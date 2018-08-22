Calendar (week of August 22)

Adam Styka Annual Art Exhibit & Sale

PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, August 26, the Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia will hold its annual Adam Styka Art Exhibit & Sale Preview Reception at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, Ferry Road, Doylestown, PA – 2:30 P.M. Call Marie Hejnosz 215-487-0221 for more information.

Polish School Registration

PENNSYLVANIA – On Saturday, August 25, St. Adalbert Polish Language School will hold Registration at St. George School Building, 2700 E. Venango Street, Port Richmond section of Philadelphia from 10 A.M. to 12 Noon. New students, children and adults are welcome. First day of school Saturday, September 8th from 9:30 AM till 12 Noon. For more information contact Danuta Eichler 267-251-3776.

Polish Apostolate Day

PENNSYLVANIA – Polish Apostolate Day & Polish Women’s Alliance of America Day will be held on Sunday, August 26th at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, Ferry Road, Doylestown, PA. Mass 12:30 P.M. All are welcome to attend. Call 215-345-0600 for more information.

Picnic

PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, September 9, the Berks County Polish American Heritage Association will hold their picnic at the Lower Alsace Fire Company Picnic Grove, Roosevelt & Columbia Avenues, Stony Creek Mills, PA (a suburb of Reading) Ed and Brenda Legenski will cater this event. Music by DJ Victor. Reservations a must – deadline August 29th. Call Marilyn 610-779-5523.

CinePolska Film Series: “Plan B” by Kinga Debska

WASHINGTON, D.C. – CinePolska is proud to join the prestigious Wednesday Signature Series. Held at the Avalon Theatre, the Wednesday Signature Series is a group of rotating programs that showcase unique films from around the world. Screenings are held on Wednesday evenings at 8:00 pm in its historic downstairs auditorium. On Wednesday, August 29th, Kingda Dębska’s “Plan B,” presents us a film full of love, humor, emotion and insight. The lives of our characters change drastically, leaving them to learn an alternative route and overcome a change that turns their lives upside down. In the midst of their solutions, they come to shocking realizations that lead them to believe that life always has a plan B. (In Polish with English sub-titles – 85 min.) The Avalon Theatre is located at 5612 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. Tickets available online or at the theatre box office. Note: Cine Polska is presented by the Embassy of the Republic of Poland.

Polish American Festival

DOYLESTOWN, PA – On Labor Day Weekend – September 1st, 2nd and 3rd – and the following weekend – Saturday, September 8th & Sunday, September 9th – the Polish American Festival will be held at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, Doylestown, PA. Live music, dance groups, food and refreshments each day from12 Noon till 8 P.M. Call 215-345-0600 or visit Polish Shrine.com.

Kosciuszko Foundation’s Educational Trip To Poland

Celebrate Poland’s 100th Independence Day by going on a trip to Poland on September 22-30, 2018 with The Kosciuszko Foundation. Experience the cultural delights of Krakow, Sandomierz, Czestochowa, Oswiecim, Wadowice, Lublin and Warszawa. The Kosciuszko Foundation partners with the Open University of the John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin in organizing an educational tour “Poland – 100 Years” to some of the most significant places in Poland. The highlights of the trip include visiting historical, cultural and religious sites of Krakow, Sandomierz, Czestochowa, Oswiecim, Wadowice, Lublin and Warszawa. The aim of the tour is to present the history of Poland through the program that combines academic elements with cultural and tourist attractions. To register or to obtain more information go to Kosciuszko@thekf.org or call (212) 734-2130.

Eddie Forman Orchestra to Play at St. John Kanty Parish Picnic

CLIFTON, NJ – One of the top polka orchestras in New England will be performing at the parish picnic of St. John Kanty Church, Clifton on Sunday, September 9. The Eddie Forman Orchestra of Massachusetts will be on the bandstand beginning at 2:00 p.m. Join in the fun and enjoy the music and great Polish and American food. St. John Kanty is located at 49 Speer Avenue, Clifton. The picnic will run from 1 to 10 pm. For more information call 973-779-4102.

