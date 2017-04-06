Calendar (week of April 5th)

Polish Music Event!

NEW YORK – Christina Wilkinson, Juniper Park Civic Association – Polish Music Event Committee Chairwoman invites all to a Polish Music Event in Maspeth, Queens on Sunday, April 9th at the Knockdown Center, 52-19 Flushing Ave., Maspeth, NY 11378. Time: 3 p.m. Music provided by Jimmy Sturr Orchestra with guest vocalist Eddie Biegaj. Bill Shibilski, emcee. Free admission. Plenty of parking. For more information or directions call 347-915-5615. Easter Breakfast

NEW JERSEY – The Wallington Fire Department – Park Row Hose Co. 3 invites all to the Annual Easter Breakfast Fundraiser on Sunday, April 9th from 8:30 am to noon at the Wallington Civic Center, 24 Union Blvd., Wallington, NJ 07057. Tickets: $10.00 for adults; $5.00 for kids (ages 4-12). Tickets available at the door. Take pictures with the Easter Bunny! Bergen County Women’s Republican Club Hosts Open Meeting

NEW JERSEY – The Bergen County Women’s Republican Club (BCWRC) will host an open meeting on Monday, April 10, 2017. The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. and the program will start promptly at 8.00 p.m. at the Bergen County Republican Organization (BCRO) headquarters, 339 Main Street in Hackensack. Guest Speaker: Douglas J. Wood,Author of Presidential Conclusions. Douglas J. Wood is the author of three novels chronicling the political life of the first woman to run for President of the United States: Presidential Intentions, Presidential Declarations, and Presidential Conclusions, which is the final book in the trilogy that releases in April 2017. He will be available for a book signing at the end of this event. Mr. Wood currently lives in New Jersey and works in New York City. He is happily married for over 44 years, and is the proud parent to three grown children. Other books include Please Be Ad-Vised, a lead trade book on advertising law; and 101 Things I Want to Say…The Collection, a book of parental advice addressing the “letting go” phases of child-rearing. About Bergen County Women’s Republican Club – The Bergen County Women’s Republican Club promotes and encourages the participation of registered Republican women in politics and fosters interest in the Republican Party by supporting its policies, functions and candidates. | www.bcwrc.com

Polka Dance

PENNSYLVANIA – Saturday, April 8 – Harrisburg Capitol City Polka Dancers Association Polka Dance, Monaghan Fire Hall, 245 West Siddonsburg Road, Dillsburg, PA, 4 to 8 P.M. Music by Jimmy Sturr. Beverages and snacks included. Call Shirley 717-458-5286. Advance Sales Only.

Polish Specialty Dinner

NEW JERSEY – POLISH SPECIALTY DINNER – Saturday, April 8, 6:30-9pm

Polish American Citizens Club, Club room, 29 Kline Blvd, Whitehouse Station

Pierogi, stuffed cabbage, kielbasa & sauerkraut, ham, noodles and pot cheese, salads and homemade desserts. Includes iced tea, lemonade, coffee & tea, additional beverages available for purchase. Doors open at 6pm. $18 per person, seniors $15, children 5-12 years $10. Reservations required. This event will sell out. Call 908-534-6230 or pre-purchase tickets at squareup.com/market/PACCWHS

In Silence – A Multimedia Trilingual Exhibition

at the Polish Museum of America

Illinois – What is the best and most precious gift we can give to one another and to ourselves? One of the answers is silence—and the peace that silence brings. We live in challenging times, and personal moments of quiet and solitude are essential to our well-being and existential struggles. The opening of a multimedia exhibition entitled “In Silence” will take place on Saturday, April 8, 2017, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Polish Museum of America, 984 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642. The exhibition includes 54 haiga (haiku poems accompanied by images) that are part of a book portfolio by artist Lidia Rozmus entitled “In Silence.” The premiere of a film with the same title by Jan M. Zamorski will also take place at the opening. All are cordially invited to this event—an evening of poetry, painting, photography, nature, and peace—at the Polish Museum of America. Admission is $10. Free parking available on site. The exhibition at the Polish Museum of America will run from April 8, to April 18, 2017, and it is just the first venue where the exhibition will be shown, followed by others in the US, Poland, and Japan. More information can be found online at www.polishmuseumofamerica.org or call 773-384-3352.

