Calendar (week of April 26)

Annual Katyn Remembrance

MARYLAND – The 17th Annual Katyn Remembrance sponsored by The National Katyn Memorial Foundation with the Embassy of the Republic of Poland will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2017. The program is as follows:

10:30 am – Mass at Holy Rosary Church, 408 S. Chester St., Baltimore, MD 21231 (off the 2100 block of Eastern Ave.)

11:45 am – Coffee/Pastry Reception – Holy Rosary Church Undercroft

1:00 pm – Ceremonies at the National Katyn Memorial, Baltimore Harbor East at Katyn Circle, 600 block of President St. (at Aliceanna St.) Baltimore, MD 21202.

“Should I forget them, may God in Heaven forget me.” – Adam Mickiewicz

Polka Dance

NEW YORK – Mark your calendar for the Hudson Valley Polonaise Society’s first Polka Dance of 2017! The Golden Tones from PA will be providing the musical entertainment on Sunday, April 30, 2017. The dance will be held at the PLAV in Pine Island, NY from 2 to 6 pm. Tickets at $15 per person will be available at the door. Refreshments provided. Children under 16 accompanied by an adult are free. For more information, contact Stella at 845-291-8706. Hope to see you there!

Birding For Beginners – Bergen County Audubon

NEW JERSEY – Want to get started bird watching? NJBG invites you to learn more about The Joys of Birding – Birding for Beginners at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden on Sunday, April 30, 2017, at 1 pm. We’re pleased to welcome Don Torino of the Bergen County Audubon Society, who’ll teach you how to identify birds, use field guides and find the best optics for birding. After the class, Don will lead a walk around the Gardens to try out your newly learned skills (weather permitting). This program is free and will begin indoors at the Carriage House Visitor Center. For the walk, wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather. Ongoing snow cancels. For more info, contact Don Torino at 201-230-4983 or greatauk4@aol.com. The New Jersey State Botanical Garden at Skylands, which appears on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places, is open from 8 am to 6 pm every day in the winter, 8 am to 8 pm the rest of the year. Admission to the Garden is always free. Parking is also free in the fall, winter and spring. NJBG/Skylands is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For an event schedule, membership brochure, directions or more information, please call 973-962-9534 or visit www.njbg.org. The Bergen County Audubon Society is the regional chapter of the National Audubon Society, and offers wide-ranging programs from the Meadowlands to the Delaware Water Gap. For more information, visit their website at www.bergencountyaudubon.org or contact Don Torino at 201-230-4983 or greatauk4@aol.com.

PHOTOA: A robin is one of the surest signs of spring; look for the first one of the season!

Photo courtesy of Mike Malzone.

Spring Time Street Fair

NEW JERSEY – Maywood’s Annual Spring Time Street Fair will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2017 from 10 AM-5 PM along West Pleasant Ave., from Lincoln Ave. to Oak Ave., Maywood, NJ 07607. Admission: Free. Hosted By: The Maywood Chamber of Commerce. For information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info West Pleasant Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic and transformed into a giant block party. This event will feature over 100 quality exhibitors, great food, kiddie rides & pony rides, local merchants & civic organizations. Come hungry and stop by Mario’s Pizza for some cavatelli & broccoli or stop by the Seafood Gourmet to have clams on the half shell or one of the food vendors to have a sausage & pepper sandwich, Pulled pork, cheese steaks, kettle korn, Chicken Fingers, ice cream, zeppoles, shish kabobs, gyros, fresh cut french fries, Italian ice, fresh squeezed lemonade and more! Bring the children to visit the “Kidz” Traveling Shindig featuring children’s rides and activities, face painting, pony rides & the petting zoo and sand art to name a few things. There will be live entertainment all day long with the Zeke Carey Band, Ma Ma’s Stew, The Maywood Dancers and The Echo’s to name a few. Thank you to our Sponsors: Our Town Newspapers, Wide Eye Security Systems, The Star Ledger, The Bergen Community Bank and The Kids Guide.

