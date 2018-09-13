Don't miss
September 13, 2018

BAKER
Overnight hours, 10 pm-6 am.
Responsible for baking sweet goods and breads.
Preparing sweet goods and breads for the following day.
Frying and preparing donuts.
Must speak English and have transportation.
$15 per hour
Call Rocco at 973-743-1480
(New Jersey)