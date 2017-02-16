Auto Body Frame Technician

POMPTON LAKES, NJ

Looking for an experienced and skilled body man

for an immediate full time position in a high volume modern shop.

Car-O-Liner experience preferred.

Must be a team player and have pride in their work.

Hours are 8:00 to 4:30 Monday through Friday.

Must be reliable.

Salary based on skill and experience, benefits provided.

Please call Henry @ 973-835-9980.

