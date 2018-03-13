Home   >   Classifieds   >   Automotive Technician and Mechanic

By on March 13, 2018

Automotive Technician and Mechanic
in Newark, NJ.
Full-Time position
8 am to 5 pm Monday to Friday.
Salary according to skill.
Must have own tools and
strong electrical and computer diagnostics skills.
Call Ashley at (973) 624-7333.