Hackensack, N.J. – Recently, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco hosted a news conference to display the County’s new mobile emergency responder driving simulators to help train Firefighters, school bus drivers, EMS personnel and Law Enforcement at One Bergen County Plaza. The County simulators are the only mobile simulators in the state of New Jersey. (The attached photos are of County Executive Tedesco in the mobile training simulator).

The vehicle, which is brought to a location of convenience so first responders do not have to travel to a training center, will enable trainees to experience Fire calls, traffic stops and high-speed pursuits, appropriate use of sirens and lights, negotiation of crowded intersections, and other risk management skills. Bergen County municipalities can use the simulator for free to help train their personnel .

Bergen County paid $92,000 for this initiative, however there was an additional $90,000 in software upgrades and installation into the trailer. That $90,000 came from three different sources: The Bergen County Prosecutor’s forfeiture funds, and two Joint Insurance Funds.