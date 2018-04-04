Calendar (week of April 4th)

Polish Arts Club of Youngstown 2018 Memorial Mass & Breakfast

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO – The Polish Arts Club of Youngstown’s 2018 Memorial Mass & Breakfast will be held on Sunday, April 8th (Divine Mercy Sunday) at Holy Apostles Parish – St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 421 Covington St., Youngstown, Ohio. Divine Mercy, always observed on the Sunday after Easter, is a Catholic devotion to Jesus Christ that features a series of prayers focusing on God’s love and mercy. It is believed that on this day Jesus offers us the total forgiveness of all sins and punishment to any soul, who goes to Confession and receives Him in Holy Communion, on that day. Praying of the Divine Mercy Chaplet will be held at 10 am, followed by Mass which will include a remembrance of the deceased members of The Polish Arts Club, a special devotion to Polish St. Faustina & The Divine Mercy, and Polish/English music via members of The St. Casimir’s Choir. At 11:45 am, breakfast, fully catered by Carolyn’s Catering, will be served in the lower level hall. Cost: $12.00 Adults, $5.00 – 12 and under, under 5 FREE. Tickets may be purchased at the door, but reservations are required. Please call PAC Treasurer Alice Morrow at 330-792-2769. For more information call 330-565-0467. Open to the public! All are welcome! Birding for Beginners – April 8th

NEW JERSEY – Want to get started bird watching? NJBG invites you to learn more about The Joys of Birding – Birding for Beginners at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at 1 pm. We’re pleased to welcome Don Torino of the Bergen County Audubon Society, who’ll teach you how to identify birds, use field guides and find the best optics for birding. After the class, Don will lead a walk around the Gardens to try out your newly learned skills (weather permitting). This program is free and will begin indoors at the Carriage House Visitor Center. For the walk, wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather. Ongoing snow cancels. For more info, contact Don Torino at 201-230-4983 or greatauk4@aol.com. NJBG/Skylands is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For an event schedule, membership brochure, directions or more information, please call 973-962-9534 or visit www.njbg.org. The Bergen County Audubon Society is the regional chapter of the National Audubon Society, and offers wide-ranging programs from the Meadowlands to the Delaware Water Gap. For more information, visit their website at www.bergencountyaudubon.org or contact Don Torino at 201-230-4983 or greatauk4@aol.com

A Panel Discussion On “March 1968” In Poland – 50 Years

NEW YORK – The Kosciuszko Foundation in cooperation with the American-Friends of the University of Warsaw (AFUW) will host a panel discussion “March 1968 in Poland. 50 Years” to reflect on the Polish 1968 Political Crisis (known in Poland as March 1968) on Sunday, April 8th at 5:00 p.m. A lineup of five Scholar Speakers including: Prof. Andrzej Żbikowski (University of Warsaw), Natalia Aleksiun, Ph.D. (Touro College), Anna Frajlich, Ph.D. (Columbia University), Irena Grudzińska-Gross, Ph.D. (Princeton University) and Andrzej Krakowski, Ph.D. (CUNY) will highlight different key aspects of the March 1968 events. A piano recital by Roman Markowicz will follow the discussion. The event will be held at The Kosciuszko Foundation, 15 E. 65th Street, New York, NY 10065 and is free of charge. Space is limited. Registration required. Donations to the Kosciuszko Foundation are welcome. For more information go to www.thekf.org/events or call 212-734-2130.

