Calendar (week of August 30)

Karaoke and Sip of Summer

CONNECTICUT – A Rare Craft Beer and Karaoke event will be held this Saturday, September 2nd at the Polish National Home in Hartford from 7 to 11 p.m.

1. Come for the hard-to-get IPA by Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Sip of Sunshine.

Or

2. Come for karaoke by DJ Kyle

Or

3. Come for both!

• No cover.

• Free parking.

• Free fun.

Location: The pub at the Hartford PNH (Polish National Home of Hartford), home of the PNH Hussar Ale.

Sip of Sunshine will be on draft. Come find out why people follow delivery trucks to grab this beer before it sells out! Policy… No growlers; No taking beer (or any alcohol) can be taken out of the Hartford PNH; No buckets; Enjoy Sip of Sunshine draft served by your bartender at our pub. The Polish National Home is located at 60 Charter Oak Avenue, Pulaski Plaza, Hartford, CT 06106.

Adam Styka Art Exhibit and Sale

DOYLESTOWN, PA — The annual Adam Styka Art Exhibit and Sale will be held Sept. 2-4, and 9-10, from noon-5:00 p.m., during the festival at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, Doylestown. For more information, contact chairperson Marie Hejnosz, at hejnoszm@gmail.com, (215) 487-0221.

Riverdale’s Annual Labor Day Street Fair

NEW JERSEY – Riverdale’s Annual Labor Day Street Fair will be held on Monday, September 4, 2017 from 10 AM-5 PM along Newark Pompton Turnpike, from Cotuss Road to Newbury Pl., Riverdale, NJ 07457. Admission: Free. Hosted By: The Town of Riverdale. For information please call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info Newark Pompton Turnpike will be transformed into a giant town block party. There will be mechanical kiddie rides, climbing wall, pony rides, petting zoo, clown, face painting, sand art, temporary tattoos and much more. This event brings the whole community together. Many of the local merchants and businesses will showcase their shops and offer their special sales. Everyone will surely enjoy the open air cafes along the street fair route offering a wide selection of delicious foods such as hot dogs, ice cream, crab cakes, chicken fingers, zeppoles, shish ka bobs, fresh squeezed lemonade, Italian Ices, french fries, hamburgers, sausage and pepper sandwiches, cheesesteaks, kettle corn and much more. There will be live entertainment all day long including Carla V, All Star Teakwondo, Jersey Follettes & The Fab Forward Band to name a few.There will be attractions for everyone. For your shopping pleasure JC Promotions, Inc. promoter of the street fair will feature many new merchandise dealers offering lots of great bargains and unique items for all. Thank you to our Sponsors: The Star Ledger, Wide Eye Security Systems & Robert Anderson-Edward Jones.

St. John Kanty Parish Picnic

CLIFTON, NJ – St. John Kanty Church Parish Picnic will be held on Sunday, September 10, 2017 from 1pm till 10 pm. Cost: $3.00 for adults and children under 12 Free. Kids Games, Raffles, Polish & English food and different attractions. Music by Heroes Polka Band and DJ Joe. Special Performance by “ZOR”. St. John Kanty is located at 49 Speer Avenue Clifton, NJ 07013 Any questions please call 973-779-4102.

