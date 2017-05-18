NEW JERSEY – During the month of April, Power of One Outreach Ministries with the help of their sponsor CSBK (Clifton Savings Bank), organized a community wide food drive which provided kid friendly food for children during Spring Break. The food drive provided 3 days of food for over 20 families in our elementary Schools. It’s exciting to see the Clifton community unite by bringing hope and provision, to those who may be in a crisis or who are in need.

Special thanks to CSBK (Clifton Savings Bank) staff and Community Liaison, Maria Kosmider who led the outreach and collected food donations in our community. Many thanks to all those who donated during the drive. Maryann Gorman of St Brendan School- Kids Helping Kids Club, Laurie Kirwin (owner) from In-Step-Fitness, Clifton, Michelle Petelicki & Joe Zak (owners) from Panorama Tours, Faye DeFeo, a Clifton resident who collected among the residents living at Evergreen Manor.



Other organizations have also collected among their members such as the Red Hat Angels a Relay for Life of Clifton team during their breakfast fundraiser, guests were encouraged to bring a food item on the list to the event. ST. Philips Church Columbiettes, Clifton have been collecting items at their monthly meetings to help stock the school panty all school year.

Once the food is collected, it takes lots of preparation for organizing the care packages equally in care bags, which were supplied by CSBK (Clifton Savings Bank). Families are then notified and pick up is arranged at the school.

Power of One would like to thank their many supporters for helping achieve their goals on all their projects. They look forward to seeing the needs of others being met through the help of the community around them.

There are more ways you can help coming this summer!

The Back2School Back Pack Outreach will run during the summer months July and August. Power of One needs more drop off locations to help collect school supplies during the summer months. Your location/organization will be added as a supporter of the Back2School Back Pack Outreach on all media and website presence. You can contact Kim Castellano to be added to the collections list no later than June 15th.

Our food drive will continue throughout the end of the school year, non-perishable food items can be dropped off at School #12. Items needed: hot/cold cereal, meals in a can, fruit cups, juice boxes, mac and cheese, granola bars, fruit snacks, pancake complete mix and syrup, peanut butter and jelly, tuna, soups, and dry milk. Supermarket Gift cards or monetary donations can be mailed to Power of One Outreach, PO Box 6080, Clifton, NJ 07015. “Memo Pantry” Flyers are available online at www.powerofoneccom.org or for more details about these outreaches.

If you would like to organize a food drive, please contact Kim Castellano at 201-328-2326. To be added to the email notification list when a crisis arises or an upcoming event, send your name and email to kim@powerofoneccom.org and note that you would like to be added to the list. Your donation is tax exempt and will help purchase food items needed, to help stock the School Pantry that provides aid for families in crisis throughout the school year.

In photo: Maria Kosmider of CSBK (Clifton Savings Bank) and Kim Castellano of Power of One Outreach at School #12, Clifton, pictured with some of the food donations that were collected during the Spring Break Food Drive in April. Special thanks to the Clifton community and businesses for donating kid friendly food items.