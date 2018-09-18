CLIFTON, NJ – Power of One would like to thank the Clifton community for supporting this year’s Back2School Outreach program. Through the generous support of the local community and business’, a total of 620 backpacks filled with school supplies have been collected and distributed to children in need. All Title I – K-8 Schools in Clifton and community resource representatives working with families received their allocated amounts this year and were ready for the first week of school. The distributed backpacks are continually being handed out by school Principals, and faculty as needs arise throughout the school year.

The Back2School Outreach mission is to provide underprivileged children with a free quality backpack filled with school supplies for her/his new school year. The program has helped over 2,000 elementary K-8 school students in the City of Clifton. Backpacks are made available to all Title I schools and schools in need during the first weeks of school.

###

Power of One CCOM, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization committed to serving the disadvantaged by providing life coaching and outreach to the local community. Power of One is organized to operate as a charitable program for the disadvantaged in providing life coaching, counseling, mentoring, and outreach by means of group, one to one sessions, workshops, conferences and community outreach projects.

To learn more, please contact: Kim Castellano, Mission Director, 201-328-2326 or kim@powerofoneccom.org

Pictured: Back2School Outreach community volunteers with Power of One’s Mission Director Kim Castellano. The Back2School Outreach collected over 620 backpacks filled with school supplies and were distributed to children in need.