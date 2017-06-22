(TRENTON, NJ – June 22, 2017) – Legislation sponsored by Assembly Democrats Sheila Oliver, Tom Giblin and Mila Jasey to establish Montclair State University as a public research university was approved 75-0 by the Assembly on Thursday.

The bill would establish Montclair University as a public research university along with Rutgers, The State University, the New Jersey Institute of Technology, and Rowan University.

Currently, Montclair State University is one of eight state colleges in New Jersey.

“In the past 15 years Montclair State University has worked strategically and aggressively to grow its enrollment, faculty, and facilities, and that growth has enabled it to expand its educational programs and research initiatives,” said Speaker Emeritus Oliver (D- Essex). “Receiving numerous acknowledgements nationally as a research doctoral institution, it has clearly earned the designation of public research university by the state.”

In March 2016, the Office of the Secretary of Higher Education officially changed the programmatic mission of the institution to a doctoral degree-granting institution. In February 2016, the national Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, which is the widely recognized classification of United States institutions of higher education, recognized Montclair State University as a Research Doctoral University, based on the substantial growth at the university in doctoral-level education and research activity.

“Montclair State University, Rutgers, the State University, the New Jersey Institute of Technology and Rowan University are all now designated as research doctoral universities,” said Giblin (D-Essex, Passaic). “However, of these institutions only Montclair State University has not been recognized by the state of New Jersey as a public research university.”

“In light of the Montclair University’s actual and successful transformation to a research doctoral university, it is only appropriate for the state to recognize and designate the university as a public research university.” said Jasey (D- Essex, Morris).

NJ Assembly Democrats Press Release