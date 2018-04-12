Calendar (week of April 11th)

Polish Baroque Music by Juilliard Student Performers

NEW YORK CITY – Join the Kosciuszko Foundation for an afternoon of Polish Baroque Music featuring Juilliard student performers on Saturday, April 14th at the Kosciuszko Foundation, 15 East 65th Street, New York City, NY. Juilliard student performers: Annie Gard, baroque violin, Rachell Wong, baroque violin, Adam Young, viola da gamba and Katarzyna Kluczykowska, harpsichord will present Canzoni e Concerti – a concert of the Baroque Chamber Music from Poland. The event will feature instrumental music performance and a presentation about Polish Baroque music, its leading composers and influence on music performed in Europe. A wine reception will follow the concert. Tickets: $15-$25. For more information call (212) 734-2130 or visit www.thekf.org

Clifton Skate Day

CLIFTON, NJ – Gather your family and friends for a fun-filled afternoon of ice-skating at Floyd Hall Ice-Skating Arena for Clifton Skate Day. This event will be conducted on Saturday, April 14th, 2018 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost will be $5.00 per person and includes 2 hours of skating, skate rental and candy surprise. You must have a coupon to attend the event and receive the discounted price. Pick up coupons at the Recreation Office, City Hall, 2nd floor, 900 Clifton Ave. Floyd Hall Arena is located on the campus of Montclair State University. For additional information, call (973) 470-5956 or visit www.cliftonrec.com.

Book Lecture

NEW JERSEY – A Book Lecture on Blessed Jerzy Popieluszko by the author Judith Kelly will take place on Saturday, April 14, 2 p.m., at St. Joseph Church, 1010 Liberty Street, Camden, NJ. The lecture will be followed by light refreshments. At 4 P.M., a Healing Mass will be celebrated with the veneration of the first class relic of St. John Paul II. Call 856-963-1285 for more information.

Solo Exhibition – Kamila Wojciechowicz: Tribute to Old Masters

NEW YORK – You are invited to the Polish Institute of Arts and Sciences of America, for a solo exhibition presenting artworks by the Australian-Polish artist Kamila Wojciechowicz. Opening reception: April 13, 2018, 6 PM at 208 East 30th Street, New York, NY 10016; on view April 13-27, 2018. Open on: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 am till 6:00 p.m. The show is titled “Tribute to Old Masters”. “While creating my artworks, I was inspired greatly by old masters, such as Albrecht Dürer, Hieronymus Bosch, Diego Velázquez, Pieter Bruegel the Elder, Petrus Christus and many other famous artists. I decided to combine certain elements from the past, such as intricate drawing and modern elements, such as saturated colours, into my art. Naturally, this doesn’t mean that I solely copied their works. Instead, I was trying to learn a certain set of skills from each great artist and implement them into my own works. My graphics primarily concern my passion for ballet, opera as well as depictions of heaven, hell and the garden of earthly delights. My works at present primarily concern the esoteric and mystic where I collaged mixed media subjects into shadow box mythological pieces that are almost small stage settings. They are meticulously detailed with strong drawing calling upon my knowledge of paintings by Bosch and Velazquez along with images reminiscent of medieval bestiaries.” Her art demonstrates passionate work in different media, such as graphics, collage and painting. All of them create an interesting sense of drama and complement each other. Kamila Wojciechowicz has been showing her works internationally e.g. Hong Kong, Italy, Germany, UK as well as in the U.S. Kamila Wojciechowicz hailed from Australia and Poland and received extensive artistic training in Europe, internationally-awarded, educated artistically in Warsaw and London, finalist of the Art Next Expo in Hong Kong 2017. For more information call 212-686-4164 or email: piasany@verizon.net

Chopin Society of Atlanta Presents Rafal Blechacz

GEORGIA – Chopin Society of Atlanta presents Rafał Blechacz at Atlanta Symphony Hall on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster and the Woodruff Arts Center Box Office. This piano recital is sponsored by the Elżbieta and Krzysztof Krawczyński Fund for the CSA. Rafał Blechacz is the winner of the prestigious Gilmore Artist Award in 2014 – an award given every four years to a distinguished, extraordinary concert pianist regardless of age or nationality. He is recognized as his generation’s greatest performer of Chopin’s works. In October 2005, uncontested, Blechacz won all prizes of the prestigious 15th Frédéric Chopin International Piano Competition. The young Polish pianist has since then established himself firmly on the international concert scene, and is celebrated by both the audience and the press worldwide for his profound and virtuosic interpretations. For more information email: info@chopinatlanta.org, call 404-245-6133 or visit www.chopinatlanta.org Atlanta Symphony Hall is located at 1280 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.

