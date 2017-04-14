Blueberry Buckle

INGREDIENTS:

3/4 c. sugar

2 eggs

1/4 c. butter or margarine

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 c. flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 c. buttermilk

1/4 tsp. salt

2 1/2 c. fresh or frozen blueberries (I used 3 cups)

FOR STREUSEL TOPPING:

1/4 c. sugar

1/4 c. packed brown sugar

1/4 c. butter or margarine

1/4 c. flour

1 tsp. cinnamon

Preheat oven to 350˚. Lightly grease a 9” square baking pan.

Combine ingredients for streusel topping and set aside.

Cream sugar & butter, beat in eggs and vanilla.

Combine flour, baking powder & salt, add flour mixture & buttermilk, alternate to batter.

Stir in berries. Spread batter in prepared pan. Sprinkle with streusel topping.

Bake for 25-30 min. or until knife inserted in center comes out clean.

Recipe by Josephine Zalondek