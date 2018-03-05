Calendar (week of April 26th)

Chesapeake Polish Festival This Weekend!

VIRGINIA – St. Mary’s Community invites everyone to their annual festival to celebrate its 100+ years of Polish heritage. The festival will be heldat Bowers Hill, 536 Homestead Road, Chesapeake, VA on Friday, April 27 from 6 to 9 pm: dance social; Saturday, April 28 from 9 am to 5 pm: Polish Festival and Sunday, April 29 from 12 pm: KofC Council 418 Fun Run. Highlights of the festival… Polish music, Polish goods store, bake sale, vendor market, dancing, Polish pottery, silent auction, children games, church tours and flower/plant sale. St Mary’s Catholic Parish was founded and built by Polish immigrants in 1915. The original structure stands and the community’s pride in their heritage continues to this day.Contact ChesapeakePolishFest@gmail.com for general questions. Visit: www.ChesapeakePolishFest.com On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChesapeakePolishFest/

Garage/Bake Sale

NEW YORK – The General Pulaski Memorial Committee of Orange County will be holding a garage/bake sale on Saturday April 28, 2018 from 8 am to 4 pm. The sale will be held in the CYO Bldg 662, County Rt #1, Pine Island, NY (across from the former Jolly Onion Inn). There will also be coffee and hot dogs available. For information call Stella (845) 291-8706 or Carol (845) 651-4287 – polkastella@aol.com

100th Anniversary of Poland’s Independence Day

NEW JERSEY – The 100th Anniversary of Independence Day will be held on Saturday, April 28th at St. John Paul II Parish, 490 State Street, Perth Amboy, NJ/ A Mass will be celebrated at 11 am along with and a special program in the school auditorium.

Annual Saint Pope John Paul II Tribute

NEW YORK – The Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in New York has the honor to invite you to the Annual Saint Pope John Paul II Tribute on Sunday, April 29th, 2018 @ 5:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. The celebration will start with the Holy Mass at 5:30 p.m., followed by a program dedicated to Saint Pope John Paul II.

Maywood’s Annual Spring Time Street Fair

NEW JERSEY – Maywood’s Annual Spring Time Street Fair will be held on Sunday, April 29, 2018 from 10 AM-5 PM along West Pleasant Ave., from Lincoln Ave. to Oak Ave., Maywood, NJ 07607. Admission: Free. Hosted By: The Hackensack Chamber of Commerce. For information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info Many local merchants and food establishments open their doors and bring out their merchandise and food to welcome the fair goers. Kids…you’ll be sure to have fun here with the many rides, ponys and petting zoo, tattoos station, face painting, ice cream, hot dogs, mac & cheese, lots of fun stuff to buy too! This festival will feature over 100 exhibitors selling new items, crafts and collectibles, along with many food trucks and food vendors. Live Music: Don’t miss the fun show we have planned with live music, dance and demonstrations from the local dancing schools, karate clubs and more. There will be chairs set up so you can relax, eat and enjoy the show all day long. Lets celebrate the beginning of spring together…we hope to see you at the show!

Scrumptious Sleuthing With The Ocean County Library

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, NJ – Ratchett’s body is found on the crowded Orient Express, and everyone’s still aboard. Watch the mystery unfold and enjoy gourmet cuisine, Monday, April 30, at Cuisine On The Green in Little Egg Harbor, with the Ocean County Library. Friends of the Little Egg Harbor Branch present the fund-raising “Murder On The Orient Express” dinner-theater experience. Tickets are available at the library, 290 Mathistown Road. Proceeds from each $30 ticket support programs offered through Friends of the Little Egg Harbor Branch. Cuisine On The Green, at the Atlantis Golf Course, also prepares Culinary Arts students of the Ocean County Vocational-Technical School for world-class restaurant careers. Find out more at 609-294-1197, or click on the “Events” tab at http://www.theoceancountylibrary.org.

XIV New York Polish Film Festival

NEW YORK CITY – The New York Polish Film Festival is a celebration of Polish filmmaking and cinema. The 14th New York Polish Film Festival, proudly co-sponsored by the Consulate General of Poland in New York, features seven NYC premieres by young and talented directors. Films presented at the Festival include: BREAKING THE LIMITS/Najlepszy directed by Łukasz Palkowski, among many others. Discover new Polish films and meet with the actors and directors to discuss the past, present, and future of Polish cinema. The festival will run from May 2 to May 6, 2018 at the Anthology Film Archives, 32 2nd Ave., New York, NY 10003.

