- Free Golf For VeteransPosted 4 days ago
- Welcome Polonia!Posted 2 weeks ago
- Check Out October Horoscope!Posted 2 weeks ago
- Clifton’s Centennial GalaPosted 1 month ago
- Selfie for MaryPosted 1 month ago
- Who Do You Like?Posted 2 months ago
- Kosciuszko Means FreedomPosted 2 months ago
- Check Out Video On Blood ShortagePosted 4 months ago
- Selfie for MaryPosted 6 months ago
- Proper Funding for Clifton SchoolsPosted 7 months ago
Balsamic Roasted Beets
Southern Pimento Cheese
BALSAMIC ROASTED BEETS
INGREDIENTS
3 medium beets
1/4 c. orange juice
2 T. Balsamic vinegar
1 T. sugar
Salt & pepper to taste
Mint or star anise
Preheat oven to 400˚. Scrub beets leaving root and 1” stem on beets.
Wrap in foil. Bake 1 hour. Cool. Peel and cut beets into wedges.
Combine juice, vinegar, sugar and mint or anise in a saucepan.
Cook to reduce to 1/3 c. Discard mint or anise.
Cool and serve on a salad of greens and feta or goat cheese.
SOUTHERN PIMENTO CHEESE
INGREDIENTS
8 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
1/2 c. mayonnaise
1/4 c. onions, finely chopped
1 2 oz. jar minced pimentos, drained
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp. sugar
Stir together cheese, pimentos, sugar and mayonnaise in a bowl.
Add onions and Worcestershire sauce and mix well.
Serve with toasted bread or crackers.
Recipe by Clare Siedlarczyk