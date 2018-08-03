Calendar (week of August 2nd)

Stroke Screening At Clifton Health Department Clinic

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department and Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center will be offering a Stroke Screening on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 from 2 pm-4 pm at the Clifton Health Department Clinic, located at 900 Clifton Ave., 2nd Floor, in Clifton. Residents are encouraged to sign up to evaluate their risk for stroke through cholesterol testing, blood pressure, pulse check, carotid artery assessment and stroke-related counseling from staff physicians. The cost for this screening is $30. Registration is required. Please call the Clifton Health Department at 973-470-5773 to register. This program is open to Clifton and Little Falls residents. The most common symptoms of a stroke include: sudden numbness of the face, arm, or leg, sudden confusion or trouble understanding others, difficulty seeing through one or both eyes, dizziness or loss of coordination, and a sudden headache with no known cause. F.A.S.T. is the easiest way to remember the warning signs of a stroke. This stands for Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, Time to call 911. If a person shows any of these symptoms, even if they go away, it is crucial to call 911 and get him or her to the hospital immediately. Please call the Clifton Health Department at 973-470-5773 to register or for more information about this beneficial screening. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

Beat The Heat With An Ice Cream Social

NEW JERSEY – The Red Hat Angels, a team in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life Clifton, invites you to their “Beat the Heat Ice Cream Social” on Sunday 8/12/18 at 2:30 PM at the Senior Citizens Center, Dog Pound Road, Clifton. Enjoy making your own sundae, join in a sing along and win some gifts as the cutest jockeys and their miniature pony’s race for a cure. Tickets are $10.00 with all proceeds to benefit the Relay for Life Clifton. Contact Chris at 973-650-2719 for tickets. Come and enjoy a SUNDAE afternoon in the air-conditioned center and beat the heat while helping to beat cancer. We are asking our guests to help us support the Back2school Outreach Program in Clifton by donating a backpack or supplies; bring them to the ice cream social. This of course is VOLUNTARY. For more information on the services provided by the American Cancer Society, please visit cancer.org. To learn more about being involved in the Relay for Life of Clifton, please visit relayforlife.org/cliftonnj WE’RE FIGHTING TO THE FINISH!

Audubon Butterfly Walk at NJBG – August 12, 2018

NEW JERSEY – NJBG invites you to meet the Botanical Garden’s flying jewels on a Butterfly Walk at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden on Sunday, August 12, at 1 pm. Midsummer is a great time to watch butterflies. The Bergen County Audubon Society will lead this easy walk in the Botanical Garden and surrounding fields to look for and identify the butterflies of NJBG. Wear comfortable shoes, dress for the weather, and bring binoculars if you have them. Meet at the Carriage House Visitor Center in the New Jersey State Botanical Garden, Morris Road, Ringwood State Park, Ringwood, NJ. The program is free; State Park parking fee: $5/car for NJ residents, $7/car for out-of-state visitors. This walk is sponsored by NJBG and the Bergen County Audubon Society. The New Jersey State Botanical Garden at Skylands, which appears on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places, is open from 8 am to 6 pm every day in the winter, 8 am to 8 pm the rest of the year. Admission to the Garden is always free. Parking fee on summer weekends and holidays: $5/car for NJ residents, $7/car for out-of-state visitors. Parking is free in the fall, winter and spring, and on summer weekdays. NJBG/Skylands is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For a calendar of events, membership, directions or more information, please call 973-962-9534 or visit njbg.org.

Kosciuszko Foundation’s Educational Trip To Poland

Celebrate Poland’s 100th Independence Day by going on a trip to Poland on September 22-30, 2018 with The Kosciuszko Foundation. Experience the cultural delights of Krakow, Sandomierz, Czestochowa, Oswiecim, Wadowice, Lublin and Warszawa. The Kosciuszko Foundation partners with the Open University of the John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin in organizing an educational tour “Poland – 100 Years” to some of the most significant places in Poland. The highlights of the trip include visiting historical, cultural and religious sites of Krakow, Sandomierz, Czestochowa, Oswiecim, Wadowice, Lublin and Warszawa. The aim of the tour is to present the history of Poland through the program that combines academic elements with cultural and tourist attractions. To register or to obtain more information go to Kosciuszko@thekf.org or call (212) 734-2130.

Save The Date: Voices of the Mountains At Carnegie Hall

NEW YORK – The Kosciuszko Foundation is proud to be a lead sponsor of the North American premiere of Voices of the Mountains – a spectacular musical project presented by the Teatr Wielki – Polish National Opera coinciding with the centenary celebrations of Poland’s Independence. Voices of the Mountains is a project that showcases the presence of Polish highland culture, traditions, and landscapes throughout the music of four renowned Polish composers: Wojciech Kilar, Karol Szymanowski, Henryk Mikołaj Górecki, and Mieczysław Karłowicz. The concert brings together three great Polish music personalities: Janusz Olejniczak, awe-inspiring classical pianist, Sebastian Karpiel-Bułecka, a remarkable vocalist of the young generation, and Jerzy Maksymiuk, a premier Polish conductor, who are going to treat the audience to a fusion of Polish highland music, drum & bass and jazz. The musical will be held on Wednesday, November 14th, 8:00 p.m. at Carnegie Hall (Stern Auditorium) in New York City. For tickets call Carnegie Charge 212-247-7800 – carnegiehall.org – box office at 57th and Seventh. The Project is financed by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of Poland as part of the NIEPODLEGLA program for 2017–2021, through the grant program Cultural Bridges (Kulturalne Pomosty) of the Adam Mickiewicz Institute (Instytut Adama Mickiewicza) / The concert’s North American premiere is sponsored by The Kosciuszko Foundation and Ms. Krystyna Piórkowska / .