Giant Fall Flea Market

OCEAN GROVE, NJ – Ocean Grove’s Giant Fall Flea Market will be held on Saturday, September 8th from 9 am to 4 pm – rain or shine – from the Great Auditorium to the ocean. Free Admission. Over 300 vendors. For more information go to www.OceanGroveNJ.com or call 732-774-1391.

Disco 70s & 80s Dance

NEW JERSEY – The Polish American Citizens Club will host a Disco 70’s & 80’s Dance on Saturday, September 8th from 7-11 pm. The club is located at 29 Kline Blvd., Whitehouse Station. The evening features DJ Jared spinning songs we grew up with. Tickets are $15 pre-sale. Call 908-534-6230 or online squareup.com/market/PACCWHS $20 at the door. Includes a hustle lesson at 7pm and coffee/tea and desserts. Additional food and beverages available for purchase.

Dozynki – Polish Harvest Festival

MASSACHUSETTS – St. Joseph’s Polish National Catholic Church in Westfield, MA will hold its annual Dozynki – Polish Harvest Festival on Sunday, September 9th. The festival will be held from 12 noon to 4:00 p.m. at the parish social center and parish grounds, Main Street and Clinton Avenue, Westfield, MA. The Harvest Wreath will be blessed during the 8:00 am Mass that morning and carried in a procession to the festival at 2:00 pm. A Dozynki program will highlight members of the St. Joseph’s Dozynki Dancers who will perform traditional Polish folk dances. Polish music will be played during the festival. There will be games for children as well as the adults, and the Dozynki kitchen will be open from 12 noon until closing. There is no admission charge and the public is cordially invited. For more information contact Pastor Very Rev. Joseph Soltysiak at 413-562-4403 or email: Soltysiak@comcast.net

Van Houten Ave Street Fair – Sunday, September 16, 2018

CLIFTON, NJ – The Athenia Business Association of Clifton presents its 16th Annual VAN HOUTEN AVE STREET FAIR which will be held on Sunday, September 16th from 11 am to 5 pm. Van Houten Ave will be transformed into a giant town block party, a pedestrian marketplace – exhibitors displaying their merchandise, a host of vendors, food, a stage with entertainment & music, rides for the children, and much more! Live entertainment by Swingman & The Misfit Mutts Band and The Garrett Mountain Boys; a martial arts demonstration by the Clifton Martial Arts Academy at 12:30 p.m.; a performance by Clifton High School’s Mustang Marching Band at 2 p.m., a classic car show sponsored by Shook Funeral Home, and Medieval Times will showcase sword fights between the knights. Also this year, Cliffhanger Productions will bring an added attraction – a 300 ft zipline (31/2 stories tall). We would like to invite merchants, civic groups and non-profit organizations to become a part of this event. Note: The ABA is also looking for more vendors. For more information about prices, etc., please call 201-410-1686 or 973-778-7837, or e-mail posteagle@aol.com (attn. Chris). Rain date: Sun. Sept. 23rd. Come out and bring the family; enjoy the festivities!

Clifton Cares At Van Houten Ave Street Fair

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Cares volunteers will be at the Van Houten Avenue Street Fair on Sunday 9/16/18 from 11 AM to 5 PM. Please stop by and write a note for Veterans Day or sign a Christmas card which will be included in our Holiday packing. You will receive a toy soldier as a reminder to never forget our soldiers. Monetary support is always appreciated to keep our project going especially since our Holiday packing usually has us mailing 175 packages of goodies and love. Price per box is $17.40… so our Holiday mailing will be close to $3000!! Please continue bringing supplies to City Hall. Summer usually has our cupboard bare, so help us replenish it for September. Your check to help defray postage cost should be payable to Clifton Cares and mailed to: Clifton Cares, c/o Clifton City Hall, 900 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, New Jersey 07013. Please bring your donations to City Hall by 9/12/18 for our next packing night. If you have any questions, please call Dona Crum at 973-881-7295 or email OhDona1050@aol.com, or Chris Liszner at 973-650-2719 or email Grandmachrissy99aol.com See you on at the Van Houten Ave Street Fair! Look for our red, white and blue decorations!!!