Concert At Lambert Castle

NEW JERSEY – On Sunday May 7th at 5 pm in Lambert Castle (at 3 Valley Road, Paterson, NJ) the Passaic County Historical Society will welcome back Pianist Sophia Agranovich. Sophia Agranovich is the award-winning virtuoso pianist, recording artist, educator and program director. A Steinway Artist and a Juilliard graduate, she is “a bold, daring pianist in the tradition of the Golden Age Romantics…A tigress of the piano” – Fanfare. The program will feature works by Beethoven, Chopin, Rachmaninoff, and Liszt. Admission to the concert is $15. Seating is limited, no reservations will be taken. This performance is a part of the 2017 Lambert Castle Concert Series. Featuring local musicians and a variety of musical genres, all concerts are performed in the beautiful atmosphere that is Lambert Castle. Check our website for a complete listing of performances and dates. ACCESSIBILITY INFORMATION: Lambert Castle is fully accessible to individuals with mobility limitations. However, no special accommodation currently exists for visitors who are visually-impaired and hearing-impaired. For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973)247-0085.

Relay For Life Seeks Tricky Tray Gifts

CLIFTON, NEW JERSEY – The Relay for Life Clifton will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017 2PM to Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Clifton Stadium. The onsite Tricky Tray is a most popular attraction to the fun-filled Relay Day and has always been a tremendous success. The success is due to the generosity of all the participating teams and our local businesses. If you would like to be a part of making this year even more successful, and would like to donate a prize, please call or email Stephanie Zerrenner at 973-684-5754 or glowdacios@aol.com. All proceeds from the Tricky Tray are given to the Relay for Life for continuing research as we fight for a cure. Hope to see you at the Tricky Tray. Buy your tickets between 1:30 and 6:30 PM. Winning numbers will be called at 7 PM; winner must be present. If you would like to be a part of the RFL Clifton visit the website www.relayforlife.org/cliftonnj. If you have any questions you may call Sarah Gruehlich at ACS 973 285-8030. For 24 hour cancer information, please call toll free 1 800-ACS-2345 or visit www.cancer.org

Passaic County Historical Society Quarterly Meeting & Lecture At Lambert Castle

NEW JERSEY – On Wednesday May 3rd at 7 pm in Lambert Castle (3 Valley Road, Paterson, NJ) the Passaic County Historical Society welcomes back Trish Chambers, as she presents Women Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court. Four magnificent women have achieved the position of Supreme Court Justice to date. Join Trish Chambers Productions in a fascinating introduction to these accomplished jurists. This program also introduces the audience to the traditions and history of the Supreme Court. The program is free to the public and follows a business meeting of the Historical Society. Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest. For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973) 247-0085.

Bergen County Women’s Republican Club Hosts Cinco De Mayo Event

Featuring Fashion Show By Macy’s & Dinner

Hackensack, NJ – Featuring fashions by Macys, the Bergen County Women’s Republican Club (BCWRC) will host a Cinco de Mayo (May 5th) evening of Fashions, Food & Fun at the Stony Hill Inn, Hackensack, NJ. Macy’s will be kicking off this event promptly at 7:00, with a VIP “Meet & Greet”. Highlights of the evening will be a variety of fashions for men and women, introducing new lines for petite to plus, tall to husky. This Cinco de Mayo event is open to the public and includes a wonderful buffet dinner designed to satisfy all palates, dessert, wine, beer, soda, coffee & tea. A cash bar with specialty Cinco de Mayo drinks will also be available. This event should sell out quickly, so get your reservations in early. Tickets for this amazing event are $75.00 (pre-paid) or $100 if paid at the door. Checks made out to BCWRC can be sent to: BCWRC, 214 Palisade Avenue, Bogota, NJ 07603. For additional information/reservations, please see our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bergenwrc/ or eMail us at BERGENWRC@GMAIL.COM. Ad journal applications are also available on Facebook. About Bergen County Women’s Republican Club: The Bergen County Women’s Republican Club promotes and encourages the participation of registered Republican women in politics and fosters interest in the Republican Party by supporting its policies, functions and candidates.

Thrift Shop

PASSAIC, NJ – St. John Lutheran Church of Passaic will hold a Thrift Shop on Saturday, May 6th from 9:30 am to 1 pm featuring gently used clothing for spring and summer, household items, toys and games, all at very low prices. The church is located at 140 Lexington Avenue, Passaic, New Jersey. For information call the church at 973-779-1166 or Lorraine at 973-868-3380.

