Blood Drive Thanks
Clifton Health Department and PBA #36 are happy to report that there was a great turnout at last week’s Clifton Community Blood Drive — higher than expected! Of the 36 people who registered, there were 14 first-timers. Altogether 29 pints of blood were collected that day. Each donor received two tickets to State Fair Meadowlands,
Most units of blood collected in our area by Community Blood Services are distributed to our local hospitals such as Hackensack Medical Center, St Joe’s Hospital in Paterson/Wayne, Englewood Hospital, Holy Name, Chilton, Hackensack Mountainside, etc. Predominantly, the blood is used for cancer patients, burn victims, open heart surgery, automobile accident victims, stabbing/shooting victims, and babies.
On behalf of all the people who will benefit from those 29 units of blood donated here on 6/15, the Clifton Health Department and PBA #36 thank you for supporting this effort. We’ll let you know when our next drive is scheduled.
Happy a safe and happy summer!
Leslie Leonard, BSN, RN
Public Health Nurse Supervisor
Clifton Health Department
900 Clifton Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
Phone: 973-470-5777