Winter Blood Drive At Clifton City Hall

CLIFTON, NJ – Clifton Health Department and PBA #36 are hosting the City of Clifton's Community Blood Drive on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. The Bloodmobile will be accepting whole blood donations from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. in front of Clifton City Hall, 900 Clifton Avenue, Clifton. Courtesy of Community Blood Service, all donors will be entered into a drawing for one of two $25 gift cards to Dunkin' Donuts. People in general good health and weighing over 110 pounds can donate blood, so long as it has been at least 56 days since a prior donation. Participants are asked to bring photo ID with signature and should be sure to eat a hearty meal shortly before giving blood. Hemoglobin and blood pressure are checked in the initial participant screening process. Successful donors will receive free cholesterol screening. Each pint donated is tested for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, HIV, and Zika. Visit To schedule an appointment, call Community Blood Services at 201-251-3703.Visit www.communitybloodservices.org to learn more. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

Jigsaw Puzzle Contest

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department will run a Jigsaw Puzzle Contest on Tuesday, April 10, 2017 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Clifton Recreation Center-1232 Main Ave. How fast can you and 4 friends or family members complete a 500 piece puzzle? Teams will be divided into two categories, Teens/Adults and Families (teams consisting of 2 or more kids under 12). If no one completes the puzzle in the time allotted, the teams with the most complete puzzles will win 1st and 2nd place. There will be no registration at the door and space is limited, so please pre-register your team (team captain only) either online at www.cliftonrec.com by April 7, 2017 or at the Recreation office. Soda and juice will be provided, but please bring your own snack. The cost is $5.00 per team. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. If you have any questions, call the Recreation office at (973) 470-5956.

Annual Swieconka

NEW JERSEY – The Annual Swieconka Luncheon at St. Joseph Church in Camden will be held on Sunday, April 15th at 11:30 a.m. in the upper parish hall. The church is located at 1010 Liberty Street in Camden, NJ. Call Diana 856-858-0983 for more information.

Book Lecture

NEW JERSEY – A Book Lecture on Blessed Jerzy Popieluszko by the author Judith Kelly will take place on Saturday, April 14, 2 p.m., at St. Joseph Church, 1010 Liberty Street, Camden, NJ. The lecture will be followed by light refreshments. At 4 P.M., a Healing Mass will be celebrated with the veneration of the first class relic of St. John Paul II. Call 856-963-1285 for more information.

Friends of the Piscataway Library Spring Book Sale

NEW JERSEY – The 2018 Spring Book Sale, sponsored by The Friends of Piscataway Library, will run from Wednesday, April 18th through Sunday, April 22nd, at the Kennedy Library, 500 Hoes Lane, Piscataway, NJ. The schedule for the book sale is as follows:

PREVIEW NIGHT: Wednesday, April 18th from 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Preview night is for 2018 members only. However, you may join on Preview Night and take advantage of this feature. Membership starts as low as $5.00.

REGULAR BOOK SALE DAYS:

Thursday, April 19th from 10 am to 8:30 pm

Friday, April 20th from 10 am to 4:30 pm

BAG SALE:

Saturday, April 21st from 10 am to 4:30 pm

Sunday, April 22nd from 1 to 4:30 pm.

(Fill up a large grocery bag for only $6.00!)

For more information call 732-463-1633 or visit pplfriends.org

POLKA DANCES

HVPS Announces A Spring Polka Dance

NEW YORK – The Hudson Valley Polonaise Society will be holding their annual spring dance on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at the Polish Legion of American Veterans Hall, 16 Legion Rd., Pine Island, NY. Joe Stanky and the Cadets will be playing with dancing from 2 to 6 pm. Children under the age of 16 accompanied by an adult will be admitted Free. Food will be available for purchase. Tickets will be sold at the door. Admission is $15.00. For information call Stella at 845-291-8706 or email polkastella@aol.com

John Gora Performs For Brick Elks Lodge Dance

NEW JERSEY – The Brick Elks Lodge #2151 proudly presents, all the way from Toronto Canada, JOHN GORA on Sunday, April 15th, 2018. Doors open at 12:30 pm; dancing from 2 to 6 pm. A Polish kitchen will be open with a variety of food to purchase. Refreshments will be available. Tickets: $20.00 per person; non-refundable. For tickets and more information call Andy 732-330-0624, Bernie 732-504-7808, Neil 732-905-0696. The lodge is located at 2491 Hooper Ave., Brick, N.J.