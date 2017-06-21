NOMINATIONS ARE DUE IN SEPTEMBER FOR AWARDS IN NINE CATEGORIES

TRENTON, NJ – Leaders in New Jersey’s environmental, academic, business, science, government, nonprofit and youth sectors are encouraged to showcase their environmental accomplishments by submitting nominations for consideration in the annual Governor’s Environmental Excellence Awards (GEEA) program.

The GEEA program recognizes outstanding environmental performance, program and projects throughout the state. The award honors individuals, businesses, institutions, communities, organizations, educators, youth and others who have made significant contributions to environmental protection in New Jersey. Since its establishment in 2000, the program has recognized 160 winners for their accomplishments.

“This award program honors those among us whose commitment and dedication to environmental excellence is unwavering,” said Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Bob Martin. “The efforts of these winners not only demonstrate outstanding leadership, but how their accomplishments benefit the people of New Jersey.”

Nominations may be submitted through September 29, 2017 in these categories: Clean Air, Water Resources, Healthy Ecosystems, Innovative Technology, Land Conservation, Healthy and Sustainable Communities, and Healthy and Sustainable Businesses and Environmental Education. The Environmental Education category is divided into two areas – one for adult-led education initiatives and one for projects that are student-led or have succeeded because of a high level of student involvement.

“The level of commitment and creativity we see from these award submissions never ceases to amaze me,” said David Zimmer, Executive Director of the New Jersey Environmental Infrastructure Trust, which is a primary supporter of the awards program. “On behalf of the NJEIT Board and our staff, we celebrate the passion and environmental successes recognized by this valuable awards program and are proud to be associated with it.”

The GEEA program is sponsored by the DEP, NJEIT and the New Jersey Corporation for Advanced Technology, in partnership with the New Jersey League of Municipalities. Award winners will be honored at a luncheon and program to be held in December in Trenton.

Completed 2017 applications are due to the DEP by 5 p.m. September 29, 2017.

For a 2017 nominating application and other awards information, visit: www.nj.gov/dep/eeawards/index.html

To learn more about the program, call Tanya Oznowich at (609) 984-9802 or email Tanya.Oznowich@dep.nj.gov