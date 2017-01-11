Don't miss
Cabinet Makers Wanted
By PostEagle on January 11, 2017
experienced cabinet makers needed for woodworking firm in Newark, NJ
must be able to read blueprints and build cabinets
familiar with all machinery
please call 973-868-5937
apply in person at 175 Mt. Pleasant Ave., Newark, NJ