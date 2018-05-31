Hackensack, N.J. — Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that the 22nd Annual Bergen County Home Ownership Fair will take place on Saturday, June 2nd, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hasbrouck Heights Hilton at 650 Terrace Avenue in Hasbrouck Heights. The annual event is sponsored and organized by the Bergen County Division of Community Development and admission is free.

“The Home Ownership Fair is held every year to provide a one stop source of information and resources for anyone looking to purchase a new home in Bergen County,” said County Executive Tedesco. “It is an especially helpful event for first time homebuyers and low and moderate income families looking to learn the ins-and-outs of the home buying process and the services available to them.”

Fair Exhibitors will include realtors, bankers, mortgage companies, credit counselors, home inspectors, and other experts who are ready to answer questions ranging from obtaining a mortgage all the way through to the steps needed to take to keep your mortgage.

Hands-on live workshops will be held throughout the day with subjects that include the “ABCs of Home Ownership” the “American Dream Program;” “How to Work with a Realtor” (English &Spanish); ABCs on “Closing on Your Home” (English and Spanish); “Let’s Talk Credit;” “Home Inspections;” and “New Jersey Housing and Mortgage & Finance Agency,” who will have information and resources for mortgage foreclosure and delinquency, as well as their SMART Start program.

Representatives of the Bergen County Division of Community Development Homeownership Center will be on hand to discuss their programs that assist with down payments and home improvements.

The annual event, which is free to all, is sponsored by the Bergen County Division of Community Development in conjunction with NVE Bank, TD Bank Charitable, Bogota Savings Bank, Lakeland Bank, Atlantic Stewardship Bank, Oritani Bank Charitable, Spencer Savings Bank and new banking sponsor Residential Home Funding Corp. Also, the community support of the Fair Housing Council of Northern, NJ and NJ Citizen Action.

For more information please feel free to contact Jacqui Atkins at 201.336.7206.