Red Cross Blood Shortage Continues

Emergency need remains; critical call for type O blood donors to donate now

Thousands of people have responded to the emergency call for blood and platelet donations issued by the American Red Cross in early July. Still, there continues to be an emergency need for donors of all blood types, especially type O, to give now to address a severe blood shortage. Red Cross blood donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in, and right now there is less than a five-day blood supply on hand. The Red Cross strives to keep a five-day supply of blood to meet the needs of patients and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood products.“Patients don’t get a summer break from the need for lifesaving treatments, so it is critical that hospitals have access to blood products each and every day,” said Alana Mauger, communications manager of the Penn Jersey Blood Services Region. “We sincerely appreciate those who have responded to the call to help save lives, but the emergency need remains. Those who haven’t rolled up a sleeve to give are urged to do so today.” There is a particular need for type O blood, which plays an important role in ongoing patient care and emergencies. Type O positive is the most transfused blood type and can be given to patients with any Rh-positive blood type. Type O negative is the universal blood type and can be given to any patient. It’s what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine the blood type of patients in the most serious situations. In thanks, all those who come to donate blood or platelets July 30 through Aug. 30, 2018, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.) Donors of all blood types are urged to make an appointment to give now using the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 26-Aug. 15 in Northern and Central New Jersey:

NORTHERN NEW JERSEY

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center

Northern New Jersey Donor Center, 209 Fairfield Road, Fairfield

Tuesday: 12:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: (1st and 3rd of each month) 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Bergen

Bergenfield

8/15/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Conlon Hall, 18 N. William St.

Cresskill

8/13/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cresskill American Legion Post No. 21, 75 Legion Drive

New Milford

8/10/2018: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., CareOne at New Milford, 800 River Road

North Arlington

8/8/2018: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., North Arlington Elks Lodge No. 1992, 129 Ridge Road

Essex

Millburn

8/4/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Millburn Free Public Library, 200 Glen Ave.

Newark

8/5/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., St. James Church, 143 Madison St.

Warren

Hackettstown

8/11/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Randolph Christadelphian Ecclesia Bible Camp, 286 Schooleys Mountain Road

CENTRAL NEW JERSEY

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center

Central New Jersey Donor Center

707 Alexander Road, Suite 701, Princeton Township

Tuesday-Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-7:45 p.m. (whole blood & platelet pheresis)

Friday – Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. (whole blood & platelet pheresis)

Hunterdon

Flemington

8/15/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Flemington Jewish Community Center, 5 Sergeantsville RoadMercer

Ewing

8/9/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. John’s Baptist Church, 70 Oregon Ave.

Middlesex

Cranbury

8/5/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Chinmaya Vrindavan Temple, 95 Cranbury Neck Road

East Brunswick

8/8/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wilkin & Guttenplan, PC, 1200 Tices Lane

Edison

8/12/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Jewish Community Center of Middlesex County, 1775 Oak Tree Road

Monmouth Junction

8/11/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., South Brunswick Community Center, 124 New Road

Parlin

8/11/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Aquatic & Fitness Center, 333 Cheesequake Road

Spotswood

8/12/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Legion Post 253, 50 Devoe Ave.

Monmouth

Marlboro

8/8/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Monmouth Worship Center, 37 Vanderburg Road

Middletown

8/4/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Middletown Township Public Library, 55 New Monmouth Road

Ocean

Beach Haven

8/14/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Beach Haven Volunteer Fire Department, South Bay Avenue

Lavallette

8/7/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Ocean Beach and Yacht Club, Clubhouse, 363 Harbor Drive

Toms River

8/15/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., The Days Hotel by Wyndham, 290 Route 37 E.

Somerset

Basking Ridge

8/5/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., St. James Roman Catholic Church, 184 S. Finley Ave.

Somerset

8/13/2018: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Middlebush Volunteer Fire Department, 21 Olcott St.

Union

Berkeley Heights

8/6/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Berkeley Heights YMCA, 550 Springfield Ave.

Cranford

8/10/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Calvary Tabernacle, 69 Myrtle St.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit RedCross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

Dances and Polka Dances

Summer Dance

NEW YORK – The Hudson Valley Polonaise Society will be holding their summer dance on August 5, 2018 at the Polish Legion Pavilion, 16 Legion Rd., Pine Island, NY. Music will be furnished by the Chris and Ronnie Polka Band from New York. Dancing from 2-6pm. Children under 16 (accompanied by an adult) are admitted Free. Delicious polish food available for purchase. Admission is $15. For information call, Stella (845) 291-8706. polkastella@laol.com

Summer Polish Party

NEW JERSEY – The Second Street Polish Society will hold its “Summer Polish Party” (Zabawa nad Morzem) on Saturday, August 18th at Echo’s, 100 W. Walnut Ave., North Wildwood, NJ 08260 from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information, call John Bielec 215-284-7878.

Summer Bash Polka Dance

NEW JERSEY – The Bayway Polish Club will hold a “Summer Bash Polka Dance” on Saturday, August 25th featuring the Polka Country Musicians – Wally & Rich Dombrowski, Rich Kois, Dave Burnatowski, Erik & Chris Bogdon. Doors open at 6 pm, dancing from 7-11 pm. Location: Polish Cultural Foundation, 177 Broadway, Clark, NJ (easily reached from GSP Exit #135). Kitchen open, cash bar, no BYOB. Admission $15.00 at door, children 15 and under FREE. NO ADVANCE TICKETS. For info and table reservations please call Mike Niemiec 201-694-2330. With your support, the Bayway Polish Club would like to continue bringing you the greatest bands for your listening and dancing pleasure.