W ciszy – multimedialna i trójjęzyczna wystawa w Muzeum Polskim w Ameryce

Jaki jest najlepszy, najcenniejszy dar, ktory możemy dać sobie nawzajem? Jedną z odpowiedzi jest cisza – oraz spokój, który cisza przynosi. Żyjemy w trudnych czasach, gdzie chwile spokoju i samotności są niezbędne dla naszego dobrego samopoczucia i egzystencjalnych zmagań.

Dnia 8 kwietnia, w godzinach od 17:00 do 21:00, w Muzeum Polskim w Ameryce w Chicago, odbędzie się otwarcie multimedialnej i trójjęzycznej wystawy zatytułowanej “W ciszy”. Pokazane zostaną 54 haigi (poezja haiku połączona z obrazem), które wchodzą w skład artystycznej książki-portfolia “W ciszy” artystki Lidii Rozmus. W trakcie wystawy odbędzie się premiera filmu o tym samym tytule, autorstwa Jana M. Zamorskiego.

Zapraszamy serdecznie na ten wieczór z poezją, malarstwem, fotografią, naturą i spokojem w Sali Głównej MPA im. Sabiny F. Logisz pod adresem 984 North Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60642.

Wstęp wynosi $10, a parking jest bezpłatny.

Wystawa będzie trwała w dniach od 8 do 18 kwietnia 2017 i zapoczątkuje serię wystaw planowanych w innych miejscach w USA, Polsce i Japonii.

Get Egg-cited About Easter At Pisanki Workshop!

ILLINOIS – Easter is on its way. Get in the spirit by learning the intricate art of Pisanki, or Polish egg decorating, on Saturday, April 8, 2017, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00p.m. at the Polish Museum of America, 984 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago. The workshop will be held in the Social Hall on the first floor. This year’s event is co-sponsored by the Edward T. & Ellen K. Dryer Charitable Foundation. The workshop registration fee is $25 and includes the cost of stylus and wax. Each participant is asked to bring 3-4 hard-boiled eggs. Children must be at least 10 years old and accompanied by a parent or guardian for the entire workshop. Museum admission is complimentary for each paid participant on the day of the workshop. Only 40 spots available! Guarantee a place today by calling 773-384-3352, ext. 2109, or register online at http://www.polishmuseumofamerica.org/?event=pisanki-workshops&event_date=2017-04-08. Checks should be made payable to: Polish Museum of America. Credit card payment is also accepted. Parking is free.

Muzeum Polskie w Ameryce, 984 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60642 serdecznie zaprasza na: WARSZTATY PISANEK WIELKANOCNYCH, w sobotę 8 kwietnia 2017 r. Warsztaty odbędą się w godzinach od 10:00 do 12:00. Dla uczestników od 10 roku życia. Dzieciom MUSZĄ towarzyszyć dorośli. $25 – od osoby (w cenie wosk i rysik). Każdy uczestnik proszony jest o przyniesienie 3-4 jajek ugotowanych na twardo. Darmowa wejściówka do MPA dla każdego uczestnika programu, tylko w dniu warsztatów, 8 kwietnia! Tylko 40 miejsc! W sprawie informacji i rezerwacji telefonicznej, prosimy dzwonić pod numer telefonu 773-384-3352, wew. 2109. Można również zapisać się on-line na stronie http://www.polishmuseumofamerica.org/?event=pisanki-workshops&event_date=2017-04-08

Czeki powinny być wystawione na: Polish Museum of America. Akceptujemy karty kredytowe.

Tegoroczne warsztaty sa wspólfinansowane przez Edward T. & Ellen K. Dryer Charitable Foundation. Darmowy parking. DO ZOBACZENIA!

Yards Tap Takeover

NEW JERSEY – YARDS TAP TAKEOVER – Thursday, April 13, 5-10pm. Polish American Citizens Club, Club Room, 29 Kline Blvd., Whitehouse Station. We are celebrating Thomas Jefferson’s Birthday in a way to make him proud! All of our taps will be pouring the finest Yards Brewing has to offer! Come have a pint or two or try a flight of all their beers we are offering.

Polish Lecture

PENNSYLVANIA – Sunday, April 16 – Polski Uniwersytet Ludowy Lecture in the Polish language, Associated Polish Home, 9150 Academy Road, Northeast Philadelphia, 3 P.M. Speaker: Danuta Wyszynska, artist, Polonia activist. Topic: “ Hieronim Wyszynski – Life of one man”. Info call 215-624-9954. All are invited to attend. Free.

