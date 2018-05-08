To the Editor:

For centuries, America has been a beacon of hope to those seeking a better life.

Over 65 million people have been forced from their homes because of violence, persecution, and war. Yet the U.S. is on track to take in its lowest number of refugees since 1980. We cannot close our doors on these most vulnerable. That is why I led a letter with 126 fellow congressmembers urging Donald Trump to increase the acceptance rate of refugees during his presidency.

As we endure the worst refugee crisis in history, let us recommit ourselves to that most American of beliefs: E Pluribus Unum. From the many, we are one. Our forebears certainly appreciated that principle.

U.S. Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr.

New Jersey