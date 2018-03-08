Home   >   Classifieds   >   Assistant Technician/Mechanic

Assistant Technician/Mechanic

By on March 8, 2018

Assistant Technician/Mechanic – start at $15.00/hour
We are currently looking for full time machine technicians
for our hardwood floor manufacturing facility located in Ridgefield, NJ.

Must be able to set up, repair, maintain, and clean machinery.
Must also be skilled in diagnosing malfunctions and quickly repair or adjust
and test the machines to make sure they are working properly.
Duties also include preventive maintenance and calibration of machines.
Mechanical aptitude, the ability to read and understand schematics/technical drawing
and problem-solving abilities are required.

This is a two shift manufacturing facility,
so down time on our production line must be kept to a minimum.
Please send resumes to jobs@rqfloors.com