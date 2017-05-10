Apartments – Montclair, NJ

Don't miss
By on May 10, 2017

45 CHURCH ST. APARTMENTS
(Montclair, New Jersey 07041)
Ready Now – High-end Renovated 1 Bedroom – $1750

One Year Lease Minimum
Income requirement – $70,000 (proof required)
Security Deposit – $2,625
$600 Parking Credit w/Signed Lease
$500 Rent Credit
Gift Basket
Heat and Hot Water Included 
Elevator Building
Wall-Mounted Air-Conditioning Unit 
Telephone Entry System 
On-Site Laundry Facilities 
On-Site Resident Manager 
24 Hour Emergency Service 
INCOME & CREDIT REQUIREMENTS
NO PETS

For appointments, please call our Leasing Agent at: 973-992-1555, Ext. 248

Affiliated Management, Inc.
www.affiliatedmgmt.com