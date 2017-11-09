Don't miss
Balsamic Roasted Beets
By on November 9, 2017

BALSAMIC ROASTED BEETS

INGREDIENTS
3 medium beets
1/4 c. orange juice
2 T. Balsamic vinegar
1 T. sugar
Salt & pepper to taste
Mint or star anise

Preheat oven to 400˚. Scrub beets leaving root and 1” stem on beets.
Wrap in foil. Bake 1 hour. Cool. Peel and cut beets into wedges.
Combine juice, vinegar, sugar and mint or anise in a saucepan.
Cook to reduce to 1/3 c. Discard mint or anise.
Cool and serve on a salad of greens and feta or goat cheese.

SOUTHERN PIMENTO CHEESE

INGREDIENTS
8      oz. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
1/2   c. mayonnaise
1/4   c. onions, finely chopped
1       2 oz. jar minced pimentos, drained
1       tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1       tsp. sugar

Stir together cheese, pimentos, sugar and mayonnaise in a bowl.
Add onions and Worcestershire sauce and mix well.
Serve with toasted bread or crackers.

Recipe by Clare Siedlarczyk