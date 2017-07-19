Don't miss
Apple-Upside Down Banana Cake

By on July 19, 2017

INGREDIENTS:
1 T. margarine, melted
1/4 c. light brown sugar, packed
1 1⁄2 c. McIntosh apples- peeled & sliced thin (Winesap apples may also be used)
1 1⁄4 c. King Arthur unbleached flour
1 1⁄4 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg
1/8 tsp. salt
1/4 c. margarine, softened
1/3 c. granulated sugar
1/3 c. light brown sugar, packed
1/2 c. ripe bananas, mashed
1 1⁄2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
1 X-large egg
1/4 c. pure orange juice
3 T. almonds, chopped

Preheat oven to 350˚.
Coat bottom of a 9” round cake pan with melted margarine.
Sprinkle 1/4 c. brown sugar over margarine.
Arrange apple slices spokelike, starting from edges to center; set aside.

Combine flour and next 5 ingredients in a bowl; stir well. Set aside.
Beat 1/4 c. margarine, sugar (granulated) and 1/3 c. brown sugar at med. speed – blend well. Add bananas, vanilla and egg, beat well. Add flour mixture to creamed mixture alternately with orange juice, beginning and ending with flour mixture; beat well after each addition. Stir in almonds. Pour batter over apple slices.

Bake 350˚ oven for about 30 minutes.
Let cool in pan for 5 minutes, loosen cake from sides of pan, invert onto cake plate,
serve warm.

Recipe by Manya Dybicz Lewandowski

 