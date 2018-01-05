NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Historical Society is proud to announce the release of its Genealogy Club’s newest local history publication: The Fallen of the Great War: World War 1 Casualties from Passaic County. This 200 page, softcover book commemorates over 350 valiant citizens from Passaic County who died during the “War to End all Wars.” They were ordinary people from all walks of life, living in large cities and small hamlets. Some were mill workers, farmers, and schoolboys. A minister and a nurse were also among the casualties. The one common thread was that they all made the supreme sacrifice for freedom. We owe them all a great debt and hope this book will help to preserve their memory. We also hope readers will be encouraged to visit some of the outstanding WW1 Memorials throughout the County listed in the book.

The book, which retails at $15.00, can be purchased in person in the Lambert Castle Museum gift shop or ordered by mail. Visit www.lambertcastle.org/bookstore/ to download the mail order form. Mail orders include a $6.00 shipping charge.



The Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest.