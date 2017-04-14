- Stealing The MarchPosted 1 week ago
- Check Out April Horoscope!Posted 2 weeks ago
- Clifton Centennial Events Update!Posted 2 weeks ago
- Clifton Centennial T-Shirts!Posted 1 month ago
- 2017 – Year of KosciuszkoPosted 2 months ago
- Clifton Centennial Events!Posted 2 months ago
- Truth About German Nazi CampsPosted 2 months ago
- Nothing’s Impossible Says WisniewskiPosted 5 months ago
- First Ever English Language PodcastPosted 10 months ago
Blueberry Buckle
Blueberry Buckle
INGREDIENTS:
3/4 c. sugar
2 eggs
1/4 c. butter or margarine
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 c. flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 c. buttermilk
1/4 tsp. salt
2 1/2 c. fresh or frozen blueberries (I used 3 cups)
FOR STREUSEL TOPPING:
1/4 c. sugar
1/4 c. packed brown sugar
1/4 c. butter or margarine
1/4 c. flour
1 tsp. cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350˚. Lightly grease a 9” square baking pan.
Combine ingredients for streusel topping and set aside.
Cream sugar & butter, beat in eggs and vanilla.
Combine flour, baking powder & salt, add flour mixture & buttermilk, alternate to batter.
Stir in berries. Spread batter in prepared pan. Sprinkle with streusel topping.
Bake for 25-30 min. or until knife inserted in center comes out clean.
Recipe by Josephine Zalondek