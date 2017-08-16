Calendar (week of August 10th)

Polish National Home of Hartford Announces

August 11th “Meatstravaganza” Outdoor BBQ & Beer Garden Festival

HARTFORD, CT – The Polish National Home is proud to announce the start of a new summer tradition: an outdoor festival featuring a limitless selection of grilled meats, to be held on August 11 in the “backyard” of the Polish National home. The PNH’s chef has dubbed the event the Meatstravaganza, and it is the culmination of a collaborative triumvirate partnership with another longtime fixture in Hartford’s Polish-American community, Adolf’s Meat and Sausage Kitchen in Hartford’s South End, and with an exciting new startup, Back East and Spaten Brewery. The cookout begins at 6 pm. Tickets are $45 plus sales tax at and continues until 9 pm. Also, tickets can be bought for $35 in advance on Eventbrite. The Polish National Home is located at 60 Charter Oak Avenue in Hartford; free lot and street parking is available immediately off-site. For more information call 860-247-1784.

Red Hat Angels Sponsor Ice Cream Social

CLIFTON, NJ – The Red Hat Angels, a team in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life Clifton, invites you to their Beat the Heat Ice Cream Social on Sunday 8/13/17 at 2:30 PM at the Senior Citizen Center, Dog Pound Road, Clifton. Enjoy making your own sundae, join in a sing along and win some gifts as the cutest jockeys and their miniature pony’s race for a cure. Tickets are $10.00 with all proceeds to benefit the Relay for Life Clifton. Contact Chris at 973 650-2719 for tickets. Come and enjoy a SUNDAE afternoon in the air conditioned center and beat the heat while helping to beat cancer. We are asking our guests to help us support the Back2school Outreach Program in Clifton with donating a backpack or supplies and bring them to the ice cream social. This of course is VOLUNTARY. For more information on the services provided by the American Cancer Society, please visit cancer.org. To learn more about being involved in the Relay for Life of Clifton,please visit relayforlife.org/cliftonnj

Swingman & The Misfit Mutts Band Perform For Clifton Concert Series

CLIFTON, NJ – Spend a summer evening with Swingman & The Misfit Mutts Band at Clifton’s Main Memorial Park for the 2017 Clifton Board of Recreation Clifton Summer Concert Series this Sunday, August 13th. Band starts 7:30 p.m. Main Memorial Park is located at Park Slope and Main Avenue. Bring your lawn chair, blanket and just relax or put on your dancing shoes and dance the night away. For more information, visit www.swingmanmmb.com

Butterfly Fest – Bergen County Audubon at NJBG

NEW JERSEY – NJBG invites you to explore and enjoy the Garden’s beautiful flying jewels at a Butterfly Fest at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden on Sunday, August 13, 2017, from 12 noon until 3 pm. Members of the Bergen County Audubon Society will offer butterfly walks throughout the afternoon, and will share information on how to attract butterflies to your backyard, how to help the Monarch Butterfly, and why creating butterfly habitat creates a healthy environment for everyone. This program is free. Walks will start approximately every half hour at the Carriage House Visitor Center in the New Jersey State Botanical Garden, Morris Road, Ringwood State Park, Ringwood, NJ. This program is sponsored by the NJBG/Skylands Association and the Bergen County Audubon Society. The New Jersey State Botanical Garden at Skylands, which appears on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places, is open from 8 am to 8 pm every day. Admission to the Garden is always free. Parking fee on summer weekends and holidays: $5/car for NJ residents; $7/car out-of-state.; summer weekday parking is free. Parking is also free in the fall, winter and spring. NJBG/Skylands is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For an event schedule, membership brochure, directions or more information, please call 973-962-9534 or visit www.njbg.org. The Bergen County Audubon Society is the regional chapter of the National Audubon Society, and offers wide-ranging programs from the Meadowlands to the Highlands. For more information, visit their website at www.bergencountyaudubon.org or contact Don Torino at 201-230-4983 or greatauk4@aol.com. In photo: An Eastern Tiger Swallowtail on phlox in NJBG’s Perennial Garden. Photo by Marie Longo.

Polish Soldier’s Day

BENSALEM, PA — The Polish Army Veterans Post #12 will hold Polish Soldiers’ Day on Sunday, August 13th at the Polish Veterans Park (Polanka’s), 3258 Knights Rd. Mass 1:00 p.m., followed by commemorative exercises and picnic. Info call Zbigniew Wrzos (215) 742-3072 or Polanka (215) 639-1019.

