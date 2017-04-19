Calendar (week of April 19th)

Annual Celebration of Canonization of Saint John Paul II

NEW YORK – The Consulate General of Poland in New York has the honor to invite you to the Annual Celebration of the 3rd Anniversary of the Canonization of Saint John Paul II on Sunday, April 23rd at 5:30 PM at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. The celebration will start with a mass at 5:30 PM at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, followed by remarks by Father Roger J. Landry and Consul General Maciej Golubiewski accompanied by sacred music by Mrs. Bogna McGarrigle.

Father Roger J. Landry is a priest of the Diocese of Fall River, Massachusetts, who works for the Holy See’s Permanent Observer Mission to the United Nations. Fr. Landry writes for many Catholic publications, including a weekly column for The Anchor, the weekly newspaper of the Diocese of Fall River, He speaks widely on the thought of Popes John Paul II, Benedict XVI and Francis, especially John Paul II’s Theology of the Body.

Bogna McGarrigle, MM, MA, serves as the Music Director and Organist at the Church of the Epiphany in New York City, where she manages a choral program and the annual concert series. She is also a music teacher and director of choral activities at Saddle River Day School in NJ. She graduated with two master degrees from Academy of Music in Kraków, Poland and one from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY. As an organist, Bogna has performed at various Polish and American organ festivals and has given solo recitals in churches and concert halls in Buffalo, Rochester, New York City, Ohio, Italy, Slovenia and Poland. She lives with her husband Peter and daughter Basia in Rockland County, NY.

Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner

NEW YORK – The General Pulaskl Memorial Committee of Orange County will be hosting a spaghetti and meatball dinner on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the St. Joseph Banquet Hall, Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY. Serving will be from 4-7 pm. Menu will include spaghetti, homemade meatballs and sauce, Italian bread and butter, salad and dessert of your choice. Take-outs available and limited number of walk-ins accepted. Admission $12, Seniors $10 and children 6 and under $5. There will also be a tricky tray and 50-50. For reservations call Theresa (845) 258-4559 or Catherine (845) 986-2572.

Washington, DC International Film Festival Features

“Marie Curie, the Courage of Knowledge”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, DC International Film Festival will feature “Marie Curie, the Courage of Knowledge”, directed by Marie Noelle, Poland/Germany/France. The film will be shown on Friday, April 21, 6:30 pm, at AMC Mazza Gallerie; Thursday, April 27, 8:30 pm, at Landmark’s E Street Cinema; and Saturday, April 29, 6:30 pm, at AMC Mazza Gallerie. Polish actress Karolina Gruszka stars in this feature about the legendary Nobel Prize-winning physicist and chemist, who courted controversy by challenging France’s male-dominated academic establishment and her unconventional romantic life. For more information on Filmfest DC and to purchase tickets, visit www.filmfestdc.org The film festival is being held from April 20 through April 30th featuring 80 films from 45 countries.

Polish Arts Club of Chicago’s 80th Exhibition of Painting & Sculpture

ILLINOIS – The Polish Arts Club of Chicago (PACC) is presenting its 80th exhibition of painting and sculpture from Saturday, April 22 through May 20, 2017 at the Polish Museum of America. The club, which is Chicago’s oldest and largest Polish-American arts organization, was founded in 1926 for the purpose of preserving and promoting Polish heritage, art, music and literature throughout the United States. Renowned Polish-American artists throughout the Midwest will have the opportunity to showcase and sell their works of art at the exhibition. The exhibit is open to the public. Opening reception: Saturday, April 22 – 7 to 10 pm. Awards ceremony: Sunday, April 30 – 1 to 4 pm. The Polish Museum of America is located at 984 Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL. For more information about the 80th PACC exhibition of painting and sculpture, please call Anne Oerke at 847-729-6880 or visit our website: www.pacchicago.org

NJ’s Historic Downtown Somerville Arts & Crafts Fest, April 23, 2017

NEW JERSEY – As you stroll through Downtown Somerville, along with the original works of very talented artisans you will enjoy the backdrop of the wide variety of specialty retailers and unique shops that you just won’t see anywhere else. Many of the restaurants offer open-air seating, an area to listen to live music, as well as a “hands on” free craft section for the children (no rides or other festivities for kids are available). Open 10 AM-5 PM, this event is juried and has approximately 100 exhibitors, all artists, crafters and photographers…approximately 60% are returning exhibitors. Sorry kids…no rides at the arts & crafts festivals. There is plenty of shoppers parking located off of Bridge Street and West or East High Street and behind all of the stores along Main Street. This event is being hosted by the Somerville Business and Professional Organization. This event is produced by JC Promotions, Inc. For information on exhibiting at this juried event please contact Cissy at 201.998.6311 or events@jcpromotions.info.

