturday: see website for registration), rock wall and bungee jump, dinosaur dig (new), hay rides, first responders, bingo, theme baskets, raffles and more. Free admission, plenty of parking, no coolers. For more information call 610-562-7657 or visit www.stmaryhamburg.org

Feast of St. Therese of the Child Jesus

CLIFTON, NJ – Please join in the celebration of the feast of St. Therese of the Child Jesus at Holy Face Monastery on Monday October 1, 2018. There will be all day Eucharistic adoration, confessions (2-5), Praying the Rosary with St. Therese (4:30), Holy Mass at 7:30 pm followed by a procession and distribution of blessed roses. Fellowship, free food, and raffle will follow in Abbot Gregori Hall. All are welcome! For more information please call Marty Kleber (973) 865-9075. Holy Face Monastery is located at 1697 Route 3 East, Clifton, NJ 07012.

POLKA DANCES

PENNSYLVANIA – Saturday, September 8 – Capitol City Polka Dancers Association will hold a dance featuring the Shoreliners Band at the Monaghan Township Fire Hall, 245 West Siddonsburg Road, Dillsburg, PA. Doors open at 12 Noon. Music from 2 to 6 P.M. Call Shirley 717-458-5286 for more information.