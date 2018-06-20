Don't miss
June 20, 2018

BROWNE PUDDING CAKE

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
4 oz. semi-sweet chocolate, coarsely chopped
1/2 cup sugar
2 large eggs
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 cup unbleached all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1 1/3 cup near boiling water

Pre-heat oven to 375º and bring a kettle of water to a boil.
Have ready an 8 or 9 inch round ceramic or glass casserole.
Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over low heat.
Remove from heat and add chocolate to melt.
Wait about 5 minutes for chocolate to melt; then smooth the butter & chocolate with a whisk.
Whisk in sugar then the egg & vanilla until the batter is smooth.
Mix the dry ingredients in a small bowl.
Stir them into the chocolate mixture until smooth.
Scrape the batter into casserole.
Gently & slowly pour the near boiling water over the batter.
Bake for approximately 35 minutes.
When done, the top cake will be cooked through and the bottom layer will look like pudding.
Cool the cake on a rack for 10-20 minutes before serving.

Recipe by Mrs. Mary F. Kurowski