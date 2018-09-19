BAKED POTATO WITH CREAM

7 medium potatoes (about 7 cups) peeled and sliced 1/2-inch thick

2 c. heavy cream

4 tbs. freshly ground parmesan cheese

Salt & pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 450º (425º if using a glass baking dish).

Place half of potatoes in a 13” x 9” baking dish sprayed with non-stick cooking spray.

Pour half of the cream, sprinkle with salt and pepper and half of the parmesan cheese on top of the potatoes. Layer with remaining potatoes, cream and parmesan cheese.

Bake for about 45 minutes or until golden brown.

Watch closely the last 15 minutes to see if it is getting too brown and cover with foil.

Baking time can vary according to how thick the potatoes are sliced.

Also, cooking time will take longer if you use a smaller, deeper dish.

Makes 6 servings.

Recipe by Mary F. Kurowski