Don't miss
- Frozen Dessert Causing Adverse EffectsPosted 1 month ago
- Poland-USA: A Special Relationship?Posted 3 months ago
- Calling All Singers!Posted 3 months ago
- Firefighter Cancer Registry Act Signed Into LawPosted 3 months ago
- Remembrance Ride 44Posted 4 months ago
- Check Out May Horoscope!Posted 5 months ago
- Giving Farmers A Helping HandPosted 5 months ago
- Message To US CongressPosted 6 months ago
- PMI Challenges Menendez AIPAC SpeechPosted 7 months ago
- Awake Poland!Posted 8 months ago
Apple Cheddar Crumble
By PostEagle on October 7, 2018
Apple Cheddar Crumble
1/4 c. flour
1/4 c. oatmeal
1/2 c. sugar
4 T. butter, softened
1/4 t. cinnamon
1/4 t. ground coriander
1/4 t. nutmeg
4 tart apples, peeled, cored and coarsely chopped
Juice of one lemon
1 c. sharp cheddar, shredded
Lightly mix flour, oatmeal, sugar, butter and spices until coarse and crumbly.
Toss apples in lemon juice. Add sharp cheddar cheese to apple mixture.
Divide apple and cheese mixture evenly between six 1-cup
ovenproof dishes or custard cups.
Top with flour mixture.
Bake at 375º for 25-35 minutes.
Recipe by American Dairy Association