Free Polish Lecture On Dentistry and Your Health

PENNSYLVANIA – Polski Uniwersytet Ludowy Lecture, in the Polish language, will take place on Sunday, April 15th (3 p.m.) at the Associated Polish Home, 9150 Academy Road, Northeast Philadelphia. Speaker Dr. Kasia Szuberska Weitz, DMD will dicuss “Dentistry and your Health”. Call 215-624-9954 for more details. All are invited to attend.

Annual Swieconka

NEW JERSEY – The Annual Swieconka Luncheon at St. Joseph Church in Camden will be held on Sunday, April 15th at 11:30 a.m. in the upper parish hall. The church is located at 1010 Liberty Street in Camden, NJ. Call Diana 856-858-0983 for more information.

Chipotle Helps Relay For Life Clifton

CLIFTON, NJ – Chipotle and the Strides Against Cancer team in the Relay for Life Clifton have partnered to raise funds to support their team. Chipotle will host a fundraiser for the team on Monday, April 16, 2018 from 5-9 PM at 380 Route 3 West Clifton. So don’t cook on April 16 and enjoy dinner at Chipotle. The team will receive 50% of your check towards their 2018 goal. The 50 % will be given on dine-in and take-out orders. A flier is on Facebook which you can upload to your phone or tell the cashier you are there for the relay fundraiser We hope to see you there. The annual Relay for Life of Clifton is set for Saturday, June 16, 2018 from 12 noon to 12 midnight at Clifton Stadium. Our theme this year is PIRATES of the CURE-IBBEAN and we hope you walk the plank to a cure with us. For more information about Relay for Life Clifton visit www.relayforlife.org/cliftonnj. If you need information on the services provided by ACS please visit cancer.org.

Find Your Child’s “Path Toward College” at the Ocean County Library

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Your child aims for college. Which ones fit best, educationally and economically? College GPS of Old Bridge opens a “Path Toward College” during April at the Ocean County Library branches in Toms River, Brick Township and Point Pleasant. The info-packed workshop explains the advantages of early planning, demystifies financial aid, and offers essential details about FAFSA preparation. The firm helps complete financial aid forms, and recommends strategies for eligibility and for tax advantages. College GPS is a member of the New Jersey Association of College Admissions Counselors (NJCAC).

Workshops take place:

Monday, April 16, 7 – 8:30 PM, Point Pleasant Branch, 834 Beaver Dam Road

Tuesday, April 24, 7 – 8:15 PM, Brick Township Branch, 301 Chambersbridge Road

Wednesday, April 25, 7 – 8:30 PM, Mancini Hall, Toms River Branch, 101 Washington Street

The programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. Sign up in the “Events” portal at http://www.theoceancountylibrary.org.

Annual Jan Karski Humanitarian Awards Night

NEW YORK – The Consulate General of The Republic of Poland in New York together with The Polish-Jewish Dialogue Committee take this opportunity to proudly invite you to the Annual Jan Karski Humanitarian Award Night on Wednesday, April 18th, 2018 at the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in NYC, 233 Madison Ave., New York, NY 10016. The Award honors the Polish Catholic, and a hero of the Polish Resistance who communicated the news of the destruction of Eastern European Jewry to the West. Jan Karski carried out secret missions for the Polish Government in exile and got into the Warsaw Ghetto to eyewitness the Jewish apocalypse at the hands of the German Nazis. After WWII, he became a United States citizen and a professor at John Hopkins University. Jan Karski is recognized at Yad Vashem as “Righteous Among Nations” and was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The Jan Karski Humanitarian Award was established by The Polish-Jewish Dialogue Committee. The organization has announced the selection of the three Honorees who will receive this year’s award. Recipients to be honored this year are: Consul General of the Republic of Poland Maciej Golubiewski, media activist Matthew Tyrmand, and author Ewa Kurek. The evening will feature a buffet. For more info, contact our Public Affairs Section: (646) 237-2114. See you at the Consulate!