MCHS “Cutting Edge” Exhibit Opens September 10th

NEW JERSEY – Morris County Historical Society will feature the many contributions Morris County doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and veterinarians have made to the field of medicine at both the local and global levels at its upcoming exhibit, “The Cutting Edge: Medicine in Morris County, 1876-1976.” The exhibit will open on Sunday, September 10 and run through Sunday, May 13, 2018. Morris County is a hub of innovation in the medical field. The “Grandfather of the Epidural,” James Leonard Corning, MD, lived at Acorn Hall, now the MCHS headquarters; the country’s first Doctor of Veterinary Medicine was born in Mount Olive; the biggest studies disproving the benefits of lobotomies took place at Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital; and the Right-to-Die controversy first made national headlines through the case of Karen Ann Quinlan in the 1970s and 1980s. Morris County also is home to The Seeing Eye, Bayer’s North American Headquarters, and Morristown Medical Center, a nationally-ranked hospital in the fields of cardiology and orthopedics. The exhibit will honor the 125th anniversary of Morristown Medical Center, include stories and photos of and objects from Greystone Park never before exhibited, and commemorate the 100th anniversary of the burning of the original All Souls’ Hospital. It also will explore the history of The Seeing Eye, right-to-die cases, veterinarian medicine, local pharmaceutical giants, impact of diseases, such as tuberculosis and Spanish Flu, and notable medical professionals who treated Morris County residents. A formal Exhibit Opening will be held on Thursday, September 21 at 6 p.m. MCHS is located at Acorn Hall, 68 Morris Avenue, Morristown, and is open Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. Admission, which includes the exhibits and landscaped grounds, is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for students, and is free for children under 12 and MCHS members. For more information, call MCHS at 973-267-3465 or visit the MCHS website: MorrisCountyHistory.org.

Sons of Poland Schedule of Events

NEW JERSEY – The following schedule of events needs both participants and volunteers. Please review the dates.

SUNDAY, September 10th – beginning at 2 PM, Dozynki / Harvest Festival sponsored by the Polish Cultural Foundation in Clark. We need volunteers to pick up and then distribute brochures and marketing items. Polish foods are available for purchase.

WEDNESDAY, September 27th at the Home Office in Carlstadt – meeting of Board of Directors of Benevolent Foundation at 5 PM; Council meeting at 5:30 PM and from 6 to 7:30 PM, Estate Planning and Wealth Management (in Polish and English when needed) by Irene Stolarz of Morgan Stanley.

SUNDAY, October 1- the Pulaski Day Parade in cooperation with CENTRALA. Meet at the Passaic Polish Home at 10 AM and after the parade enjoy dancing and food at the Polish Home. All costs will be covered by the Council.

For more information email Dorothy Wieczerzak – dkwasop@yahoo.com

Polish Cooking Classes – Fall 2017

MARYLAND – Polish cooking classes meet on a monthly basis at The Polish National Alliance Building-first floor, in the lounge/kitchen area. Classes are conducted usually Saturday afternoons from 2:00 to 5:00 PM except where denoted with an *. These classes might extend till 5:30 p.m. We recommend that you register early since class sizes are limited and reservations are on a first come, first serve basis. The fee is $30 per person, per class, except for the December 2nd class, this class children are $5 each when accompanied by a paying adult. Checks should be made payable to: Agnieszka Krajewski and mailed to: 1208 Sixty-Fourth Street, Baltimore Maryland 21237. A non-refundable check is due within 7 days of the registration confirmation. In the event of a class cancellation your money will be refunded. For more information visit pnacouncil21.com Any additional questions can be sent to: polishcookingatcouncil21@gmail.com or you may reach us by phone: Gosia 410-866-6419 after 5 pm. Whether you register for one, or all four, we can’t wait to meet and introduce you to the wonderful world of amazing Polish cuisine! The PNA building is located at 1627 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21231.

We look forward to sharing and promoting Polish Heritage with you through The Polish Cooking Classes sponsored by The Polish National Alliance Council 21. Looking forward to hearing from you! Małgorzata Janowska, Agnieszka Krajewska, Susan Miller, Lucia DiRado

The schedule of classes is as follow:

September 9 – Dzem brzoskwiniowy & Ciasteczka maslane/Peach jam and butter cookies with peach jam

October 7 – Chleb zytni & Zurek/Rye bread & Ryemeal soup*

November 4 – Ges pieczona z jablkami, duszona czerwona kapusta & mlode ziemniaki z ziolami / Roasted goose with apples, stewed red cabbage & roasted fingerling potatoes with herbs *

December 2 – Pierniczki Torunskie/Gingerbread cookies Torun-style. This is a class where children (5-13 years old) may participate when accompanied by an adult.*

