Apple-Upside Down Banana Cake

INGREDIENTS:

1 T. margarine, melted

1/4 c. light brown sugar, packed

1 1⁄2 c. McIntosh apples- peeled & sliced thin (Winesap apples may also be used)

1 1⁄4 c. King Arthur unbleached flour

1 1⁄4 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/8 tsp. salt

1/4 c. margarine, softened

1/3 c. granulated sugar

1/3 c. light brown sugar, packed

1/2 c. ripe bananas, mashed

1 1⁄2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 X-large egg

1/4 c. pure orange juice

3 T. almonds, chopped

Preheat oven to 350˚.

Coat bottom of a 9” round cake pan with melted margarine.

Sprinkle 1/4 c. brown sugar over margarine.

Arrange apple slices spokelike, starting from edges to center; set aside.

Combine flour and next 5 ingredients in a bowl; stir well. Set aside.

Beat 1/4 c. margarine, sugar (granulated) and 1/3 c. brown sugar at med. speed – blend well. Add bananas, vanilla and egg, beat well. Add flour mixture to creamed mixture alternately with orange juice, beginning and ending with flour mixture; beat well after each addition. Stir in almonds. Pour batter over apple slices.

Bake 350˚ oven for about 30 minutes.

Let cool in pan for 5 minutes, loosen cake from sides of pan, invert onto cake plate,

serve warm.

Recipe by Manya Dybicz Lewandowski