Book Talk with Author Lynne Olson

WASHINGTON, D.C. – New York Times bestselling author Lynne Olson will discuss her new book “Last Hope Island”, a groundbreaking account of how Britain became the base of operations for the exiled leaders of Europe, including the Polish government-in-exile, in their desperate struggle to reclaim their continent from Hitler on Monday, May 8th from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Embassy of the Republic of Poland, 2640 16th Street N.W., Washington, D.C. When the Nazi blitzkrieg rolled over continental Europe in the early days of World War II, the city of London became a refuge for the governments and armed forces of six occupied nations who escaped there to continue the fight. As the only European democracy still holding out against Hitler, Britain became known to occupied countries as “Last Hope Island.” Getting there, one young emigré declared, was “like getting to heaven.” New York Times bestselling author Lynne Olson’s LAST HOPE ISLAND: Britain, Occupied Europe, and the Brotherhood that Helped Turn the Tide of War (Random House; On Sale: April 25, 2017) lifts the curtain on a previously unexplored subject, taking us back to those perilous days when the British and their European guests joined forces to combat the mightiest military force in history. Here we meet the courageous King Haakon of Norway, whose distinctive “H7” monogram became a symbol of his country’s resistance to Nazi rule, and his fiery Dutch counterpart, Queen Wilhelmina, whose antifascist radio broadcasts rallied the spirits of her defeated people, and General Charles de Gaulle, the self-appointed representative of free France. Here, too, is the Earl of Suffolk, a swashbuckling British aristocrat whose rescue of two nuclear physicists from France helped make the Manhattan Project possible. Last Hope Island also recounts some of the Europeans’ heretofore unsung exploits that helped tilt the balance against the Axis: the crucial efforts of Polish pilots during the Battle of Britain; the vital role played by French and Polish code breakers in cracking the Germans’ reputedly indecipherable Enigma code; and the flood of top-secret intelligence about German operations—gathered by spies throughout occupied Europe—that helped insure the success of the 1944 Allied invasion. Admission is Free. Registration required. For more information call 202-499-1721 or email: Washington.culture@msz.gov.pl

Scar.f In The Wind

New Works by Agnieszka Zak-Bielowa

NEW YORK – Scar.f in the Wind, an exhibit of recent works by artist Agnieszka Zak-Bielowa, will be held at the Emmanuel Fremin gallery in Manhattan (547 W. 27th St. #510) from May 1 through the 7th, and at the Hollows Art Space in Brooklyn (151 Bedford Ave) from May 8 through the 15th. The exhibit features recent works celebrating cultural identity in the vein of vibrant realism. Featuring Zak-Bielowa’s poignant Chusta (“Scarf”) series and the series Carousel and Merry Go Round, artworks on view combine a nuanced look at pattern and composition, alluding to the individuals associated with these objects and representing scarf wearers of various backgrounds and identities. Complementing this wondrous reconsideration of the humble scarf are dreamy scenes of revelry referencing ubiquitous town festivals and fairs worldwide. Challenging notions that we are divided across national and cultural boundaries, Zak-Bielowa’s works instead create a link between foreign and familiar, past and present: a shared solidarity that is sorely needed in our current socio-political climate. Join us as we honor Zak-Bielowa’s debut at these formidable art spaces, concurrent with Frieze New York. A catalog will be issued upon the occasion of these exhibits and the artist will be available to discuss these series and other recent artworks. Agnieszka Zak-Bielowa (b. 1982) is a Polish artist renowned for her evocative and imaginative paintings. She has garnered numerous accolades for her work including the Entry Foundation scholarship, the Jozef Szajna Award, and the 6th International Festival of Arts solo exhibition prize in Szczecin, Poland. In 2010 she was awarded a grant from the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage. Zak-Bielowa is currently pursuing her Doctoral Degree at the Academy of Fine Arts, Warsaw, where she graduated in 2007. She previously studied at the Academy of Fine Arts of Brera in Milan, Italy.

Wills and Estate Planning Seminar Set for May 2

NEW JERSEY – A will and a financial plan on file can help anyone of any income provide for his or her family’s future. As a public service, the New Jersey State Bar Foundation presents a free public seminar on wills and estate planning on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 7-9 p.m. at the New Jersey Law Center, One Constitution Square, off Ryders Lane, in New Brunswick. Topics of discussion include wills and trusts, gift and tax planning, New Jersey probate procedures, powers of attorney, living wills, federal and New Jersey estate tax, New Jersey inheritance tax and the use of a revocable or living trust. A question-and-answer period follows the presentations. The seminar is free and open to the public; advance registration is required. To register or for more information on Foundation seminars, programs and publications, and directions, visit the Foundation online at www.njsbf.org or call 1-800-FREE-LAW. The Foundation’s seminar series is made possible by funding from the IOLTA Fund of the Bar of New Jersey.

