Apartment for Rent – Linden, NJ

By on April 22, 2017

APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LINDEN-NJ
SITUATED IN CLOSED CONDOMINIUM, SAFE,
2 BEDROOMS- 2 COMPLETE BATHS, WALK-IN CLOSETS
LAUNDRY ROOM INSIDE APARTMENT
1 CAR PARKING, NEAR SCHOOLS, NEAR TRAIN, NEAR MANY CONVENIENCES.
READY TO MOVE IN, CLEAN, NEWLY RENOVATED. NO PETS
1,600/MO PLUS DEPOSIT.
MUST SEE TO BELIEVE
Call 908-294-1001