Celebrating The Year of Kosciuszko

Seminar On Polish-American Military Cooperation Over The Centuries

NEW YORK – The Consulate General of Poland in New York is hosting a moderated panel discussion “Polish-American Military Cooperation over the Centuries” on Tuesday, April 25th from 7 pm to 9:30 pm at the Consulate, 233 Madison Ave., New York, NY 10026. The discussion will address the military cooperation between Poland and the United States beginning in the times of Kosciuszko and Pulaski, through 20th century, and concluding with the current US presence in Poland. The discussion will be accompanied by an art exhibition prepared by Colonel Kukliński Intelligence Museum – “Colonel Ryszard Kukliński – Polish Lonely Mission” – displaying the Colonel’s unprecedented contribution to world peace as a Polish and American hero and the first Polish NATO officer. Moderator Maciej Golubiewski, Consul General of the Republic of Poland in New York. Panelists: Colonel Tomasz K. Kowalik, Ph.D. – Director of Military Foreign Affairs Department, Military Assistant for two Chiefs of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, until 2015 Special Assistant to the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee. Colonel Kowalik holds a B.S. in Political Science from the United States Military Academy at West Point and an MA and PhD in Pedagogy from the Maria-Curie Skłodowska University in Lublin. He has also completed Postgraduate National Security Studies from the Warsaw University and the senior course at the National Defence University in Warsaw; Thomas Sherlock, Ph. D., Professor of Political Science at United States Military Academy West Point. Dr. Sherlock is an author of Historical Narratives in the Soviet Union and Post-Soviet Russia, and co-author of The Fight for Legitimacy: Democracy vs. Terrorism. To register go to https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event or call 646-237-2114, or email: newyork.publicaffairs@msz.gov.pl

PRCUA Bowling Tournament

WESTLAND, MI – The 80th National PRCUA Bowling Tournament will be held on April 28, 29 and 30th. The tournament will be held at WESTLAND BOWL, 5940 Wayne Road, Westland, MI 48185, (734) 722-7570, www.westlandbowl.com, and is being hosted by PRCUA Society 718, St. Stan’s (Canton, Michigan). This year, we are excited to announce that since we have a bowling facility with enough lanes to accommodate our entire group, we are going to be having only one squad on each day. This means that we will not be having a morning squad on Friday (singles and doubles) or Saturday (team). We will still be having a morning squad on Sunday (singles and doubles).This exciting change will allow more of us to bowl at the same time! Squad times are as follows: Singles/Doubles – Friday, April 28, 2017 @ 11:30 AM; Team Event – Saturday, April 29, 2017 @ 12:00 NOON (Opening ceremony will be at 11:30 AM); Singles/Doubles – Sunday, April 30, 2017 @ 9:00 AM. In addition to the bowling activities, our friends at PRCUA Society 718 have been busy planning a fun and exciting event for us all. For more information go to www.prcua.org

Turn Off The Stress!

CLIFTON, NEW JERSEY – Discover how you can have less anxiety and more JOY every day! Attend the 5-week Stress Relief Coaching Group.

We all have some level of Stress in our lives, but are you…

• Saying “I am stressed out!” more than often?

• Feeling anxious and lack drive?

• Is your body feeling tight and not relaxed?

• Has your Dr. recommend stress relief management?



Kim Castellano, Mission Director leading their first Turn off the Stress workshop held at Woodrow Wilson Middle School media room.

Learn how to “Turn Off the Stress” by getting to the root cause and improve your health and well-being. Each 2 hour group session is jammed packed with effective exercises and stress relief techniques that will help you identify stress triggers and turn off the stress hormones in your body. Get to the root of your stress and start enjoying more joy and freedom. Great for parents, teachers and people in leadership to increase their effectiveness in helping people deal with life stressors.

Starting on Thursdays: April 27th (Intro Session), May 4, 11, 18 and 25th from 6:30pm -8:30 pm.

Cost: Free (donations are accepted)

Location: Woodrow Wilson Middle School Media Room, 1400 Van Houten Ave, Clifton, NJ

All are welcome: Register online at www.powerofoneccom.org click on events.

For more information contact Kim Castellano at 201-328-2326 or email kim@powerofoneccom.org

Sessions are instructed by Kim Castellano, a Certified Christian Life Coach, Stress Relief Coach and Christian Counselor. Power of One Christian Coaching and Outreach Ministries, Inc. is committed to serving the local community by providing life coaching, free workshops and outreach. Your tax-exempt donations help support our free projects.