Passaic County To Recycle Computers & Electronics

NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs will be conducting its next Computer & Electronics Recycling Collection Event on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 9 am to 2 pm, rain or shine at the Passaic County Para-Transit Facility, 1310 Route 23 North in Wayne (behind Ski Barn). Almost all types of computer and electronic equipment will be accepted at this 2-day event, including monitors, hard drives, printers, keyboards, modems, copier and fax machines, televisions, radios, VCRs and stereo systems, CD players, DVD players, cell phones and old telephone systems, according to Nina Seiden, Passaic County’s Solid Waste & Recycling Programs Manager. There is a total limit of 5 TV and/or computer monitors per household per event. The County’s program also accepts used inkjet and laser toner cartridges, unwanted VHS tapes, CDs, DVDs, CD-ROMS, video games, computer games, and floppy disks. “Passaic County residents and businesses continue to show their support for recycling these items into other useful products, keeping them out of our diminishing landfill space, while prohibiting a variety of toxins, such as lead, mercury, and cadmium from entering our groundwater. Residents and businesses should know that it’s the law in New Jersey,” Seiden said. “TVs and computer equipment cannot be thrown away as garbage. They must be recycled.” The event is free for residents. Businesses must pre-register. For further information, please call the Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs at (973) 305-5738. Recycling services provided by Advanced Recovery of Newark, N.J. and Port Jervis, N.Y.

3rd Annual St. John Paul II Lecture & Luncheon

WASHINGTON, D.C. – You are invited to the 3rd Annual St. John Paul II Lecture & Luncheon on Saturday, May 6, 2017, with Honored Guest Rev. Krzysztof Wieliczko, PhD, of the John Paul II Foundation in Rome, speaking on the topic of “St. John Paul II and His Lessons for Us in the 21st Century.” Time: 10:00 am. The lecture will be held at the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, 3900 Harewood Road NE, Washington, D.C. 20017. Please go to the website http://jp2friends.org to rsvp. Guests must be pre-registered as seating is limited. Complimentary parking on site.

Masquerade Cocktail Party

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Centennial Committee cordially invites you to a Masquerade Cocktail Party on May 13th from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Athenia Veterans Post, Crystal Room, 147 Huron Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013. Elegant menu by Chef Todd featuring Passed hors d’oeurves, pasta station, Venetian mini pastries, and Espresso bar by Nespresso. There will also be a Martini Bar and a cash bar. Music for your dancing and listening pleasure will be provided by Swingman & The Misfit Mutts Band. Price $40.00 p.p. For tickets call Norma Lee Smith 973-744-5707 (Hamilton House). Let’s make this a festive party and wear costume & mask!

NJ Botanical Garden Plant Sale – May 6-7 and May 14

NEW JERSEY – It’s NJBG Plant Sale time again at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden, a delightful must-do on every gardener’s list this spring. This year’s sale will be held on Saturday, May 6; Sunday, May 7; and Sunday, May 14, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature a generous array of lush perennials, colorful annuals, robust hanging baskets, tasty vegetables and herbs, as well as trees, shrubs and collector’s items. Admission and parking are both free. The Plant Sale is held in and around the historic Carriage House Visitor Center on the grounds of the New Jersey State Botanical Garden in Ringwood State Park. Visitors flock to this sale not only for the great plants, but also to see the Garden’s lovely formal plantings, extensive historical statuary and world-class collection of mature tree specimens. On Friday night, May 5, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., NJBG members will be treated to the Plant-Sale Preview Party, an exclusive members-only reception during which many of the choicest plants are traditionally sold. Non-member visitors to the Friday night preview may participate by becoming members at the gate. Master Gardeners and volunteers from the NJBG/Skylands Association — a member-supported non-profit organization that works with the State to preserve and protect the Garden and its historic structures — will be on hand to answer questions and help shoppers make selections. Membership in NJBG/Skylands Association includes admission and benefits at over 300 other gardens and arboreta in the U.S., discounts on special events and in the gift shop, use of the reference library, volunteer opportunities, a quarterly Journal, guest passes for Manor House tours, and more. Individual memberships are $35 per year; $60 for families/dual members; and $25 for seniors and students. NJBG/Skylands is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For a calendar of events, membership brochure, directions or more information, please call 973-962-9534 or visit njbg.org. The New Jersey State Botanical Garden at Skylands, which appears on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Admission to the Garden is always free; parking is also free in the winter, spring and fall. A $5 per car State Park parking fee ($7 for out-of-state visitors) is in effect on summer weekends and holidays from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Summer weekday parking is free.

