CLIFTON: The Back2School Outreach has been creating healthy relationships & building children’s self-esteem. Since the beginning of the ministry, the Back2School Outreach has reached 1,000 students through-out the City of Clifton by providing backpacks and school supplies through its program. The outreach equips educators and community service workers with tools that help young students succeed in school.

Pictured with Kim Castellano, Mission Director, Power of One and the Back2School Outreach volunteers from Girl Scout Troops #95322 and #96393. The Back2School Outreach is in full swing!

Backpacks are readily available to each elementary school located in the City of Clifton and are given out during the first weeks of school to struggling families. During the summer, backpacks are also made available to new families during the school registration process at the Board of Education office.

Once the school year is in full swing and a need arises, a teacher or educator can offer the student a backpack filled with school supplies. When a family crisis is made known, help is also available to the family as resources allow. Clifton organizations who are serving families with school age children can also request support from the program by contacting Power of One.

July and August kicks off the Back2School Outreach for the 2017-2018 school year. The Back2School Outreach needs the communities support once again, by donating backpacks filled with school supplies. The days of children coming prepared on their first day of school are a thing of the past. With your continued help, the Back2School Outreach can make a difference in a child’s education.

A supply list with instructions is available online at www.powerofoneccom,org

Visit the many drop off locations throughout the City of Clifton, say thank you and pick up a flyer. Sponsors this year include, CSBK (Clifton Savings Bank), Main and Allwood Public Library, All Clifton Firehouses, Walgreen’s, and Dr. Suzi at Clifton Chiros. Deadline is August 25th.

If your business/organization would like to participate in this outreach project with your customers/members please contact Kim Castellano at 201-328-2326, or email kim@powerofoneccom.org for more information.

Our goal is 300 backpacks filled with school supplies for K-5 students and 100 for Middle school students.

The Back2School Outreach mission is to provide underprivileged children with a free quality backpack filled with school supplies for her/his new school year. We work closely with principals, teachers, and community service workers and have become a bridge between the teacher and student by providing the student the supplies they need to succeed during the year.

For financial contributions to this project, please make checks payable to Power of One CCOM, Inc. mail to Back2School Outreach c/o Power of One CCOM., Inc, PO Box 6080 Clifton, NJ 07015. Power of One Coaching and Outreach Ministries, Inc. is a tax exempt 501(c)(3) non profit Organization. Your donation is tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law. (Tax Id # 45-3553999).