Mandolin Orchestra Meet And Greet

NEW JERSEY – The Bloomfield Mandolin Orchestra invites Members and prospective new members to a membership social. Bring your instrument. Monday, August 14th, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Trumpets Jazz Club, 6 Depot Square, Montclair, NJ 07042. R.S.V. P. for social to BMOmandolin@gmail.com or call Kristine Massari at 973-444-0357. The orchestra is looking for New Members for mandolin, mandola, mandocello, mandobass, guitar, flute, and accordion. The orchestra plays classical, folk, Italian, popular, show tunes and contemporary music. All ages & levels are welcome to join. It is fun! Perform with us in our concerts throughout the year. Loaner instruments are available from the orchestra at a minimal price for rental. A decent knowledge of reading music is required – you will improve as you play. Lessons and workshops are available to all members. Enjoy meeting nice people, social events, and concerts. Do you want to play an instrument, but have little or no experience? Inquire about private or group instruction at all levels. The Bloomfield Mandolin Orchestra has many instructors available for lessons at reasonable prices. Weekly rehearsals for the Bloomfield Mandolin Orchestra will be held from September 12, 2017 to May 8, 2018 (Tuesdays 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.) in the Bloomfield Middle School Music Room, 60 Huck Road (off of Broad Street) Bloomfield, NJ 07003. Call or email Mark Sample for more information about the orchestra at 973-493-2473 or write to mark@lifestyleny.com

Family Camp-Out

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department will be hosting their award winning Annual Family Camp-Out. Grab your tent and sleeping bags and come celebrate the start of the weekend by spending quality time in the outdoors with your family as well as fellow residents. The event will be taking place in Albion Park on Friday, August 18th beginning at 4:00 p.m. and will run through Saturday morning, August 19th (rain date Friday, August 25th & Saturday, August 26th). Enjoy a fun night of camping, family games, activities, dinner and dessert. Gather around a real campfire Friday night, roast marshmallows, sing songs and tell tales. The following morning enjoy breakfast and educational camp stations, such as knot-tying, crafts, fire building, cooking, first aid, compass reading and more! This year’s camping theme is “Camping in Clifton’s History”. Don’t miss this great opportunity to go camping right in your own back yard. Admission is $10.00 per family of four or $3.00 per person for Clifton residents, and $20.00 per family of four or $6.00 per person for non-residents. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the Recreation Office on the second floor of City Hall to the right. Online registration ends on 8/16/17. This event is presented by the Clifton Special Police Law Enforcement Officers Association, the Clifton Fire Department, Clifton Against Substance Abuse, and the Clifton Recreation Department. Call (973) 470-5956 for more information.

Polish American Citizens Club 2017 Family Picnic

NEW JERSEY – Polish American Citizens Club will hold their 2017 Family Picnic on Saturday, August 19th from 12 to 6 p.m. at the JCC Camps at Medford, 400 Tuckerton Road, Medford, NJ 08055. Food, swimming pools, shaded pavilion, picturesque lake and music featuring The Eddie Forman Orchestra and DJ Chris. Come celebrate your Polish Heritage! $30 for Adults – Kids under 12 FREE. For more information call 856-466-7386 or visit facebook.com/PACCofCC

Polish Cinema Circle

MARYLAND – The Polish Cinema Circle presents films about Poland and “things Polish” the 3rd Saturday of each month from 2 – 5 PM. Adam Mazurek, Polish film buff /culture expert, is your host. Films shown in PNA’s Henryk Sienkiewicz Polonia Library.

Coming films in the series:

August 19 – The Battle of Warsaw 1920

September 23 – Jack Strong

October 21 – Kosciuszko at Raclawice

November 18 – Katyn

December 16 – Taras Bulba

Most films are in English. There is no charge, but donations to the library are welcome. We provide the popcorn. Bring your own beverage. After viewing the film, retire to the PNA Lounge for Polish libations and lively discussion. Contact Adam at (410-925-9684) or via email (uhlanmaz@verizon.net) for more details.

Free Parkinson’s Disease Lecture August 19th

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department and Advisory Committee for Individuals with Disabilities will be offering a FREE lecture titled More than Just the Shakes: Non-Motor Manifestations of Parkinson’s Disease on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 12pm at the Main Memorial Library, located at 292 Piaget Ave. in Clifton. The presentation will be given by Dr. Roger Rossi, Professor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Rutgers/Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Director of the Parkinson’s Disease Program at the Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison, NJ. Registration is required as space is limited. Please call 973-470-5760 to register. In addition to covering the four most common motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, Dr. Rossi will be emphasizing the secondary and non-motor symptoms that may present even earlier than the motor symptoms and are increasingly being recognized by doctors as essential to treating the disease. According to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, Parkinson’s disease is a chronic and progressive movement disorder, meaning that symptoms persist and deteriorate over time. Diagnosis usually depends on the presence of one or more of the four most common primary motor symptoms, which can include tremor, freeze attacks, uncontrollable movements, and muscle pain. Parkinson’s involves the malfunction and death of nerve cells in the brain, called neurons. Some of these dying neurons produce dopamine, a chemical that sends messages to the part of the brain that controls movement and coordination. As Parkinson’s progresses, the amount of dopamine produced in the brain decreases, leaving a person unable to control movement normally. Researchers are still unsure of what causes this disease, though many believe it is caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Although there is currently no cure, medication and surgery are often sought-out options to manage its symptoms. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