ShopRite of Wallington September Culinary Workshops

September 17th “Greek Goddess”

September 24th “Wrap it Up” Children’s Workshop

WALLINGTON, NJ – Explore the traditional and rich flavors of the Mediterranean at Inserra Supermarkets ShopRite of Wallington’s Greek Cuisine culinary workshop. Whether you’re a novice in the kitchen or a master of the culinary arts, our Culinary Workshop is the perfect place to learn new skills, share a fun filled evening with friends and enjoy a delicious full course meal. The classes are hosted by our professional chefs and registered dietitians. Each session is fully hands-on, completely delicious, and always fun and lively. And our classes aren’t just for adults! To reserve your place for the culinary workshops stop by the customer service desk. If you have questions about the workshop or to schedule a personal nutrition consultation, please contact our Wallington Dietitian, Stephanie Sass, RD. Phone: (201) 819-9619 – Email: Stephanie.sass@wakefern.com

Adults Workshop – September 17th, 6 pm to 8 pm

“Greek Goddess” Menu:

• Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)

• Melopita (Greek Honey Pie)

• Moussaka with Yogurt Bechamel

Children’s Workshop – September 24th, 5 pm to 7 pm

“Wrap it Up” Menu:

• Whole Wheat Crepes with Strawberries

• Fresh Spring Rolls with Orange Dipping Sauce

• Egg Salad “Wraps”

Classes Cost: $20 per person, $10 for each additional children in the same family. Class Sizes are limited so register today. ShopRite of Wallington is located at 375 Paterson Avenue, Wallington, NJ 07057

Candidate Forum For Board of Education

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Republican Club will be hosting a Candidate Forum for the upcoming Board of Education election on Thursday, September 20th @ 7:00PM at the Clifton Elks Lodge at the corner of Clifton and Colfax Avenue in Clifton. All are welcome!

Save The Date For A Polish Dinner!

NEW YORK – The Polish American Veterans will be hosting a “Polish Dinner” on Saturday, October 20th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Vets hall on 56 Church Street in Amsterdam, NY. Come and enjoy Homemade pierogi, golumbki, kielbasa, kapusta and dessert for only $15.00 per person! Eat-in or Take-out. For more information contact Linda Stutzke 518-858-3228.

POLKA DANCES

NEW JERSEY – The Bayway Polish Club will hold a “Summer Bash Polka Dance” on Saturday, August 25th featuring the Polka Country Musicians – Wally & Rich Dombrowski, Rich Kois, Dave Burnatowski, Erik & Chris Bogdon. Doors open at 6 pm, dancing from 7-11 pm. Location: Polish Cultural Foundation, 177 Broadway, Clark, NJ (easily reached from GSP Exit #135). Kitchen open, cash bar, no BYOB. Admission $15.00 at door, children 15 and under FREE. NO ADVANCE TICKETS. For info and table reservations please call Mike Niemiec 201-694-2330. With your support, the Bayway Polish Club would like to continue bringing you the greatest bands for your listening and dancing pleasure.

PENNSYLVANIA – St. Stephen Church Picnic will be held on Sunday, August 26th at St. Benedict’s Grove, Route 10, Reading, PA from 12 Noon till 6 P.M. Music by the Polka Country Musicians Band. Call 610-779-5523.

PENNSYLVANIA – On Saturday, September 8, the Capitol City Polka Dancers Association will hold a dance featuring the Shoreliners Band at the Monaghan Township Fire Hall, 245 West Siddonsburg Road, Dillsburg, PA. Doors open at 12 Noon. Music from 2 to 6 P.M. Call Shirley 717-458-5286 for more information.