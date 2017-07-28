BROOKLYN (July 26, 2017) – The Brooklyn Nets will hold open auditions for the Brooklyn Nets Kids dance team on Saturday, August 5 at 10:30 a.m. at LIU Brooklyn Paramount Theatre at 1 University Plaza (at the corner of Flatbush and DeKalb Avenues). Registration begins at 10 a.m.

Celebrity choreographer Tanisha Scott will return as the Head Coach and Choreographer of the Brooklyn Nets Kids. Scott has worked with JAY-Z, Alicia Keys, Rihanna, and Sean Paul, among others. The Brooklyn Nets Kids dance team will perform at Brooklyn Nets home games at Barclays Center, and will represent the Brooklyn Nets at events and media appearances.

Members of the Brooklyn Nets Kids dance team have performed with renowned artists including Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey, and have also been featured on FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance.

For b-roll and photos from 2016-17 performances, please click here.

AUDITION REQUIREMENTS:

Doors open at 10 a.m., audition begins at 10:30 a.m.

Seeking boys and girls ages 6-13 with at least two years of dance training.

Dancers will be asked to demonstrate their ability to learn and perform choreography.

Tumbling and break-dancing skills are a plus, but not required.

Participants should wear dance attire and non-marking sneakers or dance shoes.

LIU Brooklyn is accessible by taking the B, Q or R train to DeKalb Ave. or the 2, 3, 4, or 5 trains to Nevins St.

For more information about the auditions, please visit http://www.nba.com/nets/15-16-kids-auditions.