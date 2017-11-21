(Paramus, NJ)- It’s beginning to feel a lot like winter. As the weather cools, the holidays approach and school breaks loom large, it can sometimes be a challenge to find activities that can be enjoyed by the whole family. With visits from Santa, two ice skating rinks and a beer garden, Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland at Van Saun County Park is a holiday gift to both children and adults.

Located on three-and-a-half acres of Van Saun County Park, Winter Wonderland transports visitors with its holiday décor and seasonally-themed activities. From the giant tinsel candy canes framing the entrance to the festive decorations throughout, visitors will feel like they have stepped into the North Pole. The centerpiece of the event is a massive Christmas tree, decorated with multicolored ornaments and topped with an illuminated star. The 70 municipalities of Bergen County have each been invited to decorate one of the 70 town trees, which will be donated to their communities for replanting at the end of this seasonal event. The main ice rink is more than twice the size of the rink featured during last year’s Winter Wonderland season.

“Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland is northern New Jersey’s premier winter attraction featuring two open air rinks, hospitality tent, indoor/outdoor beer garden, unlimited carousel rides, zoo events, some of the most popular food trucks in the state, and the Bergen County Express Train Ride!” said County Executive James Tedesco. “Children will enjoy visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, movies in Santa’s North Pole pavilion, face painting, games, and other activities.”

“Winter Wonderland has something for everyone, no matter what age or interest. In addition to our main ice rink for adults and older kids, we have a synthetic ice ‘Kids Rink’ designed especially for little ones who have never skated before. The carousel and train ride are fun for all ages and everyone can marvel at the illuminated holiday décor and activities spread throughout the site,” Tedesco continued.

Now in its second year, Winter Wonderland is expecting increased attendance. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.bergencountywinterwonderland.com and sponsor packages are customizable. Please see the document below for the full schedule of winter fun, including the Tree Lighting scheduled for November 25, 2017!