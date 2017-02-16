Don't miss
Auto Body Frame Technician
By PostEagle on February 16, 2017
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
Looking for an experienced and skilled body man
for an immediate full time position in a high volume modern shop.
Car-O-Liner experience preferred.
Must be a team player and have pride in their work.
Hours are 8:00 to 4:30 Monday through Friday.
Must be reliable.
Salary based on skill and experience, benefits provided.
Please call Henry @ 973-835-9980.