Folk Music Lecture and Book Signing

NEW JERSEY – On Wednesday, May 2nd at 7 pm in Lambert Castle (3 Valley Road, Paterson, NJ), the Passaic County Historical Society welcomes back local author Michael Gabriele as he presents New Jersey Folk Revival Music – History and Tradition. Based on his newest book (of the same title) published in 2016, this presentation narrates the evolution, traditions and history of folk revival music in New Jersey. From the colonial taverns to Pete Seeger and Bob Dylan, learn about the Garden State’s vast contributions to the “living history” that is folk revival music. The program is free admission, open to the public and follows a business meeting of the Historical Society. Copies of New Jersey Folk Revival Music- History and Tradition will be available for purchase following the program. Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest. For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973)247-0085. Be sure to like and follow the Passaic County Historical Society on Facebook for regular updates about all our activities.

Polish Constitution Day

PENNSYLVANIA – On Thursday, May 3, a Polish Constitution Day Commemorative Program will be held at the Historical 1724 Court House, Avenue of the States, Chester, PA, at 10 A.M. The program is sponsored by the Polish American Heritage Association of Delaware County. For more information call Judy Kucinski 610-494-6948.

Polish Constitution Day Celebration

PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, May 6, a Polish American Congress Polish Constitution Day Mass and Youth Program will be held at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, Ferry Road, Doylestown, PA. Schedule: Mass, 12:30 P.M., Youth Program, 2:30 P.M. For more information, call 215-922-1700.

Computer & Electronics Recycling Collection Event

NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs will hold its next 2-day Computer & Electronics Recycling Collection Event on Friday May 4, 2018 and Saturday, May 5, 2018 (rain or shine) from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at Buehler’s Cultural Center Parking Lot, located at 950 High Mountain Road, North Haledon, NJ. This recycling program which is free of charge to participants, accepts virtually all computer and electronic items including: monitors, hard-drives, modems, keyboards, telephones and their systems, copiers, printers, phonographs, CD players, stereo systems, televisions, radios, fax machines, VCRs, DVD players, cell phones, laser and ink jet toner cartridges, video game systems, and up to 25 floppy disks, video games and/or VHS tapes per household. Businesses may participate in Passaic County’s program at no fee, but must call to pre-register to ensure that they do not exceed the quantity of material that can be accepted on that day. For further information, or for businesses to pre-register, please call Passaic County’s Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs at (973) 305-5738. Recycling services provided by Advanced Recovery, Newark, NJ and Port Jervis, NY.

Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia

PENNSYLVANIA – The Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia Annual Mass & Scholarship Awards Luncheon will be held on Sunday, May 6th at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, Ferry Road, Doylestown, PA. Mass 11 A.M. followed by the luncheon. Call Irene Musman 215-914-2284 for reservations or more information.

Sundae Bingo

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department will host “Sundae Bingo” on Sunday, May 6, 2018 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Clifton Recreation Center. Join us for an afternoon of bingo fun, toy prizes, and making ice-cream sundaes. The cost is $3.00 per person, parents included, pre-purchased and $6.00 per person paying at the door (if space is still available). Seating is limited and there is no guarantee that there will be space on the day of the event. Pre-registration is recommended and can be done online at www.cliftonrec.com or at the Clifton Recreation Department, 900 Clifton Ave 2nd floor. Everyone attending must pay even if you are not playing bingo. Online registration ends on 5/3/18. Participants must pick up wristbands at the reg. table upon arrival on the day of the event. If you have any questions, please contact the Recreation Department at 973-470-5956. Don’t forget your good luck Bingo charms!

Armed Forces Day

NEW JERSEY – On Sunday, May 6, the St. Joseph History Society Annual Armed Forces Day Mass & Flag Blessing will be held at St. Joseph Church, 1010 Liberty Street, Camden, NJ at 9:45 A.M. Refreshments will follow the Mass in the upper hall. Call Henry Szychulski 609-313-2433.

