Calendar (week of April 14)

Dyngus Day Baltimore

MARYLAND – Polish National Alliance – Council 21 of Baltimore, MD presents DYNGUS DAY BALTIMORE to be held on April 17, 2017 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Polish National Alliance, 1627 Eastern Ave., Baltimore, MD 21231. Bring the whole family for a fun night! The program includes: 4 pm – Mass at Holy Rosary Church; 6 pm – performances by local Polish dance and music groups including the Krakowiaki and Ojczyzna Dancers; Egg hunt for children ages 1-6; Dyngus Day Raffle drawing at 8 p.m.: 1st prize “Backyard Family Fun Wagon” – 2nd prize “40 in. TV”; Official Dyngus Day Baltimore t-shirts available for purchase; Polish food, beer and drinks available for purchase.

Flapjack Fundraiser

NEW JERSEY – You are invited to a Flapjack Fundraiser Breakfast to support the PASSAIC CLIFTON UNICO on Saturday, April 22nd from 8 am to 10 am at Applebee’s, 465 Route 46 West, Totowa, NJ 07512. Tickets: $15.00. Contact Bob Puleo 973-626-2529 – rbp415@gmail.com UNICO’s Pancake Breakfast supports scholarships.

PRCUA Annual Swieconka

DYER, IN – PRCUA Annual Święconka hosted by District #9 on Sunday, April 23 at Casa Maria (South Hall), 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN. Doors open at noon, lunch at 1:00 p.m. Information and reservations: Dist. #9 Director Elizabeth Sadus at 708-481-6796.

Polka Gala III

NEW JERSEY – Polka Gala III Dinner & Dance featuring Grammy nominated Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men will be held on Sunday, April 23rd. Doors open at 12:00 noon. Roast Pork Dinner served from 1 to 2 pm, and dancing from 2 to 6 pm at Brick Elks Lodge #2151, 2493 Hooper Ave., Brick, NJ 08723. Refreshments available. No tickets sold at the door. For more information and tickets call Bernie Lesiak 732-901-9977, Andy Citkowicz 732-330-0624 or Neil Makatenas 732-905-0696. Table reservations of 10 available.

Annual International Spring Festival

PENNSYLVANIA – Saturday, April 22 – Annual International Spring Festival, North Penn High School, Valley Forge Road & Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA, 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. Food vendors, international displays, live entertainment, activities for children and much more. Info call Lansdale Public Library 215-855-3228. Free admission. Everyone is invited.

Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner

NEW YORK – The General Pulaskl Memorial Committee of Orange County will be hosting a spaghetti and meatball dinner on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the St. Joseph Banquet Hall, Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY. Serving will be from 4-7 pm. Menu will include spaghetti, homemade meatballs and sauce, Italian bread and butter, salad and dessert of your choice. Take-outs available and limited number of walk-ins accepted. Admission $12, Seniors $10 and children 6 and under $5. There will also be a tricky tray and 50-50. For reservations call Theresa (845) 258-4559 or Catherine (845) 986-2572.

Duo Klavitarre – Concert of Music

NEW YORK – Duo Klavitarre performed by Jolanta Ziemska, Pianist, and Maciej Ziemski, Guitar in a concert of music by Chopin, Piazzola, Boccherini, Brahms, and other favorites on Saturday, April 22nd, 4:00 pm at Hilda D. Taylor Hall, Hochstein School of Music and Dance, 50 N. Plymouth Ave., Rochester, New York 14614. Jolanta Ziemska and Maciej Ziemski graduated with awards from the Music Academy in Łódź, Poland and have been performing together as Duo Klavitarre for twelve years. Their brilliance, together with their stage experience in various countries: Poland, Bulgaria, Spain, Romania, Italy, Denmark, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Czech Republic, Austria, Venezuela, Canada, USA and South Korea, offers a polished and lively interpretation combined with astounding sound. Their repertoire includes Baroque, Classic, Romantic and Modern pieces. With their own arrangements of works of Chopin, Piazzolla, Tansman, Bach, Boccherini, Mozart, and others, the two musicians bring an amazing development to the music world. As soloists, they took part in many international competitions, and performed solo, in chamber ensembles, and with orchestras all over the world.

Scholarship Banquet

PENNSYLVANIA – Sunday, April 23 – Berks County Polish American Board of Education Scholarship Banquet, Crowne Plaza, 1741 Papermill Road, Wyomissing, PA, 5 P.M. Music. Info/reservations call Helen Nowotarski 610-777-4598

Country Western Polka Dance

PENNSYLVANIA – Sunday, April 23 – Country Western Polka Dance, Sacred Heart Parish Center, 2596 Cornwall Road (Cornwall Rd & 419), Cornwall, PA. Music by Joe Stanky & the Cadets Band, 2 to 6 P.M. Info/ tickets call Joe Yaklowich 717-566-5704.

