NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs will hold its “After-Holiday” E-Waste Collection on Saturday, February 4, 2017 with a snow date of Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm rain or shine (with the exception of snow) at the Passaic County Para-transit Facility Parking Lot, 1310 Route 23 North in Wayne. Passaic County’s Computer & Electronics Recycling Collection Program which is free of charge to participants, accepts virtually all computer and electronic items, including monitors, hard-drives, modems, keyboards, telephones and their systems, copiers, printers, phonographs, CD players, stereo systems, televisions, radios, fax machines, VCRs, DVD players, cell phones, laser and ink jet toner cartridges, video game systems, and up to 25 floppy disks, video games and/or VHS tapes per household. There is also a limit of 5 computer monitors and or TVs in total per household/business.

Businesses may participate in Passaic County’s program at no fee, but must call to pre-register to ensure that they do not have a larger quantity of material than the recycler can handle on that day. In the event that a business has too large a quantity (generally over 25 individual pieces), the business may make an appointment with the recycler to pick up at their facility on-site for a fee.

For further information, or for businesses to pre-register, please call Passaic County’s Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs at (973) 305-5738. Recycling services provided by Advanced Recovery, Newark, NJ and Port Jervis, NY.