Art for Heart

Chicago, IL–The Polish Museum of America and Gift from the Heart Foundation (Dar Serca) are celebrating the 7th year of Art for Heart- a collaboration with the support of Artists & the Community, raising awareness of two important missions. The Opening reception takes place on Saturday, September 9th from 7 to 11pm, in the Polish Museum of America’s Sabina P. Logisz Great Hall. This is the first opportunity for the public to enjoy the exhibit and purchase artwork. The event features music by DJ MC Mietek Entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, and a cash bar. Guests will also have a chance to mix and mingle with the artists. The Polish Museum of America is located at 984 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Noble Square neighborhood and offers free parking in the museum’s lot. Tickets will be $20 and can be purchased at the door. All original artwork as well as prints will also be available for purchase. 100% of the proceeds jointly benefit Gift from the Heart Foundation (Dar Serca) and The Polish Museum of America. The art works will be available for viewing through Saturday, September 30th. Art for Heart official website: www.artforheartchicago.org For more information contact Andrzej Pawlowski 847-331-0929.

Dozynki – Polish Harvest Festival At St. Joseph’s

MASSACHUSETTS – St. Joseph’s Polish National Catholic Church in Westfield will hold its annual Dozynki-Polish Harvest Festival on Sunday, September 10th from 12 noon to 5 p.m. at the parish social center and parish grounds, Main Street and Clinton Avenue, Westfield, MA. The Harvest Wreath will be blessed during the 8:00 am Mass that day and brought to the festival at 2:00 pm. A Dozynki program, highlighted by members of the St. Joseph’s Dozynki Dancers, will perform traditional Polish folk dances. Polish music will be played during the duration of the festival. The 2017 program will also include games for children and youth, as well as the adults. New food additions and other surprises will be added to this year’s format. The kitchen will be open from 12 noon until closing. Very Rev. Joseph Soltysiak, pastor, and the parish committee extend a most cordial invitation to all to attend this year’s Dozynki. For more information call (413) 562-4403 or email: Soltysiak@comcast.net

Exciting Band To Play At St. John Kanty Parish Picnic

CLIFTON, NJ – Get your dancing shoes dusted off and ready to dance at the St. John Kanty parish picnic on Sunday, September 10. The church grounds are located at 49 Speer Avenue, Clifton. HEROES Polka band featuring legends Eddie Biegaj and Chuck Pendrak will provide the entertainment from the bandstand with Polish and American music for all ages. The band will play from 2:00 to 6:00. But, remember, the kitchens will be open at 1:00 p.m., so come early for great Polish and American food. Mark your calendars for the SJK parish picnic.

Polish Events Northern California

Polish Festival, Roseville, Sacramento Area, CA

September 9, 2017

Polish Festival, San Jose, CA

September 17, 2017

Golden Barborka Ball, San Ramon, CA

October 14, 2017

MORE DETAILS:

Polish Language and Culture Classes

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 2017 Fall Semester of Polish Language and Culture Classes starts on Monday, September 18th. Location: The Kosciuszko Foundation, 2025 O Street, N.W., Washington, D.C. 20036

Schedule:

Beginners I class will meet on Thursdays, Sept. 21 – Dec. 21

Beginners I continuation class will meet on Wednesdays, Sept. 20 – Dec. 20

Beginners II / Intermediate class will meet on Mondays, Sept. 18 – Dec. 18

Intermediate / Advanced class will meet on Tuesdays, Sept. 19 – Dec. 19

All classes start at 6:30 pm and end at 8:20 pm

Please visit: www.learnpolishdc.com for cost, registration form, and all other information

Kosciuszko Foundation 2017 Gala Dinner

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Kosciuszko Foundation in Washington, D.C. will be celebrating the “Year of Tadeusz Kosciuszko” at their 2017 Gala Dinner on Saturday, December 2nd from 7 pm to 10 pm. The dinner will be held at the Mayflower Hotel “Stateroom”, 1127 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036. The KF is preparing several attractions connected with our great Polish-American Hero, Tadeusz Kosciuszko. An evening filled with great historical presentations, exciting entertainment, fascinating speakers, many distinguished guests form Poland and the US, as well as art exhibit, silent auction, lottery, games, dances and elegant supper. More details about the Gala as well as the name of the honoree will be announced soon. Please save the date and join the Kosciuszko Foundation at the gala celebration on December 2nd. For more information call 202-785-2320 or e-mail Barbara Bernhardt bbernhardt@thekf.org