Upcoming DAV Mobile Service Office Van Visits

NEW YORK – So many veterans feel confused about benefits and services they’ve earned. There’s so much to know…and so many changes from one year to the next. That’s why the nonprofit D-A-V (Disabled American Veterans) offers help. The DAV Mobile Service Office will be at the following locations to personally provide the best counseling and claim filing assistance available. Like all D-A-V services, help from the Mobile Service Office is free to all veterans and members of their families.

Monday, April 10, 2017 – 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Castle Point VA Medical Center, 41 Castle Point Road, Wappingers Falls, New York.

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Castle Point VA Medical Center, 41 Castle Point Road, Wappingers Falls, New York.

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 – 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Goshen Fire House, 10 Dikeman Drive, Goshen, New York.

Thursday, April 13, 2017 – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Goshen Fire House, 10 Dikeman Drive, Goshen, New York.

For further information regarding these events, please feel free to contact NSO Eduard Bueno at (212) 807-3157.

Easter Bake Sale

CLIFTON, NEW JERSEY – –FRIENDS OF THE SHELTER EASTER BAKE SALE-– SATURDAY, APRIL 15 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Street Address: Clifton Senior Center, Dog Pound Rd., Clifton, NJ behind City Hall in Municipal Complex. Mailing Address: Friends of the Shelter Inc., P.O. Box 4923, Clifton, NJ 07015. Calling all animal lovers who like to bake and eat! Come check out our baked goods and pick up something for Easter dessert. We’ll have cake, pies, brownies, cookies, and other great treats. There will also be exciting merchandise available! If you are interested in baking something for the sale, you can drop it off Friday evening, APRIL 14, 6PM-8PM or Saturday morning, APRIL 15, 9 AM-10 AM. For more info, call 973-470-5936 or visit our website at www.cliftonanimalshelter.com.

Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner

NEW YORK – The General Pulaskl Memorial Committee of Orange County will be hosting a spaghetti and meatball dinner on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the St. Joseph Banquet Hall, Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY. Serving will be from 4-7 pm. Menu will include spaghetti, homemade meatballs and sauce, Italian bread and butter, salad and dessert of your choice. Take-outs available and limited number of walk-ins accepted. Admission $12, Seniors $10 and children 6 and under $5. There will also be a tricky tray and 50-50. For reservations call Theresa (845) 258-4559 or Catherine (845) 986-2572.

Outdoor Stations of the Cross On Good Friday At the Shrine of St. Joseph

STIRLING, NJ: All are welcome to experience Outdoor Stations of the Cross on Friday, April 14, 2017. The Shrine of St. Joseph will be offering two prayer opportunities. At 10 am on Good Friday, the Stations of the Cross will be offered in Spanish. Families will gather near the outdoor stations, next to the Shrine Residence and process around the Shrine grounds. At 1 pm the Stations will be prayed in English and all will process around the outdoor Stations. These short but beautiful prayer services remind all who participate, of the Passion of our Lord, Jesus Christ. All are welcome to join us. The Shrine of St. Joseph is located at 1050 Long Hill Rd., Stirling, NJ 07980. For more information please contact, Cary St. Pierre at 908-647-0208, religious@stshrine.org or www.stshrine.org

Easter Food Sale

MARYLAND – You are invited to the annual Easter Food Sale on Saturday, April 15th from 10 am to 1 pm at Our Lady Queen of Poland Church, 9700 Rosensteel Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20910. There will be an assortment of smoked meats, such as kiełbasas, hams and patés, a variety of pierogi, pickles, soup mixes, mustards and horseradish. There will also be small butter lambs for sale. As for baked goods, there will be poppy seed strudels, cheesecake and apple cake and several kinds of babkas and breads. A hot meal of pierogi will be for sale for those of you who may be hungry. For further information please contact IZABELLA MACANDER 301-770-7086 . All proceeds go to the parish. Please support Our Lady Queen of Poland Church! Easter FOOD BLESSING will occur at the same location from 10 AM to 1 PM, every half hour.

