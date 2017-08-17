Calendar (week of August 16th)

Family Camp-Out

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department will be hosting their award winning Annual Family Camp-Out. Grab your tent and sleeping bags and come celebrate the start of the weekend by spending quality time in the outdoors with your family as well as fellow residents. The event will be taking place in Albion Park on Friday, August 18th beginning at 4:00 p.m. and will run through Saturday morning, August 19th (rain date Friday, August 25th & Saturday, August 26th). Enjoy a fun night of camping, family games, activities, dinner and dessert. Gather around a real campfire Friday night, roast marshmallows, sing songs and tell tales. The following morning enjoy breakfast and educational camp stations, such as knot-tying, crafts, fire building, cooking, first aid, compass reading and more! This year’s camping theme is “Camping in Clifton’s History”. Don’t miss this great opportunity to go camping right in your own back yard. Admission is $10.00 per family of four or $3.00 per person for Clifton residents, and $20.00 per family of four or $6.00 per person for non-residents. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Recreation Office on the second floor of City Hall to the right. This event is presented by the Clifton Special Police Law Enforcement Officers Association, the Clifton Fire Department, Clifton Against Substance Abuse, and the Clifton Recreation Department. Call (973) 470-5956 for more information.

PACC 2017 Family Picnic

NEW JERSEY – The Polish American Citizens Club of Camden County, NJ presents PACC 2017 Family Picnic on Saturday, August 19th from 12 to 6 p.m. at the JCC Camps at Medford, 400 Tuckerton Road, Medford, NJ 08055. Music will be provided by EFO (Eddie Forman Orchestra) and DJ Chris. *Shaded private pavilion with private restrooms *Private In-ground swimming pools *Picturesque lake with lake activities included * Short drive from Rt. 295 or NJ Turnpike. Ticket donation includes: Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, Chicken, Salads, Corn on the Cob, Kielbasa, Pierogi, Desserts, Beer, Soft Drinks and more!!! (BYOB). All for Just $30 / Adult; Kids 12 and under – FREE!!! ADVANCE TICKETS ONLY BY 8/14 (no tickets at gate). Call (856) 466-7396 for details or visit www.facebook.com/PACCofCC. Come out for a day of good fun, food and music, and celebrate our Polish heritage with friends and family!!! It will be a great time!

Free Parkinson’s Disease Lecture August 19th

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department and Advisory Committee for Individuals with Disabilities will be offering a FREE lecture titled More than Just the Shakes: Non-Motor Manifestations of Parkinson’s Disease on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 12pm at the Main Memorial Library, located at 292 Piaget Ave. in Clifton. The presentation will be given by Dr. Roger Rossi, Professor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Rutgers/Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Director of the Parkinson’s Disease Program at the Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison, NJ. Registration is required as space is limited. Please call 973-470-5760 to register. In addition to covering the four most common motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, Dr. Rossi will be emphasizing the secondary and non-motor symptoms that may present even earlier than the motor symptoms and are increasingly being recognized by doctors as essential to treating the disease. According to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, Parkinson’s disease is a chronic and progressive movement disorder, meaning that symptoms persist and deteriorate over time. Diagnosis usually depends on the presence of one or more of the four most common primary motor symptoms, which can include tremor, freeze attacks, uncontrollable movements, and muscle pain. Parkinson’s involves the malfunction and death of nerve cells in the brain, called neurons. Some of these dying neurons produce dopamine, a chemical that sends messages to the part of the brain that controls movement and coordination. As Parkinson’s progresses, the amount of dopamine produced in the brain decreases, leaving a person unable to control movement normally. Researchers are still unsure of what causes this disease, though many believe it is caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Although there is currently no cure, medication and surgery are often sought-out options to manage its symptoms. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

“All Polonia Picnic”

NEW YORK – The Polish American Congress, Western New York Division Inc. will hold its annual “All Polonia Picnic” on Sunday, August 20 from 1 – 5 p.m. at Como Lake Park in Lancaster, NY. This year’s picnic will feature a chicken dinner. Polish beer and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Red featuring polka favorites, disco polo, and other popular hits from Poland. There will be basket raffles, 50/50 raffle, and activities for children. The picnic is free to members and member organizations of the Polish American Congress, Western New York Division, Inc. Reservations are required. RSVP by Aug. 15 to (716) 696-0986.

Clifton Centennial Summer Concerts!

