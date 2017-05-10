Don't miss
Apartments – Montclair, NJ
By PostEagle on May 10, 2017
45 CHURCH ST. APARTMENTS
(Montclair, New Jersey 07041)
Ready Now – High-end Renovated 1 Bedroom – $1750
One Year Lease Minimum
Income requirement – $70,000 (proof required)
Security Deposit – $2,625
$600 Parking Credit w/Signed Lease
$500 Rent Credit
Gift Basket
Heat and Hot Water Included
Elevator Building
Wall-Mounted Air-Conditioning Unit
Telephone Entry System
On-Site Laundry Facilities
On-Site Resident Manager
24 Hour Emergency Service
INCOME & CREDIT REQUIREMENTS
NO PETS
For appointments, please call our Leasing Agent at: 973-992-1555, Ext. 248
Affiliated Management, Inc.
www.affiliatedmgmt.com