HOLY WEEK MASS SCHEDULES:

St. Casimir’s Roman Catholic Church

91 Pulaski St., Newark, NJ 07105 – (973) 344-2743

* Holy Thursday/Wielki Czwartek—April 13

9:00-10:00 AM Confessions

7:00 PM Mass of the Lord’s Supper (English/Polish)

Msza św. Wieczerzy Pańskiej (ang/pol)

* Good Friday/Wielki Piątek—April 14

9:00-10:00 AM Confessions

7:00 PM Lord’s Passion (English/Polish)

Liturgia Męki Pańskiej (ang/pol)

Gorzkie Żale

* Holy Saturday/Wielka Sobota—April 15

9, 10 & 11 AM Blessing of the Easter Food

12 PM Poświęcenie Pokarmów

7:00 PM Easter Vigil & Mass (English/Polish)

Uroczystość Wielkiej Soboty i Msza św. (ang/pol)

* Easter Sunday/Wielkanoc—April 16

7:00 AM Resurrection Procession & Mass (Polish)

Rezurekcja z Procesją (w j. polskim)

9:30 AM English Mass / angielska Msza św.

11:00 AM Polish Mass / Msza św. w j. polskim

* Easter Monday—April 17

9:00 AM Mass (English/Polish) ⁄ Msza św. (ang/pol)

St. Hedwig’s Church

872 Brunswick Ave., Trenton, NJ 08638 – (609) 396-9068

* Holy Thursday – April 13

No Morning Mass

7:00 pm – Mass of the Lord’s Supper (English)

Washing of Feet, Transfer of Holy Eucharist

Adoration of faithful until 10:00 pm

* Good Friday – April 14

No Morning Mass

Total Abstinence & Fast (one full meal ages 18 to 59)

Adoration 9:00 am to 6:00 pm in the Chapel

Stations of the Cross

6:00 pm (English – Chapel)

6:00 pm (Polish – Church)

7:00 pm – Celebration of Lord’s Passion (Polish – Church)

Liturgy of the Word | Veneration of the Cross

Holy Communion | Collection for the Holy Land

Adoration until 10:00 pm

* Holy Saturday – April 15

No Morning Mass

Adoration 9:00 am to 6:00 pm in the Chapel

Blessing of Easter food in Church: 11:00 am, 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm

7:00 pm – Easter Vigil (English)

Service of Light | Liturgy of the Word

Blessing of the Water | Liturgy of the Eucharist

* Easter Sunday – April 16

7:00 am – Procession and Mass (Polish)

9:30 am – Mass (English)

11:00 am – Mass (Polish)

* Easter Monday – April 17

7:00 am – Mass (English – Chapel)

9:30 am – Mass (Polish – Church)

St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Parish

131 E. Edgar Road, Linden, NJ 07036 – (908) 862-1116

* HOLY THURSDAY, April 13th

7:00 PM Mass of the Lord’s Supper (English / Polish)

Procession to the Repository followed by adoration until midnight

* GOOD FRIDAY, April 14th

7:00 AM Church opens for adoration in the Repository

2:15 PM Stations of the Cross (English

3:00 PM Celebration of the Lord’s Passion (English)

6:15 PM Stations of the Cross (Polish)

7:00 PM Celebration of the Lord’s Passion (Polish)

Singing of Gorzkie Żale followed by all night adoration of the Lord in the tomb

* HOLY SATURDAY, April 15th

EASTER VIGIL 8:00 PM Easter Vigil Mass (English / Polish)

* EASTER SUNDAY, April 16th

The Resurrection of the Lord Masses:

6:00 AM Mass of Resurrection and an outdoor Eucharistic procession (Polish)

9:00 AM and 12:30 PM (English)

10:30 AM (Polish)

THERE WILL BE NO 7:30 AM AND 7:00 PM MASS

* EASTER MONDAY, April 17th

Masses: 6:30 AM (English), 7:30 AM (Polish)

10:30 AM (Polish)

7:00 PM (Polish / English)

* BLESSING OF EASTER FOOD, HOLY SATURDAY, April 15th

Easter food will be blessed in the church on Holy Saturday at:

10:00 AM, 11:00 AM, 12:00 Noon, 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM.

Birthdays and Anniversaries By DJ Wolfie Happy Birthday to Barbara Cecio of Lakewod, New Jersey who will be celebrating her birthday on Sunday, April 2nd. Happy Birthday wishes from your son Freddie, your daughter LeeAnn in Connecticut, your ery Special Friend Frank, the rest of your family members, all your friends at The Pompano Beach Club in Florida, Christine and the Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!

