- Check Out President of Poland’s Speech Defending PolandPosted 4 days ago
- Statement by Prime Minister Mateusz MorawieckiPosted 4 days ago
- “No Polish Death Camps” Law Revoked?Posted 1 week ago
- Check Out January Horoscope!Posted 1 month ago
- Check Out Warsaw Independence Day March VideoPosted 2 months ago
- Kosciuszko Means FreedomPosted 5 months ago
- Truth About German Nazi CampsPosted 1 year ago
- First Ever English Language PodcastPosted 2 years ago
An Afternoon of Swing, R&B and Blues At Passaic Public Library
Passaic, NJ – Passaic Public Library presents the Second Sunday Concert Series first performance
of the year! Join us for a free concert featuring, Al and the Frostkings performing “An Afternoon of Swing, R&B, and
Blues” on Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 3:00 PM. A four piece band – includes the West Coast swing stylings of Louis
Jordan and T-Bone Walker to the classic blues of Luther Johnson, B.B. King to the R&B of Wilson Picket and Herbie
Hancock. This program will be held on the 2nd Floor Exhibit Hall at the Passaic Public Library,195 Gregory Avenue,
Passaic, NJ 07055. For more information, please call the Reference Department at 973-779-0474 ext. 11.