WASHINGTON, DC – Join us for the opening of the Exhibit – Anders Army – Trail of Hope – on Thursday, November 9, 2017 @ 4:00 pm at the McGhee Library – Intercultural Center (ICC) 301, Georgetown University, 37th & O Streets NW, Washington, DC 20007. Remarks by: Iwona Sadowska, Director of Polish Studies, Georgetown University; Piotr Wilczek, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland and Senator Anna Maria Anders, State Secretary, Plenipotentiary of the Prime Minister for International Dialogue. The exhibit about an odyssey across three continents presents the unique and important history of the Polish II Corps and General Anders. The history of the Polish II Corps is perhaps unlike that of any other fighting formation in modern history. For the depths of Siberia, through the deserts of Persia, to the hills of Italy, the Polish II Corps truly crossed a trial of hope in their determination to fight for your freedom and ours. Free admission – no registration required The exhibition will be on display November 9 – 17, 2017 at the Intercultural Center, Georgetown University.

– Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Washington, D.C.

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter