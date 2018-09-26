Crazy Horse, SD – Looking for a great outdoor activity in the Black Hills? Try a hike to the top of Crazy Horse Memorial on Sunday, September 30, 2018. The 10K (6.2mile) round trip to the top of the Mountain Carving is open to the public.

Admission to the Memorial is waived for Volksmarchers (hikers) with a donation of three cans (3) of food per person requested. Regular admission rates apply to non-hikers. Registration for the hike, sponsored by the Black Hills Chapter of the American Volkssport Association, is $3.00 per person. Gates open at 6:00 a.m., registration begins at 7:00 a.m. and closes at 1:00 p.m. The walk itself will start at 8:00 a.m. and all participants must be off the trail by 4:00 p.m. The trail winds through Crazy Horse Memorial grounds with the turnaround point on the Arm of Crazy Horse. Once at the top, you will be standing directly in front of Crazy Horse’s Face. Those who have previously completed the hike will notice the subtle changes due to recent work done by the Mountain Crew this past summer to seal the seamlines from weather. You will see how much work has been accomplished on both sides of Crazy Horse’s Hand and Forearm since last year at this time. The view along the way to the top of the Mountain is spectacular.

This is a very popular event: shuttle buses are available from the parking areas to the registration tent, pets are not allowed on the trail, and the trail is not suitable for strollers or wheelchairs. Water and aid stations will be located along the trail.

The entire complex will be open for your enjoyment as you are invited to tour the Museums, Cultural Center and the Original Studio Home of the Ziolkowski family. Laughing Water Restaurant and Korczak’s Heritage Gift Shop® will open at 6:00 a.m. Laughing Water Restaurant will serve breakfast from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

Crazy Horse is located at 12151 Avenue of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, South Dakota 57730. For more information visit the website at: crazyhorse

About Crazy Horse Memorial

Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation’s mission is to honor, protect, and preserve the culture, traditions, and living heritage of the Indians of North America. The Memorial fulfills its mission by continuing the progress on the world’s largest mountain sculpture, acting as a repository for Native American artifacts, arts and crafts through the INDIAN MUSEUM OF NORTH AMERICA® and the NATIVE AMERICAN EDUCATIONAL & CULTURAL CENTER®; by establishing and operating the INDIAN UNIVERSITY OF NORTH AMERICA®, and when practical, a medical training center for American Indians.