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Centennial Special Events Committee invites you to come and enjoy a summer outdoor concert series every Wednesday in July and August. Bring your chair and join us at Woodrow Wilson Middle School on Van Houten Avenue at 7:30 PM and enjoy the following concerts:

August 23 Clifton Native Night – Kim Latino with Swingman & The Misfit Mutts Band, Brookwood and Godspeed

August 30 Forever Ray

In case of inclement weather, all concerts will be held in the auditorium of Woodrow Wilson Middle School. Support our local restaurants and enjoy dinner before attending the concert. The Committee promises you a wonderful night of entertainment and camaraderie as we all celebrate our Clifton’s 100th Anniversary!

Polish Cinema Circle

MARYLAND – The Polish Cinema Circle presents films about Poland and “things Polish” the 3rd Saturday of each month from 2 – 5 PM. Adam Mazurek, Polish film buff /culture expert, is your host. Films shown in PNA’s Henryk Sienkiewicz Polonia Library.

Coming films in the series:

August 19 – The Battle of Warsaw 1920

September 23 – Jack Strong

October 21 – Kosciuszko at Raclawice

November 18 – Katyn

December 16 – Taras Bulba

Most films are in English. There is no charge, but donations to the library are welcome. We provide the popcorn. Bring your own beverage. After viewing the film, retire to the PNA Lounge for Polish libations and lively discussion. Contact Adam at (410-925-9684) or via email (uhlanmaz@verizon.net) for more details.

The PNA Council 21 Building is located at 1627 Eastern Ave., Baltimore, MD – 410-732-1100

Wine & Canvas Night At PRCUA

ILLINOIS – The Polish Roman Catholic Union of America invites you to Wine & Canvas Night at PRCUA. Join us Thursday, August 24th, at 6:30 p.m. for a step-by-step tutorial on how to paint “Serengeti.” Beginners are welcome! Tickets are $35 per person covers the cost of art supplies and instructions, appetizers, and 1 glass of wine. A cash wine bar is also available. The Polish Roman Catholic Union of America is located at 984 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60642. For tickets call 773-782-2630 or visit www.PRCUA.com/payonline Polish Roman Catholic Union of America looks forward to seeing you and learning with you how to paint this beautiful image!

Exciting Band To Play At St. John Kanty Parish Picnic

CLIFTON, NJ – Get your dancing shoes dusted off and ready to dance at the St. John Kanty parish picnic on Sunday, September 10. The church grounds are located at 49 Speer Avenue, Clifton. HEROES Polka band featuring legends Eddie Biegaj and Chuck Pendrak will provide the entertainment from the bandstand with Polish and American music for all ages. The band will play from 2:00 to 6:00. But, remember, the kitchens will be open at 1:00 p.m., so come early for great Polish and American food. Mark your calendars for the SJK parish picnic.

Tamburitzans Returning To Northern New Jersey

CLIFTON, J – America’s Premier International Folk Ensemble “TAMBURITZANS” will be performing at Clifton High School on Saturday, September 23rd at 4:00 p.m. Tamburitzans, sponsored by the Holy Apostles Orthodox Church of Saddle Brook, NJ, brings you music, songs, dances and costumes of Eastern Europe and neighboring cultures! For tickets call 973-460-0243 or purchase tickets at www.talentshadows.events $35.00 in advance / $40 at the door.

Poetry Recital

PENNSYLVANIA – The Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia is hosting a poetry recital by Anthony Krzywicki (Board Director of the Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia, and currently President of the Jagiellionian Law Society) on Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 2:30 PM at the Associated Polish Home, Vistula Lounge, 9150 Academy Road, Philadelphia, PA 19114. For many years, Anthony has written poetry from his perspective as a “spiritual being having a human experience”. Anthony’s inspiration comes from his internal world of thought, meditation, prayer and speaking his truth on the power of intuition and passion. All are invited to attend. Please respond by September 8, 2017 to Jean Joka at 215-483-0193 or jeanjoka@gmail.com.