Happy Birthday to Theresa Burdzy of Colts Neck, New Jersey who will be celebrating her birthday on Monday, April 3rd. Happy Birthday wishes from your husband Bruno, your daughter Theresa and your son-in-law Brian, your grandchildren Evan and Jillian (Twins), your son Tommy and your daughter-in-law Leslie, your grandchildren Elena and Elisia (twins) the rest of your family members, Jimmy Sturr, Barbara and all the members of the Jimmy Sturr Orchestra, all the Polka Maniacs, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! Happy Birthday to Al Michinski of Boonton, New Jersey who will be celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, April 4th. Happy Birthday wishes from your wife Carol, the rest of your family members, all your friends at New Jersey Transit Rail, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! Happy Birthday to Helen Gulya of Toms River, New Jersey who will be celebrating her birthday on Wednesday, April 5th. Happy Birthday wishes from all your family members, all your friends at the club house, all your friends at various Polka Dances, all the Polka Maniacs, Christine and the Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!, Happy Birthday to Mae Gallichio of Wayne, New Jersey who will be celebrating her birthday on Sunday, April 9th. Happy Birthday wishes from all your family members, all the Polka Maniacs, all your friends at the Lyndhurst P.A.C.C. Christine, Jean and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! Happy Birthday to John Wolf, Jr., (DJ Wolfie) who will be celebrating his birthday on Thursday, April 13th. Happy Birthday wishes from your wife Joyce, your brother Frank and his Very Special Friend Barbara, your sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, all your cousins, the rest of your family members, all your former workers at Railway Express, all your friends at ConRail and New Jersey Transit Rail, all your friends at the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion and The Elks, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! Happy Birthday to Peter Slomkowski, Sr., and Happy Birthday to Peter Walter Slomkowski of Stafford, New Jersey who both will be celebrating their birthdays on Monday, April 17th. Happy Birthday wishes from your wife/mother Dana, your daughter/sister Dory, your Mom and Dad/ Grandma and Grandpa Luciann and Ed, the rest of your family members, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! Happy Birthday to Charles Kazanecki (Charles is the President of The Freedom Club of Joseph Pilsudski) who will be celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, April 18th. Happy Birthday wishes from your wife Bridgett, all your children, all the rest of your family members, all the members of the club, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! Happy Anniversary to Bridgett and Charles Kazanecki of Piscataway, New Jesey who will be celebrating their 46th Wedding Anniversary on Tuesday, April 4th. Happy Anniversary wishes from all your children, the rest of your family members, all your friends at various Polka Dances, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! Happy Anniversary to Marilyn and Ray Nalewaski of Lyndhurst, New Jersey who will be celebrating their 59th Wedding Anniversary on Thursday, April 13th. Happy Anniversary wishes from your daughter Peggy, your daughter Laura and her husband Bob, your grandchildren Robert and Katelyn, your daughter Judy and her husband Brant, your grandchildren Braydon, Hailey and Madison, the rest of your family members, all your friends at New Jersey Transit, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! Happy Anniversary to Judy and Tom Golembiewski of Sparta, New Jersey who will be celebrating their 32nd Wedding Anniversary on Thurday, April 13th. Happy Anniversary wishes from your dad, your sons, your brother and sister, the rest of your family members, all your friends at New Jersey Transit. Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! Happy Anniversary to Donna and Raymond Skorka of Emerson, New Jersey who will be celebrating their 38th Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, April 15th. Happy Anniversary wishes from your son David and his wife Lauren, your daughter Kim, and her boyfriend Steve Farley, your daughter Melissa, your son Neil, the rest of your family members, members of all the various Polka Bands, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! Happy Anniversary to Anna Marie and Mike Matousek of Millersville, MD (Mike is the leader of Full Circle and The Boys, and Co-Promoter of Polkamotion-By-The Ocean) who will be celebrating their 28th Wedding Anniversary on Sunday. April 16th. Happy Anniversary wishes from your children Michael, Jr., Mellissa, Amanda, Matthew and Amy, the rest of your family members, all the members of various Polka Bands, all your friends at Polkamotion-By-The-Ocean, Christine and The Post Eagle Staff, Joyce and DJ Wolfie. STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT! STO LAT!