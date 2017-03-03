APPLES IN BLANKETS

(Jabluszka w Ciescie)

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb. apples, pared and cored

2 eggs

1/3 c. sugar

dash salt

1 1/4 c. all purpose flour

1/3 c. dairy sour cream

1/4 c. buttermilk

Fat for deep frying – heated to 365˚F

Confectioner’s sugar

Nutmeg or cinnamon (optional)

Slice apples crosswise to make rings about 3/8 inch thick.

Beat eggs with sugar until thick and foamy. Add salt.

Beat in small amounts of flour alternately with sour cream and buttermilk.

Beat until batter is well mixed.

Coat apple slices with batter. Fry in hot fat until golden. Drain on paper towels.

Sprinkle with confectioner’s sugar. Add a dash of nutmeg or cinnamon, if desired.

Makes about 14.

Recipe by Clara (Kosciuszko) Hemming