Submitted by: Jean Joka, President

Kosciuszko Bicentennial Exhibit Sponsorship Opportunities

CHICAGO, IL – October 15, 2017 marks the 200th anniversary of the death of General Tadeusz Kosciuszko (1746-1817) – military leader and engineer, who fought for independence, democracy, and equality, and is beloved in both America and Poland. In honor of his bicentennial, UNESCO declared 2017 as the Year of Kosciuszko. As the Polish Museum of America Archives holds an extensive collection of more than 90 original, handwritten and signed letters by Kosciuszko, President Thomas Jefferson, American Revolution generals and other notables of the time, as well as broadsides, periodicals, and a wide assortment of lithograph portraits of the American and Polish hero – an exhibit featuring these items is scheduled for Fall 2017-Spring 2018. Thanks to the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in Chicago, a grant was awarded by Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the digitization of the Kosciuszko letters in preparation for the commemorative exhibition. Thanks to cooperation with the Museum of Literature and Printing in Grebocin, the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage is graciously sponsoring the conservation of 60 graphic prints, which will be displayed during the bicentennial exhibit. The PMA is seeking further sponsorship of this historic project. For more information write to: Polish Museum of America, 984 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60642-4101 or call: 773-384-3352.

Trip To 9/11 Memorial Museum

NEW YORK CITY – The 9/11 Memorial Museum is located in the heart of the original World Trade Center site. The Museum brings to us the reminders of that tragic date. The Clifton Centennial Committee has announced that tickets to the 9/11 Museum are now on sale at the Clifton City Clerk’s Office. The trip will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2017; departing Clifton City Hall at 8:45 AM and returning approximately 4 PM. Ticket prices are as follows – 18-64 $39.00, 65 and over $33.00 and 7-17 years old $31.00 (Must be accompanied by an adult). Also available to all age groups are optional tours for $20.00 per person. 9/11 family members will be free of charge. Active and 20 years or more retired military with a valid identification are admission free. Last day to pay for the trip will be October 12, 2017. Tickets available at Clifton City Hall at the City Clerk’s office. No credit cards accepted. Café on premises for lunch, snacks & beverages. Join us as we pay tribute to the nearly 3000 victims of the attacks, recognize the thousands who survived and all who showed extraordinary courage and compassion in the catastrophes aftermath.

Polish Cooking Classes – Fall 2017

MARYLAND – Polish cooking classes meet on a monthly basis at The Polish National Alliance Building-first floor, in the lounge/kitchen area. Classes are conducted usually Saturday afternoons from 2:00 to 5:00 PM except where denoted with an *. These classes might extend till 5:30 p.m. We recommend that you register early since class sizes are limited and reservations are on a first come, first serve basis. The fee is $30 per person, per class, except for the December 2nd class, this class children are $5 each when accompanied by a paying adult. Checks should be made payable to: Agnieszka Krajewski and mailed to: 1208 Sixty-Fourth Street, Baltimore Maryland 21237. A non-refundable check is due within 7 days of the registration confirmation. In the event of a class cancellation your money will be refunded. For more information visit pnacouncil21.com Any additional questions can be sent to: polishcookingatcouncil21@gmail.com or you may reach us by phone: Gosia 410-866-6419 after 5 pm. Whether you register for one, or all four, we can’t wait to meet and introduce you to the wonderful world of amazing Polish cuisine! The PNA building is located at 1627 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21231.

We look forward to sharing and promoting Polish Heritage with you through The Polish Cooking Classes sponsored by The Polish National Alliance Council 21. Looking forward to hearing from you! Małgorzata Janowska, Agnieszka Krajewska, Susan Miller, Lucia DiRado

The schedule of classes is as follow:

September 9 – Dzem brzoskwiniowy & Ciasteczka maslane/Peach jam and butter cookies with peach jam

October 7 – Chleb zytni & Zurek/Rye bread & Ryemeal soup*

November 4 – Ges pieczona z jablkami, duszona czerwona kapusta & mlode ziemniaki z ziolami / Roasted goose with apples, stewed red cabbage & roasted fingerling potatoes with herbs *

December 2 – Pierniczki Torunskie/Gingerbread cookies Torun-style. This is a class where children (5-13 years old) may participate when accompanied by an adult.*

Connecticut Miss Polonia 2018 Beauty Pageant

HARTFORD, CT – The Connecticut Miss Polonia 2018 Beauty Pageant will be held on Saturday, September 23rd at the Polish National Home, 60 Charter Ave., Hartford, CT. There will be four pageant categories: cocktail dress, swimwear/fitness, evening gown and Q/A from judges. The winner will represent the state of Connecticut during the national finals at Miss Polonia USA 2018 in New York City! Contact Miss Polonia CT Director 860-883-2277, email: MissPoloniaCT@gmail.com