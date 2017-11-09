BALSAMIC ROASTED BEETS

INGREDIENTS

3 medium beets

1/4 c. orange juice

2 T. Balsamic vinegar

1 T. sugar

Salt & pepper to taste

Mint or star anise

Preheat oven to 400˚. Scrub beets leaving root and 1” stem on beets.

Wrap in foil. Bake 1 hour. Cool. Peel and cut beets into wedges.

Combine juice, vinegar, sugar and mint or anise in a saucepan.

Cook to reduce to 1/3 c. Discard mint or anise.

Cool and serve on a salad of greens and feta or goat cheese.

SOUTHERN PIMENTO CHEESE

INGREDIENTS

8 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 c. mayonnaise

1/4 c. onions, finely chopped

1 2 oz. jar minced pimentos, drained

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. sugar

Stir together cheese, pimentos, sugar and mayonnaise in a bowl.

Add onions and Worcestershire sauce and mix well.

Serve with toasted bread or crackers.

Recipe by Clare Siedlarczyk