NJBG Carriage House Concert – April 22

NEW JERSEY – Come enjoy great music in a beautiful setting at NJBG’s new Carriage House Concert Series at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden in Ringwood. With seating limited to 75, these concerts offer an intimate introduction to some of the region’s brightest talents. On Saturday, April 22, 2017, the Christine Spero Duo will bring their dulcet tones to NJBG in a program called ‘Spero Plays Nyro.’ The concert begins 2:00 pm in the Carriage House Visitor Center. In this heartfelt and moving tribute to Laura Nyro, one of the greatest and most covered songwriters of the 20th century, pianist/singer Christine Spero and her group take the listener on an unforgettable journey through some of Laura’s most memorable songs. “Spero Plays Nyro” reminds us that Laura Nyro’s music is poignant and timeless. The arrangements are hip, the vocals are beautiful, the musicianship is stellar. The exquisite arrangements are true to Nyro’s originals but with many sweet creative touches, beautifully interpreted in the group’s own distinct style. Christine has fully recaptured Nyro’s spirit and passion with beautiful renditions running the breadth and depth of her emotions. Saxophonist/percussionist Elliot Spero adds excellent sax solos, flutes and multiple percussion accents. In February 2015 the group released their latest CD, Spero Plays Nyro. available at CD Baby, iTunes, Amazon and streaming on Pandora Radio. Visit them at www.christinesperogroup.com Tickets are available at skylandsassociation.ticketleap.com/langberg for $20 in advance plus $2 per ticket handling fee. $25 day of show at the door if any tickets are left. Seating is limited to 75, so reserve your tickets early. This concert is sponsored by American Wear. The NJ State Botanical Garden is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and admission to the Garden is always free. There is a parking charge on summer holidays and weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day; the fee is $5 per car for NJ residents and $7 per car for out-of-state visitors. Weekday parking is free year-round. Call 973-962-9534 or visit njbg.org for more on NJBG events, directions, how to become a member or to volunteer.

Clifton Health Department Annual Spring Rabies Clinic

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Health Department will be holding its annual spring Rabies Clinic in Clifton on Tuesday, April 25, 2017: Cats ($5.00) from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm; Dogs (Free) from 7:00pm – 8:00pm at the Department of Public Works, 307 E 7th St., Clifton, NJ 07011. There will also be a clinic in Little Falls on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 for Dogs & Cats from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at the Department of Public Works, 70 Sindle Ave., Little Falls, NJ 07424. The clinics are open to all residents of New Jersey. New Jersey law requires that all dogs be vaccinated against rabies. Clifton requires that dogs over six months of age be licensed. Little Falls requires that dogs and cats over six months of age be licensed. You must show proof of rabies vaccination in order to obtain a license. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier when they are brought to the clinic. Dog licenses will be available to purchase during the clinic for Clifton & Little Falls residents. The NJDOH recommends revaccination of dogs and cats prior to expiration of the previous vaccination. Some animals may need to be revaccinated before the duration of immunity expires in order to qualify for re-licensure. Administering a rabies vaccine before the duration of immunity of a previous vaccination has expired is not associated with an increased occurrence of adverse reactions in dogs. Rabies is a zoonotic disease, one that can be transmitted from animals to humans. Any warm blooded animal can contract, carry and transmit rabies. Most human rabies cases are from bat bites, which may go unnoticed and untreated. If you suspect that you or someone in your family has been bitten by a bat, seek medical attention immediately. Modern treatment is relatively painless with few side effects, according to the Centers for Disease Control, which recommends that you consult a physician after any bite by a warm blooded animal or exposure to their saliva or brain tissue. Please call the Clifton Health Department at 973-470-5760 for more information. The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.

Polka Dance

NEW YORK – Mark your calendar for the Hudson Valley Polonaise Society’s first Polka Dance of 2017! The Golden Tones from PA will be providing the musical entertainment on Sunday, April 30, 2017. The dance will be held at the PLAV in Pine Island, NY from 2 to 6 pm. Tickets at $15 per person will be available at the door. Refreshments provided. Children under 16 accompanied by an adult are free. For more information, contact Stella at 845-291-8706. Hope to see you there!

Swieconka Dinner

NEW JERSEY – St. John Kanty Church of Clifton invite all to the SWIECONKA DINNER on April 30th, 2017 in the church hall at 1 p.m. St. John Kanty is located at 49 Speer Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013. For more information call 973-779-4102.