“All Polonia Picnic”

NEW YORK – The Polish American Congress, Western New York Division Inc. will hold its annual “All Polonia Picnic” on Sunday, August 20 from 1 – 5 p.m. at Como Lake Park in Lancaster, NY. This year’s picnic will feature a chicken dinner. Polish beer and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Red featuring polka favorites, disco polo, and other popular hits from Poland. There will be basket raffles, 50/50 raffle, and activities for children. The picnic is free to members and member organizations of the Polish American Congress, Western New York Division, Inc. Reservations are required. RSVP by Aug. 15 to (716) 696-0986.

Wine & Canvas Night At PRCUA

ILLINOIS – The Polish Roman Catholic Union of America invites you to Wine & Canvas Night at PRCUA. Join us Thursday, August 24th, at 6:30 p.m. for a step-by-step tutorial on how to paint “Serengeti.” Beginners are welcome! Tickets are $35 per person covers the cost of art supplies and instructions, appetizers, and 1 glass of wine. A cash wine bar is also available. The Polish Roman Catholic Union of America is located at 984 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60642. For tickets call 773-782-2630 or visit www.PRCUA.com/payonline To reserve a seat, payment and RSVP must be received by end of day, August 18th. When making the payment online, please describe the payment as “Wine & Canvas.” Polish Roman Catholic Union of America looks forward to seeing you and learning with you how to paint this beautiful image!

Harvest Festival

PENNSYLVANIA – A Harvest Fest at St. Mary Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg, PA. will be held on Friday, October 6 (4-9 pm) and Saturday, October 7 (12-9 pm). Friday – Music by Tommy Dee, Blue Mtn Heritage Chorus, Chris Tray; Saturday – Polka Band, 1-4 PM; Polka Mass 4:30; Oldies Band, 5:30-8:30 PM. Homemade food, fun, activities, ongoing entertainment and games for all ages. New this year: Corn hole tournament (see website). Free admission, plenty of parking, no coolers. 610-562-7657, www.stmaryhamburg.org

Sons of Poland Schedule of Events

NEW JERSEY – The following schedule of events needs both participants and volunteers. Please review the dates.

SUNDAY, September 10th – beginning at 2 PM, Dozynki / Harvest Festival sponsored by the Polish Cultural Foundation in Clark. We need volunteers to pick up and then distribute brochures and marketing items. Polish foods are available for purchase.

WEDNESDAY, September 27th at the Home Office in Carlstadt – meeting of Board of Directors of Benevolent Foundation at 5 PM; Council meeting at 5:30 PM and from 6 to 7:30 PM, Estate Planning and Wealth Management (in Polish and English when needed) by Irene Stolarz of Morgan Stanley.

SUNDAY, October 1– the Pulaski Day Parade in cooperation with CENTRALA. Meet at the Passaic Polish Home at 10 AM and after the parade enjoy dancing and food at the Polish Home. All costs will be covered by the Council.

For more information email Dorothy Wieczerzak – dkwasop@yahoo.com

Holy Trinity Annual Fundraiser

NEW YORK – Holy Trinity is holding its annual fundraising event with music and food on Sunday, August 27, 2017. A performance by students from Gary Sage Studios begins at 4 p.m., with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. The concert will take place in the beautiful interior of the church that once served the Polish community on the city’s east side. The church is located at 1419 Falls St., Niagara Falls, NY, This event will be followed by dinner at Gadawski’s Restaurant, located next door to the church at 1445 Falls St. Two menu options available: Polish platter or pork chop dinner. A children’s dinner will be available for those 12 and under. Advance purchase for dinner required by Aug. 22. Tickets available at Gadawski’s Restaurant and at Historic Holy Trinity on Friday’s between 6 – 8 p.m. during Historic Church Tours as well as in the Community Thrift Store on Saturday’s between 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. or by calling 716/299-0799. The complex is listed on the National and State Registers of Historic Places and includes the 1905 church, 1914 school, 1907 rectory, 1910 convent and carriage house/garage. Historic Holy Trinity is a 501©3 nonprofit organization that is run under the auspices of Niagara Heritage of Hope and Service. Its main mission is to restore and maintain the 1901 parish which was once Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church.