Don't miss
- Awake Poland!Posted 2 weeks ago
- Check Out February Horoscope!Posted 4 weeks ago
- Check Out President of Poland’s Speech Defending PolandPosted 1 month ago
- Statement by Prime Minister Mateusz MorawieckiPosted 1 month ago
- “No Polish Death Camps” Law Revoked?Posted 1 month ago
- Check Out Warsaw Independence Day March VideoPosted 3 months ago
- Kosciuszko Means FreedomPosted 6 months ago
- Truth About German Nazi CampsPosted 1 year ago
- First Ever English Language PodcastPosted 2 years ago
Assistant Technician/Mechanic
By PostEagle on March 8, 2018
Assistant Technician/Mechanic – start at $15.00/hour
We are currently looking for full time machine technicians
for our hardwood floor manufacturing facility located in Ridgefield, NJ.
Must be able to set up, repair, maintain, and clean machinery.
Must also be skilled in diagnosing malfunctions and quickly repair or adjust
and test the machines to make sure they are working properly.
Duties also include preventive maintenance and calibration of machines.
Mechanical aptitude, the ability to read and understand schematics/technical drawing
and problem-solving abilities are required.
This is a two shift manufacturing facility,
so down time on our production line must be kept to a minimum.
Please send resumes to jobs@rqfloors.com