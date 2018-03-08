Assistant Technician/Mechanic – start at $15.00/hour

We are currently looking for full time machine technicians

for our hardwood floor manufacturing facility located in Ridgefield, NJ.

Must be able to set up, repair, maintain, and clean machinery.

Must also be skilled in diagnosing malfunctions and quickly repair or adjust

and test the machines to make sure they are working properly.

Duties also include preventive maintenance and calibration of machines.

Mechanical aptitude, the ability to read and understand schematics/technical drawing

and problem-solving abilities are required.

This is a two shift manufacturing facility,

so down time on our production line must be kept to a minimum.

Please send resumes to jobs@rqfloors.com