Masquerade Cocktail Party

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Centennial Committee cordially invites you to a Masquerade Cocktail Party on May 13th from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Athenia Veterans Post, Crystal Room, 147 Huron Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013. Elegant menu by Chef Todd featuring Passed hors d’oeurves, pasta station, Venetian mini pastries, and Espresso bar by Nespresso. There will also be a Martini Bar and a cash bar. Music for your dancing and listening pleasure will be provided by Swingman & The Misfit Mutts Band. Price $40.00 p.p. For tickets call Norma Lee Smith 973-744-5707 (Hamilton House). Let’s make this a festive party and wear costume & mask!

Passaic County To Recycle Tires In The City of Passaic

NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs continues to offer residents the opportunity to recycle their unwanted tires safely and easily. The next collection event will be held from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 29, 2017 rain or shine at the Passaic Campus of the Passaic County Community College located at 2 Paulison Avenue, Passaic, NJ. This free program enables residents to bring up to 8 tires per household per event, with or without rims, for recycling. According to Nina Seiden, Passaic County’s Solid Waste and Recycling Programs Manager, “It is important to recycle tires for a variety of reasons, including their becoming breeding grounds for dangerous, diseased mosquitos, as well as the potential for fire hazards if stored improperly. With the Zika virus just the latest threat to the health and well-being of our residents, those with unwanted tires are doubly encouraged to remove them from areas where they can collect standing water, and instead bring them to the County’s drop-off program for recycling.“ All tires will be recycled into other useful products such as playground mulch and facility surfacing. Residents will have assistance unloading their tires at the event site. Proof of residency will be required, and only residents may participate, with an 8 tire limit per vehicle per household. Tires from commercial generators will not be accepted. Recycling services provided by Tire Management, Paterson, N.J. For further information, please call the Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs at (973) 305-5738.

Birding For Beginners – Bergen County Audubon

NEW JERSEY – Want to get started bird watching? NJBG invites you to learn more about The Joys of Birding – Birding for Beginners at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden on Sunday, April 30, 2017, at 1 pm. We’re pleased to welcome Don Torino of the Bergen County Audubon Society, who’ll teach you how to identify birds, use field guides and find the best optics for birding. After the class, Don will lead a walk around the Gardens to try out your newly learned skills (weather permitting). This program is free and will begin indoors at the Carriage House Visitor Center. For the walk, wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather. Ongoing snow cancels. For more info, contact Don Torino at 201-230-4983 or greatauk4@aol.com. The New Jersey State Botanical Garden at Skylands, which appears on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places, is open from 8 am to 6 pm every day in the winter, 8 am to 8 pm the rest of the year. Admission to the Garden is always free. Parking is also free in the fall, winter and spring. NJBG/Skylands is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For an event schedule, membership brochure, directions or more information, please call 973-962-9534 or visit www.njbg.org. The Bergen County Audubon Society is the regional chapter of the National Audubon Society, and offers wide-ranging programs from the Meadowlands to the Delaware Water Gap. For more information, visit their website at www.bergencountyaudubon.org or contact Don Torino at 201-230-4983 or greatauk4@aol.com.

A robin is one of the surest signs of spring; look for the first one of the season!

Photo courtesy of Mike Malzone.

Annual Katyn Remembrance

MARYLAND – The 17th Annual Katyn Remembrance sponsored by The National Katyn Memorial Foundation with the Embassy of the Republic of Poland will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2017. The program is as follows:

10:30 am – Mass at Holy Rosary Church, 408 S. Chester St., Baltimore, MD 21231 (off the 2100 block of Eastern Ave.)

11:45 am – Coffee/Pastry Reception – Holy Rosary Church Undercroft

1:00 pm – Ceremonies at the National Katyn Memorial, Baltimore Harbor East at Katyn Circle, 600 block of President St. (at Aliceanna St.) Baltimore, MD 21202.

“Should I forget them, may God in Heaven forget me.” – Adam Mickiewicz

Newport Beach Film Festival

https://www.newportbeachfilmfest.com/event/the-high-frontier/

The HIGH FRONTIER (Na granicy) by Wojciech Kasperski

http://www.polishfilmla.org/wocms.php?siteID=12&ID=943\

Friday, April 21, 2017, at 8:30pm

Starring: Andrzej Chyra, Marcin Dorocinski

Music: Bartlomiej Gliniak

Island Cinema, 999 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660 United States

Tickets: $15

MAGIC OF CHOPIN

https://www.pacificsymphony.org/tickets/concert/Magic_of_Chopin

Thursday, Friday & Saturday April 27 – 29 at 8:00 PM

Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

PROGRAM: Mozart: Symphony No. 31, “Paris”; Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2; Debussy: Iberia; Ravel: La Valse

