Apple Cheddar Crumble

1/4 c. flour

1/4 c. oatmeal

1/2 c. sugar

4 T. butter, softened

1/4 t. cinnamon

1/4 t. ground coriander

1/4 t. nutmeg

4 tart apples, peeled, cored and coarsely chopped

Juice of one lemon

1 c. sharp cheddar, shredded

Lightly mix flour, oatmeal, sugar, butter and spices until coarse and crumbly.

Toss apples in lemon juice. Add sharp cheddar cheese to apple mixture.

Divide apple and cheese mixture evenly between six 1-cup

ovenproof dishes or custard cups.

Top with flour mixture.

Bake at 375º for 25-35 minutes.

Recipe by American Dairy Association