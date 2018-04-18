Calendar (week of April 18th)

Passaic County To Host Earth Day Celebration

NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs invites the public to celebrate a free, family-friendly Earth Day 2018 on Sunday, April 22, 2018 from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm at the Passaic County Technical Institute Gymnasium, 45 Reinhardt Road (off of Oldham Road,) Wayne, NJ. Attendees will be treated to a performance entitled “Slam Dunk the Junk, etc.” with environmentalist Dave Street at 2:30 pm. There will also be free parking, refreshments, face-painting and giveaways. The first Earth Day was held on April 22, 1970 when more than 20 million people attended festivities to mark the day. More than 4 decades later, Earth Day is still being celebrated around the world ever year. For further information about the Earth Day Celebration, please call the Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs at (973) 305-5738.

Scholarship Banquet

PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, April 22, the Berks County Polish American Board of Education will hold its Scholarship Banquet at the Crown Plaza Hotel, 1741 Papermill Road, Wyomissing, PA. For reservations and more information call Helen Nowotarski at 610-777-4598.

PRCUA Annual Swieconka

ILLINOIS – PRCUA Annual Święconka will take place Sunday, April 22 at PRCUA Social Hall, 984 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL at 12:30 p.m. District #7 is hosting. Adults – $30; Children under 10 – $15. RSVP to Mateusz Bomba at 773-782-2636.

Volunteer Opportunities At The Power of One

CLIFTON, NJ – Power of One Ministries is driven by great volunteers who share the same values and vision of the organization. Compassion, Integrity, and Joy are our driving forces. We’re looking for passionate volunteers who are interested in making an impact in our community and transforming lives through serving others. Come and explore the many opportunities to use your time, gifts and talents in serving your community. Become a Change Maker!

Volunteer Information Meeting

Monday, April 23, 2018 – 7:00 pm

Coaching Office at

796 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, N.J. 07013

Let us know you’re coming by email Kim at kim@powerofoneccom.org or call 201-328-2326

Free Memory Screening

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department and Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center will be offering a FREE Memory Assessment for Clifton residents on April 24, 2018 from 2 pm-4 pm at the Clifton Health Department, 900 Clifton Ave., 2nd Floor. Registration is required. Please call the Clifton Health Department at 973-470-5760 to register. A memory screening does not replace a consultation with a physician; however, it is an important step in finding out if an individual may have a memory problem. Memory loss that begins to disrupt daily life may be a symptom of a dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive disease that begins with mild memory loss and can possibly lead to loss of the ability to carry on a conversation and respond to the environment. In addition, it can seriously affect a person’s ability to carry out daily activities. Scientists are not exactly sure what causes Alzheimer’s disease. There may not be one single cause, but several factors that can affect each person differently, such as age or a family history of Alzheimer’s disease. The Clifton Health Department encourages you to register for this free Assessment if you would like to test your memory and learn about your risk for Alzheimer’s disease. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

Garage/Bake Sale

NEW YORK – The General Pulaski Memorial Committee of Orange County will be holding a garage/bake sale on Saturday April 28, 2018 from 8 am to 4 pm. The sale will be held in the CYO Bldg 662, County Rt #1, Pine Island, NY (across from the former Jolly Onion Inn). There will also be coffee and hot dogs available. For information call Stella (845) 291-8706 or Carol (845) 651-4287 – polkastella@aol.com

Victorian Tea Fundraiser At Lambert Castle

“NEW JERSEY – From Friday April 27th through Sunday April 29th the Passaic County Historical Society will be hosting our annual Victorian Tea fundraiser at Lambert Castle (home of the Passaic County Historical Society) at 3 Valley Road, Paterson NJ. Enjoy an afternoon of tea and conversation in the historic atmosphere of Passaic County’s only Victorian Castle. Two sessions are available each day at 12 PM and 3 PM. The Victorian Tea features freshly brewed tea and refreshments by Sally Lunn’s Tea House and musical entertainment by the Four Old Parts Barbershop Quartet. Tickets for all sessions of the Victorian tea are $45 per guest. Please call (973)247-0085 ext. 201 or mail your payment to PCHS Victorian Tea at Lambert Castle, 3 Valley Rd. Paterson 07503. Our reservation form is also available on our homepage at lambertcastle.org. Seating for each session is limited and reservations are required. Please be advised that some sessions sell out sooner than others. The Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest. For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973)247-0085.

100th Anniversary of Poland’s Independence Day

NEW JERSEY – The 100th Anniversary of Independence Day will be held on Saturday, April 28th at St. John Paul II Parish, 490 State Street, Perth Amboy, NJ/ A Mass will be celebrated at 11 am along with and a special program in the school auditorium.

Annual Saint Pope John Paul II Tribute

NEW YORK – The Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in New York has the honor to invite you to the Annual Saint Pope John Paul II Tribute on Sunday, April 29th, 2018 @ 5:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. The celebration will start with the Holy Mass at 5:30 p.m., followed by a program dedicated to Saint Pope John Paul II.