Daddy Daughter Date Night

CLIFTON, NJ – Attention all dads and their daughters! The Clifton Recreation Department will be holding an exciting night out just for you. Join us at the Community Recreation Center on Friday, April 20, 2018 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. for our Annual Daddy/Daughter Date Night. Create an everlasting memory. Enjoy elegant dining tables, a light dinner (served 6 – 6:45 p.m.), music and dancing, contests, billiards, board games, arts and crafts and much more. All dads/daughters will have the opportunity to receive a photograph together during the evening. Show your daughters a great night out on the town. You’ll be sure to have a wonderful evening with your child and give mom some alone time or bonding time with the other kids. Dads, don’t forget to bring your camera for special dad/daughter photo opportunities. Pre-registration is required. Tickets are limited to the first 270 participants and sells out quickly, so pre-register early. Pre-registration cost is $10.00 per Daddy/Daughter (there is an additional $2.00 fee for multiple daughters attending with the same Dad). The cost at the door, if tickets are still available, is $15.00 per Daddy/Daughter (there is an additional $5.00 fee for multiple daughters attending with the same Dad). All seating is pre-assigned and every seat is taken. If you want to be seated with another family please list up to two family names when prompted during registration. Register online at www.cliftonrec.com or at the Recreation Office, City Hall, 900 Clifton Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013. Online registration ends April 18, 2018 or until activity registration is full. For more information call the Recreation office at (973) 470-5956.

Friends of the Piscataway Library Spring Book Sale

NEW JERSEY – The 2018 Spring Book Sale, sponsored by The Friends of Piscataway Library, will run from Wednesday, April 18th through Sunday, April 22nd, at the Kennedy Library, 500 Hoes Lane, Piscataway, NJ. The schedule for the book sale is as follows:

PREVIEW NIGHT: Wednesday, April 18th from 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Preview night is for 2018 members only. However, you may join on Preview Night and take advantage of this feature. Membership starts as low as $5.00.

REGULAR BOOK SALE DAYS: Thursday, April 19th from 10 am to 8:30 pm and Friday, April 20th from 10 am to 4:30 pm

BAG SALE: Saturday, April 21st from 10 am to 4:30 pm and Sunday, April 22nd from 1 to 4:30 pm.

(Fill up a large grocery bag for only $6.00!)

For more information call 732-463-1633 or visit pplfriends.org

International Spring Festival

PENNSYLVANIA – Saturday, April 21 – Annual International Spring Festival will be held on Saturday, April 21st at North Penn High School, Valley Forge Road & Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. Food vendors, international displays, live entertainment, activities for children and much more. Call the Lansdale Public Library at 215-855-3228 for more information. Free admission. Everyone is invited.

KF 2018 Marcella Sembrich Voice Competition Applications Now Available

NEW YORK – Applications are now available for The Kosciuszko Foundation 2018 Marcella Sembrich Voice Competition which will be held on November 3-4, 2018 at the Ida K. Lang Recital Hall at Hunter College, New York, New York 10065. Artistic Director is Edyta Kulczak and Honorary Patrons are Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak. The Kosciuszko Foundation Marcella Sembrich International Voice Competition was established in 1968 to encourage young singers to study the repertoire of Polish composers and to honor Polish soprano Marcella Sembrich, one of the greatest artists of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, who made her Metropolitan Opera debut in 1883. After an enormously successful career, the popular singer founded the vocal programs at both the Juilliard School and the Curtis Institute. Previous winners of the competition include Barbara Hendricks. The Competition is open to singers of all voice types and of all nationalities who are 20-32 years old. $17,000 in monetary awards. Application deadline: August 1, 2018. For applications and more information contact The Kosciuszko Foundation at (212) 734-2130 or visit the website: thekf.org

Poland Invites Its Veterans To World Rally of Veterans

The Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in New York announced that the Office for War Veterans and Victims of Oppression intends to organize, at the turn of August and September 2018, a few days “World Rally of Veterans” Fight for the Independence of the Republic of Poland. Its main part will be held in Warsaw, and the main undertaking will be the participation of invited guests in the celebration of Veterans Day on Sept. 1, 2018. The office, as the organizer of the event, will cover the costs of transportation, accommodation and catering for veterans and their caretakers. In connection with the Rally, organizers encourage those eligible to submit their wish to participate in the celebration and provide contact details to the following address: newyork.publicaffair@msz.gov.pl Reaching the largest possible group of veterans, members of the Veterans Corps Fight for Independence of the Republic of Poland, who initially declare their participation in the celebrations, is a priority and essential for the Office to assess the scale of the above undertaking.

