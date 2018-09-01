TRENTON, NJ –New Jersey’s leaders in a variety of public and private sectors are invited to submit nominations showcasing their environmental accomplishments by applying for consideration in the annual Governor’s Environmental Excellence Awards program.

The excellence awards honor outstanding environmental performance, programs and projects from around the state. Awards are given to individuals, businesses, institutions, communities, organizations, educators and youth who have made significant contributions to protecting the environment in New Jersey. Since its establishment in 2000, the program has honored 170 winners for their environmental achievements.

“Honoring our environmental leaders every year reaffirms to all that New Jersey is committed to protecting the environment and setting a national example by reducing the impacts of climate change, repairing water infrastructure and improving sustainability,” Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe said. “The work of those nominated for excellence in protecting our environment benefits everyone.”

Nominations may be submitted through Friday, Oct. 5 in these categories: Clean Air, Water Resources, Healthy Ecosystems and Habitats, Innovative Technology, Land Conservation, Healthy and Sustainable Communities, Healthy and Sustainable Businesses, and two categories in Environmental Education: Educator-Led and Student-Led Projects.

The excellence awards program is sponsored by the DEP, New Jersey Infrastructure Bank (formerly known as the New Jersey Environmental Infrastructure Trust), and the New Jersey Corporation for Advanced Technology. Award winners will be honored at a luncheon in December in Trenton, or elsewhere in Mercer County.

“The New Jersey Infrastructure Bank is proud to recognize those who honor and protect the environment through innovative conservation and sustainability efforts,” Executive Director David Zimmer said. “Our winners set a very high bar every year for environmental excellence and their successes are worth recognizing and celebrating.”

The New Jersey Infrastructure Bank is an independent State Financing Authority that partners with peer agencies to provide low-interest-rate financing of infrastructure projects throughout the state. The bank, in partnership with the DEP, administers the New Jersey Water Bank to make low-interest-rate loans to governmental and public water systems for wastewater, storm water and drinking water infrastructure projects to preserve and protect water quality and public health. Beginning in state fiscal year 2019 the bank will partner with the state Department of Transportation for transportation infrastructure projects. The bank also has supported sustainable economic development throughout the state.

Completed applications for the 2018 awards program are due to the DEP by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5.

For a 2018 nominating application and other awards information, visit https://www.nj.gov/dep/awards/

To learn more about the program, call DEP employee Tanya Oznowich at (609) 984-9802 or email Tanya.Oznowich@dep.nj.gov

For more on the Infrastructure Bank and its financing programs, visit www.njib.gov Follow the DEP on Twitter @NewJerseyDEP