Maywood’s Annual Spring Time Street Fair

NEW JERSEY – Maywood’s Annual Spring Time Street Fair will be held on Sunday, April 29, 2018 from 10 AM-5 PM along West Pleasant Ave., from Lincoln Ave. to Oak Ave., Maywood, NJ 07607. Admission: Free. Hosted By: The Hackensack Chamber of Commerce. For information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info Many local merchants and food establishments open their doors and bring out their merchandise and food to welcome the fair goers. Kids…you’ll be sure to have fun here with the many rides, ponys and petting zoo, tattoos station, face painting, ice cream, hot dogs, mac & cheese, lots of fun stuff to buy too! This festival will feature over 100 exhibitors selling new items, crafts and collectibles, along with many food trucks and food vendors. Live Music: Don’t miss the fun show we have planned with live music, dance and demonstrations from the local dancing schools, karate clubs and more. There will be chairs set up so you can relax, eat and enjoy the show all day long. Lets celebrate the beginning of spring together…we hope to see you at the show!

Friends of the Shelter Annual Beefsteak Tricky Tray

CLIFTON, NJ – The FRIENDS OF THE SHELTER’s 13th ANNUAL BEEFSTEAK TRICKY TRAY will be held on FRIDAY, MAY 4, 7:00 PM, at the Boys & Girls Club of Clifton, 181 Colfax Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013. (Shelter’s address: Dog Pound Rd., Clifton, NJ behind City Hall in Municipal Complex, 900 Clifton Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013 – Mailing address: Friends of the Shelter Inc., P.O. Box 4923, Clifton, NJ 07015). Join us for an exciting night of fun, great prizes, and even a 50/50 raffle! This is our major fundraiser of the year, which helps to raise the money needed to care for the animals at the shelter. Tickets, which are almost sold out, are $65 per person or $60 per person for a table of eight. Each ticket will include dinner, drinks, and a value pack of tickets. We welcome donated items, including prizes and gift certificates, to help us build our gift baskets. Donations can be dropped off through April 15 at the shelter Monday-Friday 6:30-8 PM or Sunday 12-4 PM. For more information, please visit us online at www.cliftonanimalshelter.com, or call 973-470-5936.

Polish Independence 10K Run/Walk Set For Sunday, November 11th, 2018

Registration Is Now Open!

ILLINOIS – Proud to be Polish? Or you wish you were? Join us for the Polish Independence 10K Run/Walk and show your colors! Polish Independence 10K Run/Walk (Bieg Stulecia) is a race commemorating the 100th anniversary of Poland’s resurgence as a sovereign country on November 11th, 1918. The Chicago race is a part of bigger endeavor that includes 100 races held around Poland and abroad on the same date. All finishers will receive a custom medal and there will be prizes for winners of different age/gender divisions. Registration is now open at wpna.fm So grab your friends, bring your whole family, and show your red and white pride!

Event Organizer:

WPNA 103.1 FM – Polish American Mix

Event Partners: Polish National Alliance, Polish Daily News, WPNA 1490 AM

Date: Sunday, November 11 at 11:11 AM

Location: Montrose Harbor, Grove 16, Chicago, Illinois

Register online at: wpna.fm

Post-run activities with food, drinks and music!

POLKA DANCES

Oldies Dance Party

PENNSYLVANIA – An Oldies Dance Party will be held on Saturday, April 28th at St. John Cantius in the parish Auditorium, 4435 Almond Street, Bridesburg section of Philadelphia from7 to 11 P.M. Call the rectory for more information 215-535-6667.

TKO Band Appearing In Pennsylvania!

PENNSYLVANIA – The TKO Polka Band featuring Eddie Biegaj on vocals will be performing on Sunday, April 29th from 2-6 p.m. at the Associated Polish Home, 9150 Academy Road, Philadelphia, PA 19114. Cash Bar and Polish Kitchen. Tickets: $15.00 per person. For information, table reservations, and tickets, call or email: John Wisniewski at 215-906-1825 –jrw153@comcast.net

Cinco de Mayo Polka Dance

NEW JERSEY – The Bayway Polish Club is sponsoring a “Cinco De Mayo Polka Dance” on Saturday, May 5th, 2018 featuring Grammy nominated Polka Hall of Fame Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men. Dancing from 7 to 11 pm at the Polish Cultural Foundation, 177 Broadway, Clark, NJ (easily reached from GSP Exit #135). Doors open at 6 p.m. The kitchen will be open; cash bar; no BYOB. Admission: $15.00 (no advance tickets) and Children 15 & Under FREE. For information and table reservations, please call Mike Niemiec at 201-694-2330. With your support, the Bayway Polish Club would like to continue bringing you the greatest bands for your listening and dancing pleasure.