Blueberry Buckle

Blueberry Buckle

By on April 14, 2017

INGREDIENTS:
3/4 c. sugar
2 eggs
1/4 c. butter or margarine
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 c. flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 c. buttermilk
1/4 tsp. salt
2 1/2 c. fresh or frozen blueberries (I used 3 cups)

FOR STREUSEL TOPPING:
1/4 c. sugar
1/4 c. packed brown sugar
1/4 c. butter or margarine
1/4 c. flour
1 tsp. cinnamon

Preheat oven to 350˚. Lightly grease a 9” square baking pan.
Combine ingredients for streusel topping and set aside.
Cream sugar & butter, beat in eggs and vanilla.
Combine flour, baking powder & salt, add flour mixture & buttermilk, alternate to batter.
Stir in berries. Spread batter in prepared pan. Sprinkle with streusel topping.
Bake for 25-30 min. or until knife inserted in center comes out clean.

Recipe by Josephine Zalondek