Photo by Maja Britton

A Festival of Polish Song –

Polish Singers Alliance of America’s 51st International Convention

PENNSYLVANIA – The 51st International Convention of the Polish Singers Alliance of America, hosted by the Marcella Kochanska Sembrich Chorus #321, will be held from May 25 through May 28, 2017. A dinner-dance will be held on Saturday, May 27th from 6 to 11 pm at the Sheraton Society Hill Hotel, (Penn’s Landing) One Dock Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Tickets: $100.00 per person. For reservations contact Debbie Majka at 215-627-1391 – dziecko2@comcast.net. Deadline for dinner-dance reservations is May 5th. On Sunday, May 28th a Holy Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 am at St. John Cantius Church, East Thompson Street, (Bridesburg) Philadelphia, PA 19137. After the Mass, the Gala Concert will take place in St. John Cantius Auditorium at 2:00 p.m.. Enter at 4435 Almond Street, Philadelphia. Free Admission. The Mass and Gala Concert will feature all participating choruses, over 200 singers from the United States and Canada. For more information go to www.PolishHome.com/MKSchorus – www.PolishSingersAlliance.org

PMA Summer Gala

ILLINOIS – The Polish Museum of America (PMA) will host its 37th Summer Gala at Café La Cave, Des Plaines, Illinois, on Friday, June 2, 2017 – the largest annual fundraiser, with all proceeds benefiting the general operations of the PMA. This year, the Copernicus Foundation will be honored with the Polish Spirit Award for its commitment to American Polonia. Founded in 1935, and open to the public since 1937, the PMA remains the nation’s only institution of its kind, dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Polish and Polish American identity through a wide variety of educational programs and exhibitions. In recognition of its 80 years of contributions to and protection of culture and heritage, the PMA was awarded the Gold Medal for Merit to Culture – Gloria Artis by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland. Throughout the years, the PMA has hosted an impressive list of distinguished guests, artist exhibitions, and more. World leaders, including Pope Saint John Paul II when he was Cardinal Karol Wojtyła and President Barak Obama as a US Senator, have visited the PMA, as have many officials from Poland and the United States from the local to national levels. Exhibitions of internationally known artists have graced the Great Hall, and hundreds of authors and historians have lectured on topics dear to the Polish and Polonian experience. With such a rich history of its own, the PMA strives in its mission of preserving the past for the future. During these eight decades, the PMA established itself as the cultural center of American Polonia, and the Museum, Archives, and Library remain active and relevant in the multicultural landscape of Chicagoland. This was only accomplished through the dedicated and sustaining support – both material and financial, of the Polish American community. The annual Summer Gala is the major sustaining fundraiser for the PMA, with all funds raised going towards building utilities and improvements, employee payroll and benefits, exhibit development and installation, collection care and management, and so much more. Please join us in this 80-year effort in ensuring the PMA as a heritage landmark today, and for future generations.

Meet Up With Neighborhood Friends At Clifton Centennial Parade!

Each Neighborhood Will Have A Special Spot On Parade Route…

CLIFTON, NJ – Here is your chance to go back in time and meet up with the friends you grew up with in Clifton. A FREE REUNION!!! Sunday, May 21 at 2 pm. The city and parade committee will be putting up signs along the parade route for each Clifton neighborhood – each neighborhood will have their own street corners to view the parade. There you can reunite with your friends from the 50’s, 60’s (or whenever it was). You will unite with the neighborhood kids you grew up with on these assigned street corners. Bring back those great childhood memories … and REMEMBER TO WEAR A NAME TAG!! After the parade we can meet up at Memorial Park … look for your high school friends there too.. You may see banners from the year you graduated..so keep a look out!

Here are your viewing streets……

NORTH SIDE OF CLIFTON AVENUE

6th Street … Aquackanonk

5th Street… Clifton Heights

4th Street… Clifton Main

3rd Street… East Clifton

2nd Street… Albion

1st Street… Dutch Hill

EAST SIDE OF MAIN AVENUE

Corner Main and Clifton Ave… Robin Hood

Union Ave… Delawanna section

Hilton St… Richfield

Hillman St… Botany

Piaget Ave… Lakeview

WEST SIDE OF MAIN AVENUE

Harding Ave… Rosemawr

Union Ave… Allwood

Luddington… Montclair Heights

Barkley… Athenia

Piaget Ave.. .Maple Valley