PRCUA Annual Swieconka

ILLINOIS – PRCUA Annual Święconka will take place Sunday, April 22 at PRCUA Social Hall, 984 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL at 12:30 p.m. District #7 is hosting. Adults – $30; Children under 10 – $15. RSVP to Mateusz Bomba at 773-782-2636.

POLKA DANCES

Polish Night Featuring The Polka Family Band

NEW JERSEY – Come one, come all to a great night of food, friends, music and dancing! Our Lady of Victories Knights of Columbus Council #2061 will be holding its 2018 Polish Night Celebration on Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 7 pm to 12 am at the Victorian Hall, 775 Washington Rd., Parlin, NJ 08859 (the Council Home). Tickets are $35.00 per person and include buffet dinner, open bar and music by “The Polka Family Band” from Pennsylvania. Contact Joe Halmi at 732-721-4563 or Jim Poltrictzky at 732-254-8896 to reserve your spot or table today!

John Gora Performs For Brick Elks Lodge Dance

NEW JERSEY – The Brick Elks Lodge #2151 proudly presents, all the way from Toronto Canada, JOHN GORA on Sunday, April 15th, 2018. Doors open at 12:30 pm; dancing from 2 to 6 pm. A Polish kitchen will be open with a variety of food to purchase. Refreshments will be available. Tickets: $20.00 per person; non-refundable. For tickets and more information call Andy 732-330-0624, Bernie 732-504-7808, Neil 732-905-0696. The lodge is located at 2491 Hooper Ave., Brick, N.J

Swing Into Spring Polka Dance

PENNSYLVANIA – “Swing Into Spring Polka Dance” (In Memory of Irene Shubeck) will be held at Nativity B.V.M. Church Hall, 211 Grace Street, Reading, PA on Saturday, April 14 from 5 to 10 P.M. Music by Dyna Brass Band. No BYOB or BYOF! Call Cindy 610-914-5785 or Ellen 610-207-7875 for more details.

Polka Dance

PENNSYLVANIA – On Sunday, April 15, a Polka Dance will be held at Sacred Heart Parish Center, 2596 Cornwall Road (Cornwall Rd & 419), Cornwall, PA. Joe Stanky & the Cadets Band will provide the music from 2 to 6 P.M. Call Joe Yaklowich 717-566-5704 for tickets and more information.

Cinco de Mayo Polka Dance

NEW JERSEY – The Bayway Polish Club is sponsoring a “Cinco De Mayo Polka Dance” on Saturday, May 5th, 2018 featuring Grammy nominated Polka Hall of Fame Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men. Dancing from 7 to 11 pm at the Polish Cultural Foundation, 177 Broadway, Clark, NJ (easily reached from GSP Exit #135). Doors open at 6 p.m. The kitchen will be open; cash bar; no BYOB. Admission: $15.00 (no advance tickets) and Children 15 & Under FREE. For information and table reservations, please call Mike Niemiec at 201-694-2330. With your support, the Bayway Polish Club would like to continue bringing you the greatest bands for your listening and dancing pleasure.

Summer Hummer Dance

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey’s newest Polka hotspot , Independence Fire Hall in Great Meadows, will be featuring the Polka Family at a “Summer Hummer Dance” on Saturday, June 9th from 6:30-11:30 pm. Special guest appearance by Polka Method. Advance tickets: $17 – At door $20. (Kids 16 and under free with adult). Kitchen will be open. Doors open at 5 pm. No BYOB or BYOF. Door Prizes! For table reservations or advance tickets, call, text or email Michael Pucowski 908-209-9843, mpuco@optonline.net. If you want to make it a weekend, call the Quality Inn in Hackettstown, NJ and mention the group name: SUMMER HUMMER (a block of rooms will be reserved as of 5/9/18). Upcoming Saturday Night Dances: Sept. 29th (The Project and The Beat); Dec. 8th (EFO & Lenny Gomulka & Chicago Push).