NJ Botanical Garden PLANT SALE – May 5-6, and May 13, 2018

NEW JERSEY – It’s NJBG Plant Sale time again at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden, a delightful must-do on every gardener’s list this spring. This year’s sale will be held on Saturday, May 5; Sunday, May 6; and Sunday, May 13, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature a generous array of lush perennials, colorful annuals, robust hanging baskets, tasty vegetables and herbs, as well as trees, shrubs and collector’s items. Admission and parking are free. The Plant Sale is held at the historic Carriage House Visitor Center at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden in Ringwood State Park. Visitors flock to this sale not only for the great plants, but also to see the Garden’s lovely formal plantings, extensive historical statuary and world-class collection of mature tree specimens. On Friday night, May 4, from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., NJBG will host the annual Plant Sale Preview Party, an exclusive members-only reception. Non-member visitors to the Friday night preview may participate by becoming members at the gate. Master Gardeners and volunteers from the NJBG/Skylands Association — a member-supported non-profit organization that works with the State to preserve and protect the Garden and its historic structures — will be on hand to answer questions and help shoppers make selections. NJBG/Skylands is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For more information, please call 973-962-9534 or visit njbg.org. The New Jersey State Botanical Garden at Skylands, which appears on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Admission to the Garden is always free; parking is also free in the winter, spring and fall. A $5 per car State Park parking fee ($7 for out-of-state visitors) is in effect on summer weekends and holidays from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Summer weekday parking is free.

Save Around Coupon Book Fundraiser For Carol’s Shining Stars

Relay for Life Clifton Team

CLIFTON, NJ – Carol’s Shining Stars, a team in the Relay for Life Clifton, is asking for your support with their coupon book fundraiser. The Save Around Coupon book with local merchant discount coupons is $25 with 50% being donated to the team. This fundraiser is a win win with the team receiving the profit and the consumer receives the discounts! Deadline to order is 6/15/18 so don’t delay! If you have any questions or would like to order the savings book, please contact Tricia at 973 471-5076. The Relay for Life of Clifton will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Clifton Stadium from 12 noon to 12 midnight. Visit www.relayforlife.org/cliftonnj. We are in this FIGHT together.

Hudson Valley Polonaise Society’s Upcoming Fundraisers and Events

NEW YORK – The Hudson Valley Polonaise Society’s mission is to preserve and protect shared Polish heritage and culture and to promote traditions. Through its many activities, the Society raises funds to support various programs and projects. Upcoming fundraisers and events include:

FISH FRY – MAY 11th – The Hudson Valley Polonaise Society would like to invite you to our “Tastefully British” FISH FRY from 4:30-7 p.m. May 11th at the Pine Island Fire Department, 684 Route 1, Pine Island. Only advance tickets will be sold. The cost is $14 and $7 for children. Chicken tenders are available. Takeout is available. Tickets can be purchased by calling 651-4287, or 258-4625.

SCHOLARSHIPS OFFERED

The Hudson Valley Polonaise Society will be awarding two $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors who are of Polish descent. Seniors must be graduates of Orange County high schools; or the son or daughter of an active HVPS member. Graduating seniors who meet the criteria and who attended Orange County, NY high schools are encouraged to contact their Guidance Office for an application. Deadline is May 15th. If anyone needs more information, contact katrinae@frontiernet.net.

POLKA DANCES



NEW JERSEY – The Bayway Polish Club is sponsoring a “Cinco De Mayo Polka Dance” on Saturday, May 5th, 2018 featuring Grammy nominated Polka Hall of Fame Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men. Dancing from 7 to 11 pm at the Polish Cultural Foundation, 177 Broadway, Clark, NJ (easily reached from GSP Exit #135). Doors open at 6 p.m. The kitchen will be open; cash bar; no BYOB. Admission: $15.00 (no advance tickets) and Children 15 & Under FREE. For information and table reservations, please call Mike Niemiec at 201-694-2330. With your support, the Bayway Polish Club would like to continue bringing you the greatest bands for your listening and dancing pleasure.

PENNSYLVANIA – A Polka Dance will be held on Friday, May 4 at the Evergreen Country Club, 415 Hartz Road, Fleetwood, PA from 7 to 10 P.M. Music by Happy Polkateers Band. Call 610-944-7501 for more information.

PENNSYLVANIA – On Saturday, May 5, a Mayfest Dance will be held at Liederkranz, 153 Spook Lane, Reading, PA from 6 to 10 P.M. Music by Alex Meixner Band. Call 610-373-3982 for more information.