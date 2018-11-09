A Date to Remember

100 years ago, on at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, World War I finally came to an end, when the ceasefire with Germany went into effect. It’s recalled as Armistice Day, or Remembrance Day. In the U.S. November 11th is observed as Veteran’s Day — a time to honor military veterans of all stripes.

Ian Brown, a Marine veteran, and a volunteer member of the non-profit, Back on My Feet, an early-morning running group that provides encouragement, support and resources to people experiencing homelessness, and BoMF executive director, Jaclyn Range.

Then, we’ll meet Richard Poremski , the DC correspondent for The Polish American Journal and Adam Mazurek, a storyteller of Polish legends and folktales, to learn about another significance of November 11, as the 100th anniversary of Polish independence.

