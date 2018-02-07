An Afternoon of Swing, R&B and Blues At Passaic Public Library

Passaic, NJ – Passaic Public Library presents the Second Sunday Concert Series first performance

of the year! Join us for a free concert featuring, Al and the Frostkings performing “An Afternoon of Swing, R&B, and

Blues” on Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 3:00 PM. A four piece band – includes the West Coast swing stylings of Louis

Jordan and T-Bone Walker to the classic blues of Luther Johnson, B.B. King to the R&B of Wilson Picket and Herbie

Hancock. This program will be held on the 2nd Floor Exhibit Hall at the Passaic Public Library,195 Gregory Avenue,

Passaic, NJ 07055. For more information, please call the Reference Department at 973-779-0474 ext. 11.