CRUEL RADIANCE: MOVING IMAGE WORK BY PAWEL WOJTASIK

https://www.redcat.org/event/cruel-radiance-moving-image-work-pawe-wojtasik

Monday, May 1, 2017 at 8:30 PM

REDCAT, Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theatre, 631 West 2nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Spring Dance Party (PNA)

Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 7:00 to 12:00 PM

Polish Center, 3999 Rose Drive, Yorba Linda, California

Program: Zbigniew Gałązka (Music)and Ewa Angeli (singer); Krakusy Dance Group-Performance

Dinner by Teresy Turek (including appetizers) – Traditional Polish Baked Goods – Well Stocked Bar

Cost: $60.00 per person. Information and Tickets: Barbara Jarosławski (714) 435-4034 / Ela Piątek (714) 799-1479, Ela Rudzińska (951) 809-8352 / Edward Hoffman (310) 403-3791

www.polishfilmla.org

Clifton Health Department Annual Spring Rabies Clinic

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department will be holding its annual spring Rabies Clinic in Clifton on Tuesday, April 25, 2017: Cats ($5.00) from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm; Dogs (Free) from 7:00pm – 8:00pm at the Department of Public Works, 307 E 7th St., Clifton, NJ 07011. There will also be a clinic in Little Falls on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 for Dogs & Cats from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at the Department of Public Works, 70 Sindle Ave., Little Falls, NJ 07424. The clinics are open to all residents of New Jersey. New Jersey law requires that all dogs be vaccinated against rabies. Clifton requires that dogs over six months of age be licensed. Little Falls requires that dogs and cats over six months of age be licensed. You must show proof of rabies vaccination in order to obtain a license. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier when they are brought to the clinic. Dog licenses will be available to purchase during the clinic for Clifton & Little Falls residents. The NJDOH recommends revaccination of dogs and cats prior to expiration of the previous vaccination. Some animals may need to be revaccinated before the duration of immunity expires in order to qualify for re-licensure. Administering a rabies vaccine before the duration of immunity of a previous vaccination has expired is not associated with an increased occurrence of adverse reactions in dogs. The campaign to keep rabies out of our pet population is succeeding thanks to rabies immunization of dogs, cats and ferrets. Between 1989 and the end of 2016, there were only eight cases of rabies in dogs reported in New Jersey, the last one being reported in 2016. Ongoing prevention of rabies is an important public health measure. Rabies is a zoonotic disease, one that can be transmitted from animals to humans. Any warm blooded animal can contract, carry and transmit rabies. Almost all human cases of rabies were fatal until 1865, when a vaccine was developed by Louis Pastuer and Emile Roux. Recorded human deaths in the United States have dropped from 100 or more in the early 20th Century to one or two per year. Most human rabies cases are from bat bites, which may go unnoticed and untreated. If you suspect that you or someone in your family has been bitten by a bat, seek medical attention immediately. Modern treatment is relatively painless with few side effects, according to the Centers for Disease Control, which recommends that you consult a physician after any bite by a warm blooded animal or exposure to their saliva or brain tissue. Rabies in cats has accounted for 90 percent of the domestic animal cases in New Jersey since 1989. For the last 5 years there has been an average of 16 cats infected with rabies annually. In that same period since 1989, the most cases have been found in raccoons (5484) and skunks (1068). Please call the Clifton Health Department at 973-470-5760 for more information. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

Spring Time Street Fair

NEW JERSEY – Maywood’s Annual Spring Time Street Fair will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2017 from 10 AM-5 PM along West Pleasant Ave., from Lincoln Ave. to Oak Ave., Maywood, NJ 07607. Admission: Free. Hosted By: The Maywood Chamber of Commerce. For information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info West Pleasant Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic and transformed into a giant block party. This event will feature over 100 quality exhibitors, great food, kiddie rides & pony rides, local merchants & civic organizations. Come hungry and stop by Mario’s Pizza for some cavatelli & broccoli or stop by the Seafood Gourmet to have clams on the half shell or one of the food vendors to have a sausage & pepper sandwich, Pulled pork, cheese steaks, kettle korn, Chicken Fingers, ice cream, zeppoles, shish kabobs, gyros, fresh cut french fries, Italian ice, fresh squeezed lemonade and more! Bring the children to visit the “Kidz” Traveling Shindig featuring children’s rides and activities, face painting, pony rides & the petting zoo and sand art to name a few things. There will be live entertainment all day long with the Zeke Carey Band, Ma Ma’s Stew, The Maywood Dancers and The Echo’s to name a few. Thank you to our Sponsors: Our Town Newspapers, Wide Eye Security Systems, The Star Ledger, The Bergen Community Bank and The Kids Guide.