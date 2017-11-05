Win $500 in our 2nd Annual Gingerbread Architecture Challenge!

PENNSYLVANIA – Looking to participate in a fun team building exercise during the holidays? Showcase your architectural, engineering, and culinary skills and compete to win $500 in the Center’s second annual Gingerbread Architecture Challenge! The gingerbread structures will be displayed at the Center for Architecture and Design in the weeks leading up to Christmas and the winner will be determined by popular vote.

(PHOTO: “Palm Springs” by Romy Abraham, Daniel Abraham, + Endri Poletti

| Photo by Chris Kendig)

This competition is open to individuals and teams of any size and entries can come from anyone, including designers, architects, chefs, or just passionate foodies and makers! There is no age limitation, though entrants under the age of 18 must partner with at least one adult teammate.

DEADLINE EXTENDED!

Register (for FREE!) to participate by FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17 @ 11:59pm! We only have space to display 20 gingerbread creations, so registration is on a first-come basis. Delivery of completed houses will take place on Saturday, December 2nd.