PRCUA Bowling Tournament

WESTLAND, MI – The 80th National PRCUA Bowling Tournament will be held on April 28, 29 and 30th. The tournament will be held at WESTLAND BOWL, 5940 Wayne Road, Westland, MI 48185, (734) 722-7570, www.westlandbowl.com, and is being hosted by PRCUA Society 718, St. Stan’s (Canton, Michigan). This year, we are excited to announce that since we have a bowling facility with enough lanes to accommodate our entire group, we are going to be having only one squad on each day. This means that we will not be having a morning squad on Friday (singles and doubles) or Saturday (team). We will still be having a morning squad on Sunday (singles and doubles).This exciting change will allow more of us to bowl at the same time! Squad times are as follows: Singles/Doubles – Friday, April 28, 2017 @ 11:30 AM; Team Event – Saturday, April 29, 2017 @ 12:00 NOON (Opening ceremony will be at 11:30 AM); Singles/Doubles – Sunday, April 30, 2017 @ 9:00 AM. In addition to the bowling activities, our friends at PRCUA Society 718 have been busy planning a fun and exciting event for us all. For more information go to www.prcua.org

Relay For Life Seeks Tricky Tray Gifts

CLIFTON, NEW JERSEY – The Relay for Life Clifton will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017 2 PM to Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Clifton Stadium. The onsite Tricky Tray is a most popular attraction to the fun-filled Relay Day and has always been a tremendous success. The success is due to the generosity of all the participating teams and our local businesses. If you would like to be a part of making this year even more successful, and would like to donate a prize, please call or email Stephanie Zerrenner at 973-684-5754 or glowdacios@aol.com. All proceeds from the Tricky Tray are given to the Relay for Life for continuing research as we fight for a cure. Hope to see you at the Tricky Tray. Buy your tickets between 1:30 and 6:30 PM. Winning numbers will be called at 7 PM; winner must be present. If you would like to be a part of the RFL Clifton visit the website www.relayforlife.org/cliftonnj. If you have any questions you may call Sarah Gruehlich at ACS 973 285-8030. For 24 hour cancer information, please call toll free 1 800-ACS-2345 or visit www.cancer.org

Spring Holiday Tree

CLIFTON, NJ – Spring Spring –FRIENDS OF THE SHELTER SPRING HOLIDAY TREE– MARCH 20 THRU MAY 7 – Street Address: Dog Pound Rd., Clifton, NJ behind City Hall in Municipal Complex. A $5 donation purchases an egg on our Spring Holiday Tree with your animal’s name on it. All eggs will be hung on the tree outside the Clifton Animal Shelter on Dog Pound Rd. (behind City Hall in Municipal Complex). All proceeds will benefit the homeless animals in our care. We will list participants in our next newsletter. For more info visit www.cliftonanimalshelter.com, call us at 973-470-5936, or stop by the shelter Monday-Friday 6:30PM-8PM, Sunday 12-4PM. You can also mail your info to: Friends of the Shelter Inc., P.O. Box 4923, Clifton, NJ 07015. What better way to celebrate life than to help those less fortunate?

Masquerade Cocktail Party

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Centennial Committee cordially invites you to a Masquerade Cocktail Party on May 13th from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Athenia Veterans Post, Crystal Room, 147 Huron Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013. Elegant menu by Chef Todd featuring Passed hors d’oeurves, pasta station, Venetian mini pastries, and Espresso bar by Nespresso. There will also be a Martini Bar and a cash bar. Music for your dancing and listening pleasure will be provided by Swingman & The Misfit Mutts Band. Price $40.00 p.p. For tickets call Norma Lee Smith 973-744-5707 (Hamilton House). Let’s make this a festive party and wear costume & mask!

A Festival of Polish Song –

Polish Singers Alliance of America’s 51st International Convention

PENNSYLVANIA – The 51st International Convention of the Polish Singers Alliance of America, hosted by the Marcella Kochanska Sembrich Chorus #321, will be held from May 25 through May 28, 2017. A dinner-dance will be held on Saturday, May 27th from 6 to 11 pm at the Sheraton Society Hill Hotel, (Penn’s Landing) One Dock Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Tickets: $100.00 per person. For reservations contact Debbie Majka at 215-627-1391 – dziecko2@comcast.net. Deadline for dinner-dance reservations is May 5th. On Sunday, May 28th a Holy Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 am at St. John Cantius Church, East Thompson Street, (Bridesburg) Philadelphia, PA 19137. After the Mass, the Gala Concert will take place in St. John Cantius Auditorium at 2:00 p.m.. Enter at 4435 Almond Street, Philadelphia. Free Admission. The Mass and Gala Concert will feature all participating choruses, over 200 singers from the United States and Canada. For more information go to www.PolishHome.com/MKSchorus – www.PolishSingersAlliance.org

Annual Katyn Remembrance

MARYLAND – The 17th Annual Katyn Remembrance sponsored by The National Katyn Memorial Foundation with the Embassy of the Republic of Poland will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2017. The program is as follows:

10:30 am – Mass at Holy Rosary Church, 408 S. Chester St., Baltimore, MD 21231 (off the 2100 block of Eastern Ave.)

11:45 am – Coffee/Pastry Reception – Holy Rosary Church Undercroft

1:00 pm – Ceremonies at the National Katyn Memorial, Baltimore Harbor East at Katyn Circle, 600 block of President St. (at Aliceanna St.) Baltimore, MD 21202.

“Should I forget them, may God in Heaven forget me.” – Adam Mickiewicz