Applicants Sought For Hundreds Of Peak-Season Jobs At State Parks, Forests And Historic Sites

TRENTON, NJ – The New Jersey State Park Service is seeking applicants for hundreds of peak-season jobs at parks, forests, recreation areas and historic sites throughout the state, the Department of Environmental Protection announced today (February 9, 2018).

Each year the State Park Service hires hundreds of people to fill peak-season jobs These jobs are essential to the operations of the State Park Service and include lifeguards, visitor service assistants, nature and history educators, and maintenance workers.

“Seasonal workers serve an important function at our parks, forests, recreation areas and historic sites, helping us to showcase our natural and historic treasures at our busiest time of year,” said Mark Texel, Director of the Division of Parks and Forestry. “Equally important, these jobs provide rewarding learning experiences.”

The number and types of positions available varies depending on activities at each location in the State Park Service system. The busiest part of the season is Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Some parks are hiring to fill positions from April through October, particularly those with camping. The Park Service will work with applicants, such as students and teachers, whose availability may be limited to weekends during certain months of the year.

Applicants must be 16 or older. They are encouraged to check with the park office of their choice about specific positions, scheduling and other job-related inquiries by Thursday, March 1.

Seasonal employees are required to work weekends and holidays because facilities are open seven days a week. Most jobs are outdoors.

Lifeguard positions are anticipated at 14 swimming areas across the state, such as Island Beach State Park, the Atsion Recreation Area in Wharton State Forest and the Spruce Run Recreation Area in Hunterdon County.

Candidates must pass running and swim tests prior to employment. The Park Service will train lifeguards in cardiopulmonary resuscitation/Automated External Defibrillators, first aid and other medical matters, and help applicants obtain U.S. Lifesaving Association certification.

Office workers and visitor service assistants provide customer service functions such as registering campers, answering phone calls, providing recordkeeping, handling sales transactions, and other duties as required.

Nature and history educators work with park naturalists and historians at interpretive centers and work with the public. Typical activities include giving tours, demonstrating or explaining a craft, and preparing materials. These positions may also be assigned specific projects by their supervisor.

General maintenance workers help to maintain grounds and buildings, and keep areas free of litter. Seasonal visitor service workers provide information to visitors, report emergencies and direct traffic and perform visual inspections of facilities and grounds.

The New Jersey Division of Parks and Forestry oversees some 50 state parks, forests, recreation areas, battlefields, historic sites and marinas that annually draw millions of visitors and are a key contributor to the state’s tourism economy.

To learn more about which locations are accepting applications or to apply for a specific position, visit: www.njparksandforests.org/parks/jobs.html or visit your local park office.

