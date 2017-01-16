CLIFTON, NJ – Matt Grabowski, “Garbo”, as he was known in the music industry, had an extensive background in music. He started playing music at the age of 7 – percussion, drums, keyboards, guitar and bass guitar. He also loved to sing. Matt majored in music at Jersey City State College, and was the owner of CMI Records, an independent label. Matt wrote, arranged and produced numerous recordings that have charted on radio in the states and overseas. After playing in bands since 11 years of age, one which he started with his brother Ray called CERBERUS, Matt launched a solo career under the name MATT GARBO and released 9 CD’s which received numerous awards from Billboard and also charted on the A/C charts. He appeared on many television, personality and news shows regarding his music throughout the years.

Because of his love for music, the Athenia Business Association of Clifton, NJ established a music scholarship in Matt’s name to benefit graduating Clifton High School students. The Matt “Garbo” Grabowski Music Scholarship, in the amount of $1,000.00, was awarded for the first time last year (2016) to Marc Pannullo at the Clifton High School Awards Ceremony on May 26, 2016.

Applications are now available in the guidance department or by contacting the ABA for Clifton High School seniors who are majoring in music and interested in the scholarship.

For more information about the scholarship, or if you would like to donate to the scholarship fund, please contact the ABA, 800 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013.

Note: Matt Grabowski was a Councilman in Clifton up until his death in 2015. He served from 2010 – 2015. He was also the President of the ABA.